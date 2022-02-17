Global Military Radars Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Radars Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global military radars market reached a value of US$ 14.86 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 19.46 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Military radars refer to the detection devices that utilize radio waves to determine the presence, direction, distance and speed of the air, ground and sea targets. They consist of a transmitter that produces electromagnetic signals and an antenna to radiate the signals. Naval surveillance, fire control, land multi-function, space surveillance ground-penetrating, land weather, synthetic aperture and moving target indicator are some of the commonly used military radars. They are used by armed and defense forces for surveillance, tracking movements, locating targets and directing countermeasures against incoming threats. Military radars can penetrate clouds, snow and mist, detect incoming missiles and differentiate between moving and stationary objects. They are also widely used for airspace monitoring, navigation purposes, weather monitoring and traffic management
The rising incidence of cross-border and territorial conflicts across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Military radars are widely utilized to detect and track multiple targets from short-, medium- and long-range distances. Additionally, the widespread product adoption in bomber and combat aircraft to avoid obstacles, control air-to-air missiles, locate hostile weapons and find surface targets is acting as another growth-inducing factor.
Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the development of modern active electronically-scanned array radars, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These radars are controlled through software applications and can detect small-sized targets. In line with this, the increasing demand for radars in the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) due to their low power consumption, cost-effective and lightweight properties is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the rapid upgradation of existing defense infrastructure, along with the increasing demand for advanced portable radars, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Airbus SE, BAE Systems plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Thales Group
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global military radars market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global military radars market?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?
What is the breakup of the market based on the frequency band?
What is the breakup of the market based on the dimension?
What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
What is the structure of the global military radars market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the industry?
