Global Military Intelligence Analytics Report 2023: Growth and Innovations of the Leading Players

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Intelligence Analytics, 2023 - Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their growth and innovation scores.

The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.

In the big data era, the need for artificial intelligence (AI) tools and applications for intelligence uses has increased dramatically as armed forces and intelligence agencies focus on consolidated solutions to collect, process, and analyze data from seemingly endless sources.

Miliary intelligence (MILINT) analytics is crucial for battlefield efficiency, accuracy, and lethality. Commanders rely on a vast number of sensors, communication systems, and other information sources for everything from advanced image recognition in satellite imagery to understanding patterns in data to gain an advantage in combat.

The same applications are relevant and even more challenging for the governmental intelligence community, especially as superpower adversaries such as China and Russia gain AI expertise that threatens national security. The looming threat is catalyzing urgent demands for the most advanced AI and machine learning (ML) products and technologies.

2023 is shaping up to be a significant year for the MILINT analytics market as competitive intensity grows rapidly. Large defense primes are the current market leaders, but an increasing number of smaller companies and start-ups are using their innovations, flexibility, and venture capital to challenge the incumbents.

As such, growing demands for analytics solutions and the market transition to the safe cloud data warehouse have lowered barriers to entry. Larger vendors are staying competitive through aggressive strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

Companies to Action

  • Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

  • Charles River Analytics (CRA)

  • Microsoft

  • Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

  • Palantir Technologies

  • Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

  • Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S)

  • SAIC

  • Thales Group

  • Two Six Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kw6xqy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


