U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,380.26
    -94.75 (-2.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,312.03
    -622.24 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,716.72
    -407.38 (-2.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.09
    -51.22 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.59
    -2.07 (-2.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.20
    +28.70 (+1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.23 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    -0.0750 (-3.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9100
    -0.5420 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,590.61
    -3,536.08 (-8.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.68
    -67.49 (-6.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

Global Military Radars Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Radars Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global military radars market reached a value of US$ 14.86 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 19.46 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Military radars refer to the detection devices that utilize radio waves to determine the presence, direction, distance and speed of the air, ground and sea targets. They consist of a transmitter that produces electromagnetic signals and an antenna to radiate the signals. Naval surveillance, fire control, land multi-function, space surveillance ground-penetrating, land weather, synthetic aperture and moving target indicator are some of the commonly used military radars. They are used by armed and defense forces for surveillance, tracking movements, locating targets and directing countermeasures against incoming threats. Military radars can penetrate clouds, snow and mist, detect incoming missiles and differentiate between moving and stationary objects. They are also widely used for airspace monitoring, navigation purposes, weather monitoring and traffic management

The rising incidence of cross-border and territorial conflicts across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Military radars are widely utilized to detect and track multiple targets from short-, medium- and long-range distances. Additionally, the widespread product adoption in bomber and combat aircraft to avoid obstacles, control air-to-air missiles, locate hostile weapons and find surface targets is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the development of modern active electronically-scanned array radars, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These radars are controlled through software applications and can detect small-sized targets. In line with this, the increasing demand for radars in the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) due to their low power consumption, cost-effective and lightweight properties is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the rapid upgradation of existing defense infrastructure, along with the increasing demand for advanced portable radars, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Airbus SE, BAE Systems plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Thales Group

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global military radars market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global military radars market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the frequency band?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the dimension?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global military radars market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Military Radars Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Surveillance and Airborne Early Warning Radar
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Tracking and Fire Control Radar
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Multi-Function Radar
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Weapon Locating and C-RAM Radar
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Aircraft Bird Strike Avoidance Radar
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Air Traffic Control Radar
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Weather Radar
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
6.8 Others
6.8.1 Market Trends
6.8.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Platform
7.1 Ground-based
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Naval
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Airborne
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Space
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Frequency Band
8.1 VHF/UHF Band
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 L Band
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 S Band
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 C Band
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 X Band
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Ku/Ka/K Band
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Dimension
9.1 2D Radar
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 3D Radar
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 4D Radar
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Air and Missile Defense
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Navigation and Weapon Guidance
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Space Situational Awareness
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Others
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Airbus SE
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 BAE Systems plc
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Elbit Systems Ltd.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.4 Honeywell International Inc.
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 Israel Aerospace Industries
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 L3Harris Technologies Inc.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.7 Leonardo S.p.A.
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Northrop Grumman Corporation
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Raytheon Technologies Corporation
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Saab AB
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials
16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.13 Thales Group
16.3.13.1 Company Overview
16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13.3 Financials
16.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sx50m5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-military-radars-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301484015.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Albemarle Stock Crashed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    With seemingly every car company on the planet working hard to bring a new electric vehicle model -- or 30 new EV models -- to market, you might think that right now would be an excellent time to be in the lithium business. After all, each of those electric vehicles is going to need a large rack of rechargeable batteries to run it, and since lithium is a key element in most of those batteries, it stands to reason that demand for the metal would be through the roof. Albemarle stock crashed by more than 18% at one point during the session, and the sell-off seems to be sticking for the most part, with the price still down about 17.6% as of 2:07 p.m. ET.

  • Here's Why 3M's Dividend Increase Was So Small

    For investors who buy dividend stocks, that magical time of the year when your companies increase their dividend payout is like Christmas morning, or like getting a raise from your job. Industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently raised its dividend for the 63rd year in a row! 3M is an industrial conglomerate that sells thousands of products in many industries worldwide and has endured various economic booms and recessions over the years.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Keeps Dropping

    Two days ago, Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) went "to the moon" on news that it has reopened ticket sales for space tourism aboard its suborbital spaceplanes -- with flights to begin before the end of this year. Virgin Galactic's next news announcement probably won't be so happy. Next Tuesday, Feb. 22 after close of trading, Virgin Galactic is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter "earnings" for 2021.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • Why Amplitude Stock Crashed Today

    It was a rough day for Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) investors. Shares of the cloud software company focused on digital optimization plunged after the newly public stock posted solid results for the fourth quarter but offered weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for 2022. Coming into the report with a pricey valuation and in just its second quarterly report as a public company, the stock got chopped in half as a result.

  • Why Salesforce Stock Was Down 3.6% Today

    There was no specific financial news from the company to cause this drop, but ongoing market volatility has growth stocks in retreat once again. The latest worry weighing on investors is geopolitical in nature, specifically the on-again off-again conflict brewing on the border between Russia and Ukraine. Today, it seems reports from a couple days ago that Russia was pulling troops off the border may not be true.

  • Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

    The company's buy now, pay later business is a lot more popular with consumers than investors right now.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today After Record Earnings

    Specialty chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just closed out a record year with its fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 revenue showing strength in several of its target growth markets. Nvidia shares are down about 16% so far in 2022, including a 7.3% drop today, as of 11 a.m. ET. While the company is working to grow its omniverse business in professional visualization and its automotive exposure, Nvidia's gaming and data center sales still made up over 87% of total revenue.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • Why Albemarle Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) crashed Thursday, down 17.6% as of 12:12 p.m. ET despite it reporting an "earnings" beat for its fiscal fourth quarter 2021 last night. Analysts had forecast that Albemarle would earn $0.99 per share on sales of $894.5 million in Q4, but the company actually earned two cents more than that -- $1.01 -- despite selling slightly less lithium than expected, $894 million. Albemarle characterized its Q4 performance as "strong," even though sales inched up only 2% year over year, a deceleration from earlier quarters.

  • Walmart tops estimates in Q4, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Walmart.

  • We're Hopeful That Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining...

  • Why Himax Technologies Stock Plummeted Today

    Despite the company beating revenue and earnings estimates in the fourth quarter, investors weren't impressed.

  • Palantir stock and Fastly stock plunge on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Mohamed El-Erian on the market: ‘We have lost our most important anchor’

    Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens College, Cambridge University, and Allianz Chief Economic Advisor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss surging inflation, markets, and how the economy will react to the Fed's decision.

  • Nvidia stock down despite 'spectacular' earnings report

    Susquehanna International Group Senior Equity Analyst of Semiconductors Christopher Rolland joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Nvidia stock tumbling despite strong fourth quarter earnings.

  • Here's Why Fastly Is Plunging by Another 30% Today

    The stock market was having a generally negative day on Thursday, with all three major averages down by more than 1% at 10 a.m. ET. As you might expect, the plunge is related to Fastly's fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released on Wednesday afternoon. In fact, revenue grew by 13% year over year, surpassing analyst expectations, and Fastly posted a narrower adjusted loss than analysts had been expecting.

  • Why Trupanion Stock Fell Sharply on Thursday

    Shares of pet insurance specialist Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) were hit hard on Thursday. The growth stock's decline came after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday. Trupanion reported fourth-quarter revenue of $194.4 million, up 36% year over year.