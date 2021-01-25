U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,830.27
    -11.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,806.83
    -190.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,549.74
    +6.68 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,146.06
    -22.70 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.19
    -0.08 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.40
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.22 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2139
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0430
    -0.0480 (-4.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3665
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.7570
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,789.00
    +341.76 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    680.42
    +3.52 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,633.64
    -61.43 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,822.29
    +190.84 (+0.67%)
     

Global Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Report 2020: Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic - Forecast to 2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Equipment, Products, End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market was valued at US$ 12,013.98 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 20,804.39 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Rising Procurement of Body Armor with Supportive Government Initiatives to Boost Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Growth.

The military personal protective equipment (PPE) plays a vital role in protecting soldiers and enhancing the procurement of military gear. This equipment is specially designed to protect military personnel from chemical and biological hazards during a combat. The equipment includes garment ensembles, protective body armor, footwear covers, helmets, and gloves.

In the recent past, the demand for military personal protective equipment increased due to war situation in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Serbia. Additionally, Iran's mounting nuclear production has intensified military tensions among the US, Israel, and Iran.

Increasing demand for advanced protection equipment across different military forces is a major factor driving the growth of the military personal protective equipment market. Ansell Ltd.; Avon Protection Systems, Inc.; Bae Systems PLC; Ceradyne (3M); Deenside Ltd.; DuPont DE Nemours, Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; KDH Defense Systems, Inc.; MKU Limited; and US Armor Corporation are among the key military personal protective equipment market players that have been profiled during this market study.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Military Personal Protective Equipment Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The military products and equipment manufacturing industry is heavily dependent on manual labor. In the wake of strong lockdown regulations imposed by the majority of the countries across the globe, the military equipment manufacturing sector is experiencing a significantly lower number of labors in respective manufacturing facilities. Major military spenders allocate close to or over 2 percent of their GDP, a significant amount, to military.

However, several governments are deprioritizing defense spending, owing to the emergence of pandemic; instead, a majority of the governments are focusing on investing toward combatting the spread of virus. This factor is also anticipated to weaken the production of various defense equipment during 2020, thereby hindering the growth of military personal protective equipment (PPE) market.

The COVID-19 outbreak impacted the supply chain of the military personal protective equipment, and governments are focusing majorly on medical sector and moderately on military sector; this is impacting the growth of the military personal protective equipment (PPE) market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Military Personal Protective Equipment Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Constant Growth in Global Military Spending for Soldier Modernization
5.1.2 Rising Threat of CBRN Weapons
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Cost of Military personal protective equipment in Developing Countries
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions to Drive the Growth
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Usage of Advanced Materials for Better Safety
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Military Personal Protective Equipment - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Military Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Overview
6.2 Military Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players

7. Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Analysis - By Equipment
7.1 Overview
7.2 Military Personal Protective Equipment Market, By Equipment (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Body Armor
7.4 HAZMAT Protection
7.5 Flame Resistant Clothing

8. Military Personal Protective Equipment Market - By Products
8.1 Overview
8.2 Military Personal Protective Equipment Market, by Products (2019 and 2027)
8.3 Gloves
8.4 Helmet
8.5 Boots
8.6 Goggles
8.7 Face Mask

9. Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Analysis - By End-User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Military Personal Protective Equipment Market, By End-User (2019 and 2027)
9.3 Land Force
9.4 Air Force
9.5 Navy

10. Military Personal Protective Equipment Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak
11.1 Overview
11.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Military personal protective equipment Market

12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Market Initiative
12.2 Overview
12.3 New Product Development
12.4 Merger and Acquisition

13. Company Profiles

  • Ansell Ltd

  • Avon Protection Systems

  • BAE Systems

  • Revision Military

  • Deenside Ltd.

  • DuPont

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • SEYNTEX

  • MKU Limited

  • US Armor Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hb5f8q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Goldman Sachs warns of a dangerous bubble in these 39 stocks

    Goldman Sachs sounds the alarm on some very hot tech stocks.

  • How To Generate $100,000 Of Retirement Income, Without Selling Your Principal

    Your retirement savings are $1 million. You want $100,000 of yearly retirement income, including Social Security. Is that doable without tons of risk?

  • U.S. Stocks Turn Lower on Doubts Over Fiscal Aid: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks turned lower in mid-morning on concern a fiscal aid package may be delayed, while European shares dipped as investors weighed tougher lockdowns to control the pandemic.Energy and materials shares were among the worst performers on the S&P 500 Index after the top Senate Democrat said lawmakers would try to pass stimulus in a month at the earliest. The Nasdaq 100 joined the decline ahead of earnings reports due from some of the biggest tech names. GameStop Corp. extended its extreme rally, more than doubling at one point.The picture was more negative in Europe, with equity benchmarks in France, Spain and the U.K. turning lower. The Stoxx 600 Travel & Leisure index lost 2% amid news France may go into another lockdown, the U.K. may tighten border controls and as Israel moved to bar foreign flights from entering the country.The S&P 500 is coming off its best week since November, and investors are looking for fresh catalysts to push the index higher or at least justify current valuations. That could come from a slate of earnings reports due this week that will shed light on how the biggest tech companies are faring and whether retailers, travel companies and restaurants are seeing any meaningful pickup in business.“You’ve got 65% of market cap reporting in the next two weeks,” Stuart Kaiser, head of derivatives research at UBS Group AG, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “The market had rotated into cyclical/value stocks at the end of last year and early into this year, and as earnings have started, I think they’ve been sort of reminded why they liked the leaders to begin with from last year.”In Asia, stocks gained. Chinese internet firm Tencent Holdings Ltd. jumped 11%, the biggest gain since 2011, as mainland traders sparked a buying frenzy.Elsewhere in markets, crude oil in New York traded near $52 a barrel and the dollar gained. Sovereign bond yields dipped while Bitcoin rebounded above $34,000.These are some key events coming up in the week ahead:Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Tesla Inc., Facebook Inc., UBS Group AG and Samsung Electronics Co. are among companies reporting results.Data on U.S. home prices and consumer confidence come Tuesday.The Federal Open Market Committee monetary policy decision and briefing by Chair Jerome Powell are scheduled for Wednesday.Fourth-quarter GDP, initial jobless claims and new home sales are among U.S. data releases Thursday.U.S. personal income, spending and pending home sales come Friday.These are the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index fell 1.1% as of 11:09 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 1.1%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 0.8%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%.The euro decreased 0.4% to $1.2121.The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3653.The Japanese yen was little changed at 103.81 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 1.04%.Germany’s 10-year yield decreased four basis points to -0.55%.Britain’s 10-year yield fell five basis points to 0.26%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $52.04 a barrel.Gold fell 0.3% to $1,850.44 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop shares soar to record highs as massive short squeeze forges ahead

    GameStop (GME) shares soared than 130% before coming back down to sit above 100$/each by mid-session on Monday.

  • Your next stimulus check: Congress to speed along $1,400 payments this week

    Speaker Pelosi and other leaders want quick approval. How soon could you get more money?

  • How Biden's student loan forgiveness could throw you a big tax bomb

    Saying goodbye to some of your student debt could come at a huge price.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn negative, with timeline for more stimulus in question

    Stocks turned negative ahead of a busy week that will include a slew of corporate earnings results, economic data, Federal Open Market Committee meeting and debate over the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal.

  • GameStop Soars To Fresh Record High, NYSE Halts Shares; Jim Cramer Sees 'Definite' Short Squeeze

    GameStop has added $6.1 billion in market value since January 12 amid a testy battle between retail investors and Wall Street analysts over the fate of the world's biggest video game retailer.

  • Are You Ready For The 'FANGMAN'? — What To Know About The New Acronym On The Block

    After the FANGs, FAANGs and MAGAs, another acronym taking the investment world by storm is FANGMAN. This acronym is used by traders to refer to stocks of seven of the biggest tech companies in the world.The combined market capitalization of these stocks is about $7.9 trillion, which is roughly 25% of the total market capitalization of S&P 500 companies. To put things in perspective, the combined market cap of these seven stocks is more than the GDP of Japan, Germany or India, which are the third, fourth and fifth largest economies of the world, respectively.The ConstituentsThe stocks in the FANGMAN group are: * Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: FB) * Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) * Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) * Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) * Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) * Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and * NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)Buoying S&P 500 Performance: 2020 was a year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic that led to economic contraction worldwide due to disruptions to businesses and other activities. The stock market, given its forward-looking approach, weathered the setback and ended the year with gains.For instance, the S&P 500 Index ended 2020 at a record high and in the process generated a return of 16.2% for the year. The FANGMAN stocks played a big role int that as they outperformed the broader gauge: * Facebook: 33% * Amazon: 76.3% * Netflix: 67.1% * Alphabet: 30.9% * Microsoft: 42.5% * Apple: 82.3% * Nvidia: 129.3%Related Link: 10 Things Apple Investors May Wish For In 2021 FANGMAN, A Predictor of Stock Market Moves? Given the outsized weighting in different indices, it is logical to view FANGMAN stocks as a good predictor of which way the broader market is headed.FANGMAN Invariably Outperforms Market: For those investors who are looking for above-market returns, or "high-alpha" stocks, FANGMAN could be the better bet. These stocks outperform the broader market, thanks to their transformational business models, high growth and financial might, among other things.FANGMAN In Bubble Territory? From the perspective of topline growth, earnings potential and prospects, it is evident that the lofty valuations are justified. Higher P/E multiples of some of these stocks imply investors are willing to pay a premium to partake in their growth.Investors see them as compelling, as they are most levered to the digital transformation that is picking up pace.But the stretched valuations of these stocks could conjure up fears of a deep correction.One of the biggest risks faced by these companies is regulatory scrutiny. Analysts see the changing of the guard at the White House as a slight negative for these high-flying names."To be blunt, it's a clear negative for Big Tech as ultimately with a Senate now likely controlled by Democrats we would expect much more scrutiny and sharper teeth around FAANG names, with potential (although still a low risk) legislative changes to current antitrust laws now on the table," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a Jan. 6 note.That said, the analyst remains bullish on tech stocks for 2021, but sees the tech rally will be more tame until the Street gets a better sense of the legislative agenda under President Joe Biden.Related Link: Why This Wedbush Analyst Expects A Year-End Tech Rally Photo by Daisy Anderson from PexelsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * The Week Ahead In Biotech (Jan 24-30): J&J, Lilly to Kickstart Big Pharma Earnings, Amgen FDA Decision and More * 8 Intel Analysts On Q4 Report: Why Some See Difficult Years Ahead For Chipmaker(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Slides, Nasdaq Turns Lower As Apple, Tesla Reverse From New Highs; Microsoft Hits Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 275 points Monday, while tech stocks jumped. Apple surged to new highs and Microsoft hit a new buy point.

  • Millennials Love 5 Overlooked Stocks That Are Beating Tesla

    Millennials still love Tesla — it's their favorite S&P 500 stock — but they're actually making much more money on their five other top picks.

  • Suze Orman says these are Americans' biggest money blunders

    Avoid making these errors and you'll enjoy a better financial life, the money guru says.

  • UPS to Sell Trucking Unit Under CEO’s ‘Better-Not-Bigger’ Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- United Parcel Service Inc. agreed to sell its short-haul trucking business for $800 million, the first substantial move in the “better-not-bigger” strategy that Carol Tome developed since taking over as chief executive officer in June.Canada’s TFI International Inc. will acquire the unit, one of the largest less-than-truckload carriers in the U.S., UPS said in a statement Monday. The eight-decades-old unit, separate from the package-delivery operation for which UPS is known, is primarily a business-to-business enterprise hauling large industrial cargo in big trucks.“The agreement allows UPS to be even more laser-focused on the core parts of our business that drive the greatest value for our customers,” Tome said in the statement. UPS will take a $500 million charge related to the sale, which is expected to be concluded in the second quarter.Tome has pledged to increase return on capital investment by focusing on the core business, brand and culture while maintaining UPS’s dividend and investment-grade credit rating. Everything else is under review, she said in a July conference call.TFI surged 22% to C$79.23 at 9:47 a.m. in Toronto after climbing 23%, the most intraday since February 2000. The stock had advanced 45% in the 12 months through Jan. 22, while the S&P/TSX benchmark index gained 1.4%. UPS rose 1.4% to $161.17 in New York on Monday.The freight unit had sales of about $3.1 billion and 14,500 workers last year, according to a UPS presentation. It operated 6,340 tractors and 23,400 trailers in 197 facilities.The sale won’t affect the package-delivery business’s operations and will raise the company’s operating margin by 0.2 percentage point, UPS said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's how celebrities use mortgages to build wealth (and you can, too)

    A home loan is a powerful financial tool, even if you have the cash to pay outright.

  • TSLA Stock: A High Risk Options Earnings Trade Idea

    Tesla (TSLA) stock has spent the last few weeks consolidating around the 845 level but that could all change with the company reporting earnings this week. TSLA earnings are set for Wednesday after the close with the consensus for a gain of $1.11 per share on revenue of $9.98 billion. The options market is pricing in an 8.40% move in...

  • Warren Buffett says this is how to protect your finances from the pandemic

    Listening to Buffett, you can pick up these tips for surviving the pandemic financially.

  • Wingcopter raises $22 million to expand to the U.S. and launch a next-generation drone

    German drone technology startup Wingcopter has raised a $22 million Series A – its first significant venture capital raise after mostly bootstrapping. The company, which focuses on drone delivery, has come a long way since its founding in 2017, having developed, built and flown its Wingcopter 178 heavy-lift cargo delivery drone using its proprietary and patented tilt-rotor propellant mechanism, which combines all the benefits of vertical take-off and landing with the advantages of fixed-wing aircraft for longer distance horizontal flight. Wingcopter CEO and founder Tom Plümmer explained to the in an interview that the addition of an SV-based investor is particularly important to the startup, since it's in the process of preparing its entry into the U.S., with plans for an American facility, both for flight testing to satisfy FAA requirements for operational certification, as well as eventually for U.S.-based drone production.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks With Growth Opportunity; Goldman Sachs Says ‘Buy’

    Investing is all about finding profits, and investors have long seen two main paths toward that goal. Growth stocks, equities that will give a return based mainly on share price appreciation, are one route. The second route lies through dividend stocks. These are stocks that pay out a percentage of profits back to shareholders – a dividend, usually sent out quarterly. The payments vary widely, from less than 1% to more than 10%, but the average, among stocks listed on the S&P 500, is about 2%. Dividends are a nice addition for a patient investor, as they provide a steady income stream. Goldman Sachs analyst Caitlin Burrows has been looking into the real estate trust segment, a group of stocks long-known for dividends that are both high and reliable – and she sees plenty of reason to expect strong growth in three stocks in particular. Running the trio through TipRanks’ database, we learned that all three have been cheered by the rest of the Street as well, as they boast a “Strong Buy” analyst consensus. Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) First up, Broadstone Net Lease, is an established REIT that went public this past September in an IPO that raised over $533 million. The company put 33.5 million shares on the market, followed by another 5 million-plus picked up by the underwriters. It was considered a successful opening, and BNL now boasts a market cap over $2.63 billion. Broadstone’s portfolio includes 628 properties across 41 US states plus the Canadian province of British Columbia. These properties host 182 tenants and are worth an aggregate of $4 billion. The best feature here is the long-term nature of the leases – the weighted average remaining lease is 10.8 years. During the third quarter, the most recent with full financials available, BNL reported a net income of $9.7 million, or 8 cents per share. The income came mainly from rents, and the company reported collecting 97.9% of rents due during the quarter. Looking ahead, the company expects $100.3 million in property acquisitions during Q4, and an increased rent collection rate of 98.8%. Broadstone’s income and high rent collections are supporting a dividend of 25 cents per common share, or $1 annually. It’s a payment affordable for the company, and offering investors a yield of 5.5%. Goldman’s Burrows sees the company’s acquisition moves as the most important factor here. "Accretive acquisitions are the key earnings driver for Broadstone… While management halted acquisitions following COVID-induced market uncertainty (BNL did not complete any acquisitions in 1H20) and ahead of its IPO, we are confident acquisitions will ramp up in 2021, and saw the beginning of this with 4Q20 activity… We estimate that BNL achieves a positive investment spread of 1.8%, leading to 0.8% of earnings growth (on 2021E FFO) for every $100mn of acquisitions (or 4.2% on our 2021E acquisition volumes),” Burrows opined. To this end, Burrows rates BNL a Buy, and her $23 price target implies an upside of ~27% for the year ahead. (To watch Burrow’s track record, click here) Wall Street generally agrees with Burrows on Broadstone, as shown by the 3 positive reviews the stock has garnered in recent weeks. These are the only reviews on file, making the analyst consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The shares are currently priced at $18.16, and the average price target of $21.33 suggests a one-year upside of ~17%. (See BNL stock analysis on TipRanks) Realty Income Corporation (O) Realty Income is a major player in the REIT field. The company holds a portfolio worth more than $20 billion, with more than 6,500 properties located in 49 states, Puerto Rico, and the UK. Annual revenue exceeded $1.48 billion in fiscal year 2019 (the last with complete data), and has kept up a monthly dividend for 12 years. Looking at current data, we find that O posted 7 cents per share income in 3Q20, along with $403 million in total revenue. The company collected 93.1% of its contracted rents in the quarter. While relatively low, a drill-down to the monthly values shows that rent collection rates have been increasing since July. As noted, O pays out a monthly dividend, and has done so regularly since listing publicly in 1994. The company raised its payout in September 2020, marking the 108th increase during that time. The current payment is 23.45 cents per common share, which annualizes to $2.81 cents – and gives a yield of 4.7%. Based on the above, Burrows put this stock on her Americas Conviction List, with a Buy rating and a $79 price target for the next 12 months. This target implies a 32% upside from current levels. Backing her stance, Burrows noted, “We estimate 5.3% FFO growth per year over 2020E-2022E, versus an average of 3.1% fo rour full REIT coverage. We expect key earnings drivers will include a continued recovery in acquisition volumes and a gradual improvement in theater rents (in 2022)." The analyst added, "We assume O makes $2.8 billion of acquisitions in each of 2021 and 2022, versus the consensus expectation of $2.3 billion. [We] believe our acquisition volume assumptions could in fact turn out to be conservative as, eight days into 2021, the company has already made or agreed to make $807.5 mn of acquisitions (or 29% of our estimate for 2021)." Overall, Wall Street takes a bullish stance on Realty Income shares. 5 Buys and 1 Hold issued over the previous three months make the stock a Strong Buy. Meanwhile, the $69.80 average price target suggests ~17% upside from the current share price. (See O stock analysis on TipRanks) Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Last up, Essential Properties, owns and manages a portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties across the US. There are 214 tenants across more than 1000 properties in 16 industries, including car washes, convenience stores, medical services, and restaurants. Essential Properties boasts a high occupancy rate of 99.4% for its properties. In 3Q20, the company saw revenue increase of 18.2% year-over-year, reaching $42.9 million. Essential Properties finished the quarter with an impressive $589.4 million in available liquidity, including cash, cash equivalents, and available credit. The strong cash position and rising revenues had the company confident enough to raise the dividend in going into Q4. The new dividend payment is 24 cents per common share, up 4.3% from the previous payment. The current rate annualizes to 96 cents, and gives a yield of 4.6%. The company has been raising its dividend regularly for the past two years. In her review for Goldman, Burrows focuses on the recovery that Essential Properties has made since the height of the COVID panic last year. “When shelter in place mandates went into effect in early 2020, only 71% of EPRT’s properties were open (completely or on a limited basis). This situation has improved in the intervening months and now just 1% of EPRT’s portfolio is closed… We expect EPRT’s future earnings growth to be driven by acquisition accretion and estimate 2.8% potential earnings growth from $100 mn of acquisitions,” Burrows wrote. In line with her optimistic approach, Burrows gives EPRT shares a Buy rating, along with a $26 one-year price target, suggesting a 27% upside. All in all, EPRT has 9 recent analyst reviews, and the breakdown of 8 Buys and 1 Sell gives the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are priced at $20.46 and have an average price target of $22.89, giving ~12% upside potential from current levels. (See EPRT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tesla Cybertruck Loses Out To Ford F-150 In Cox Survey Of US Pickup Buyers

    Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) all-electric F-150 is the more popular choice among buyers in the United States than Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck, according to research by Cox Automotive.What Happened: The study based on 155 in-market consumers was published last week and concluded that three in five consumers found the F-150 pickup truck appealing -- which Cox attributed to familiarity.The respondents were shown images of each vehicle, without brand and model indicators and minus product details.Ford was popular among those surveyed in terms of appeal, winning over 59% of the respondents. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Hummer Electric Vehicle took second place at 41%.Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford-backed Rivian came ahead of Tesla at 39%. The Elon Musk-led automaker's Cybertruck came in at the last spot at 19%. In terms of consideration, Ford led the pack at 45%, with three-quarters of respondents likely to consider the vehicle. Tesla came in second at 32%, Hummer at 28%, and Rivian at 25%."Tesla and Rivian R1T scored well with younger buyers, and Rivian performed well among female buyers as well," said Vanessa Ton, senior manager, Cox Automotive.Why It Matters: The non-traditional look of the Tesla Cybertruck didn't impress potential buyers, according to the study.Price, performance, design, and size matter the most to potential EV truck customers, while the brand name and work use were the least important."Ford leads in every attribute except tech advanced, where Hummer and Rivian are nearly tied for the lead," according to Cox Automotive.See Also: Ford's Electric F-150 Coming In 2022, Over-The-Air Updates PlannedTesla was ranked the lowest among important attributes that matter the most to pickup truck shoppers, as per the study.See Also: Jay Leno Takes Elon Musk For A Drive In A Tesla CybertruckPrice Action: Ford shares closed mostly unchanged on Friday at $11.52 and gained 0.43% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Tesla shares closed 0.2% higher at $846.44 and gained 0.1% in the after-hours session. Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla 'Not A Competitor At All' In Self-Driving Space, Says Waymo CEO * Tesla Secures Top Spot In JD Power's Survey Of Premium EV Owners(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

    2020 was an absolutely unbelievable year for electric vehicle stocks, but with a new administration set to take the wheel, this year could be even bigger