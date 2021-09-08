U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,499.65
    -20.38 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,963.23
    -136.77 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,228.99
    -145.34 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.65
    -24.97 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.24
    +0.89 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.80
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.35 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3550
    -0.0150 (-1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3250
    +0.0660 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,156.65
    -887.59 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.55
    -15.92 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.33
    -48.04 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Global Military Optronics, Surveillance & Sighting Systems Market is Projected to Reach a Market Value of US$23,827 Million by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain Ltd
·6 min read

Visiongain has published a new report on Global Military Optronics, Surveillance and Sighting Systems Market Report Forecast 2021-2031. Forecasts By Technology (Image Intensification, Military laser System, and Electro-Optics/Infrared (EO/IR)), By Device Type (Night Vision Devices, Handheld thermal Imaging Devices, Integrated Observation Equipment, Standalone Infrared, Seismic and Acoustic Sensors, and Other Devices), and By Platform (Land, Airborne, and Naval). PLUS, Profiles of Leading Weapon Contract Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Global military optronics, surveillance & sighting systems market was valued at US$13,014 million in 2020 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$23,827 million by 2031.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-optronics-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

This is attributed to the growing significance of advanced military optronics, surveillance & sighting systems in the military operations. For instance, developing as well as developed countries are investing substantially in latest defense systems to enhance their military capabilities such as surveillance and sighting for their armed forces.

COVID-19 Impact on Military Optronics, Surveillance & Sighting Systems Market

The military optronics, surveillance & sighting systems market has witnessed slight negative impact during the uncertain times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Market players around the globe are experiencing disruption in production. Along with the production irregularities, the sector is facing rising costs of raw materials. In addition to this, logistical and economic hurdles have disrupted sales, development and manufacturing of new military optronics, surveillance & sighting systems. Aforementioned factors have led to the slight decline in growth of the market in the year 2020.

Moreover, increasing number of market players have reduced their R&D activities or cutting down R&D expenses more deeply than other expenses owing to the increased focus on transformation of existing business models and upgradation of their management processes. Also, considerable reduction in the revenue during the pandemic has pushed the defense industry players to reconsider their R&D expenses. This factor has further hampered the growth of the market. However, decline in the growth of the market is short term and market is expected to regain its growth rate from the year 2021 due to surge in demand for military optronics, surveillance & sighting systems fuelled by rising concerns of national security.

Market Drivers

Upsurge in demand for advanced and accurate surveillance systems in military sector boosts growth of the market. In addition to this, territorial disputes among the countries has led to the demand for such systems to protect borders of the countries. For example, increasing disputes among China, Vietnam and the Philippines have forced Chinese government agencies to increase its military activities in the South China Sea by conducting a series of naval maneuvers as well as exercises using advanced military optronics, surveillance, & sighting systems in March and April 2018.

Moreover, rise in demand for modern army equipment and systems to operate during adverse conditions and at night has pushed the significant demand for the field of night vision devices such as camera, scope, and goggles, further boosting growth of the market.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-optronics-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Market Opportunities

Major factors creating new growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market includes increase in military modernization initiatives; rapid advancement and integration of next-gen technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) in defense systems; and rising preference for small unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition to this, emergence of technologically advanced military optronics, surveillance & sighting systems is projected to boost growth of the market in upcoming years. For instance, in January 2021, Lockheed Martin Corp. announced to build three new next-generation infrared spacecraft to help detect enemy ballistic missile launches.

Moreover, several countries are developing next generation of advanced radar-based systems. For instance, Team Tempest, a UK technology and a defense partnership formed by BAE Systems, Leonardo, MBDA, Rolls-Royce and the RAF announced the development of New radar technology by year 2035 that will deliver unparalleled data processing capability on the battlespace, equivalent to nine hours of HD video or the internet traffic of a large city every second.

Competitive Landscape

The military optronics, surveillance and sighting systems market is a highly competitive market with several global and local players. Some of the major players operating in the market are Airbus Group, BAE Systems plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Exelis, Inc., Finmeccanica, S.p.A., FLIR Systems, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, L-3 Communications Holdings Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leidos, Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Raytheon Company, SAFRAN S.A., ROLTA India Ltd., Thales Group, Textron, Inc., and Ultra Electronics Holdings plc. Prominent players in the market are inclined towards forming strategic alliance with leading players, acquitting and merging with technology experts, new product development, and geographical expansion in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance:

  • In June 2021, BAE Systems Inc. launched a new cyber threat detection and mitigation product suite to help military customers protect vehicles and systems from cyber threats.

  • In March 2021, Elbit Systems, the Israeli defense company, launched its next-generation advanced multi-sensor payload system (AMPS NG).

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else
With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Military Surveillance Systems Market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more research reports on the Military Surveillance Sector; please click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker
PR at Visiongain Inc.
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567
EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006
Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129
Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com
Web: https://www.visiongain.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.


Recommended Stories

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Natural Gas Jumps to 7-Year High as Winter Supply Worries Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas futures soared to a seven-year high amid escalating concerns about tight supplies heading into the winter-heating season. Gas prices are soaring across the northern hemisphere as anxiety mounts about the prospects of a supply crunch in coming weeks when cold weather begins to descend and homeowners switch on furnaces. A confluence of production and processing disruptions are running headlong into robust demand for the fuel in some of the world’s biggest economies.

  • Exclusive-Ryanair ready to wait years for Boeing to cut prices, says O'Leary

    ROME (Reuters) -Ryanair is willing to wait years for Boeing to drop its prices before placing a big new plane order with the U.S. company, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters, while he also downplayed the chance of a deal with rival Airbus. The Irish budget airline, one of Boeing's biggest customers, said on Monday it had ended talks over a new order of 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars because the prices on offer were too high. "We're not wasting any time on those MAX 10 discussions nor will we for a period of 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 years until we get to the next crisis," O'Leary said in an interview.

  • Yellow Cake Is Turning Red Hot

    Yellow cake is another term for uranium. The price of uranium has soared in recent days and weeks and stocks such as uranium miner Cameco Corp. have broken out on the upside. Let's check out some charts and indicators.

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Here's Why PepsiCo Is More Recession-Proof Than Coca-Cola

    According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a recession is the period between a peak of economic activity and its subsequent trough, or lowest point. Again, according to NBER, the most recent recession in the U.S. was between February and April of 2020. Interestingly, some companies are better prepared to deal with recessions.

  • Oil Advances With Ida’s Impact on U.S. Supply Lingering

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained amid a slow return of U.S. production after Hurricane Ida and as global supply is seen tightening further on disruptions in Libya.Futures in New York rose as much as 2.1% on Wednesday to top $69 a barrel. Almost 80% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output remained shut in on Tuesday. The resulting disruption has seen the value of regional grades such as Mars Blend reach the highest since January. Meanwhile, a fresh wave of protests at key Libyan oilfields and ports threatens

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s meltdown, Dogecoin would need to break back through to $0.30 levels to restore confidence…

  • 401(k) vs. Pension Plan: What’s the Difference?

    A 401(k) plan and pension are both employer-sponsored retirement plans. The biggest difference between the two is that a 401(k) is a defined-contribution plan and a pension is a defined-benefit plan. A defined-contribution plan allows employees and employers (if they choose) to contribute and invest funds to save for retirement, while a defined-benefit plan provides a specified payment amount in retirement.

  • 3 Reasons Target Stock May Crush the Market Again

    Target (NYSE: TGT) delivered more than items to your door or to you at the curb last year. Target's investment in contactless delivery and pickup options and online sales had paid off. After that, the big concern was that Target's sales would stagnate once consumers returned to their usual routines.

  • Mandating Employee Vaccinations? Think it Through!

    The process by which vaccination policies are made is as important as the policies themselves, writes the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • 3 Leading Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    SaaS is a dynamic business model, and these three stocks are leveraging it to take over big industries.

  • Shareholders may pursue 737 MAX claims against Boeing board, court rules

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday that Boeing's board of directors must face a lawsuit from shareholders over two fatal 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people in less than six months. Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn ruled Boeing stockholders may pursue some claims against the board, but dismissed others. Zurn's ruling in the Court of Chancery said the first of the two fatal 737 MAX crashes was a "red flag" about a key safety system known as MCAS "that the board should have heeded but instead ignored."

  • Natural-gas futures rally, oil futures climb with output slow to recover from Ida

    Natural-gas futures rally by more than 9% on Wednesday and oil prices climb, finding support on a sluggish return of energy output in the Gulf of Mexico in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

  • Automakers race to design desire for luxury and tech

    The August stop in Monterey is still critical for luxury automakers to show off the designs of their next generation of models. Newcomers Rimac and Lucid Group invested in a Monterey presence, along with the legacy automakers like Bentley, Bugatti and Mercedes-Benz. The throughline between the vintage and contemporary cars is the stunning designs, which are meant to woo new customers.

  • Major Milestone Achieved in the HolyGrail 2.0, the Digital Watermarks Initiative Aimed at Revolutionizing the Recycling of Plastic Packaging

    Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) announces today it has entered semi-industrial trials, the next stage of development for intelligent waste sorting as part of the Digital Watermarks Initiative HolyGrail 2.0., driven by AIM, the European Brands Association, and powered by the Alliance to End Plastic Waste.

  • E-commerce depends on ‘product line’ not just ‘tech’: Williams-Sonoma CEO

    Williams-Sonoma CEO and President, Laura Alber, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the company's successful shift to online retail.

  • Lululemon Reports Q2 Earnings Tomorrow: Will It Maintain Success While Battling Supply Chain Costs?

    The athletic apparel maker is facing a new set of challenges regarding its supply chain and material shortages, and investors will be eager to understand its impact when the company reports earnings tomorrow. Furthermore, the warmer weather means people are indulging in outdoor fitness activities more frequently, which means the company's second quarter sales should be driven by a seasonal tailwind as well. Investors will be paying close attention to management's remarks on the company's supply chain.

  • Unvaccinated people are the majority being admitted to the hospital: University Hospital CEO

    Dr. Shereef Elnahal, University Hospital CEO, former NJDOH Commissioner joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic.