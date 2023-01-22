U.S. markets closed

Global Military Robots and Autonomous Systems Technology Market Report 2022-2030: China and Russia are Investing Billions in Robotics R&D that will Allow them to Narrow the Gap with the US

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Robots and Autonomous Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Global Military Robots and Autonomous Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" examines military robot markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has once again drawn the attention of military planners towards military robots and autonomous systems. Military robots are autonomous robots or remote-controlled mobile robots created for military functions, from transport to search & rescue and strike mission.

Some of these robotic systems are presently in use, and several such robots are under development. These military robots and autonomous systems just rolling out or already in prototype stage are far more proficient, logical, and autonomous than ones now in Iraq and Afghanistan.

As new add-ons are developed, military robots will be able to take on a wider set of battlefield roles. As of now the United States military remains the largest user of these robots, however countries like China and Russia are investing billions in robotics research and development that will allow them to narrow the gap with the US.

Throughout the report we show how military robots and autonomous systems are used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady state", emergence of new military robot and autonomous system technology.

Scope

  • Overview: Snapshot of the various military robots and autonomous system tech in the defense market during 2022-2030, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies

  • Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

  • Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

  • Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

  • Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

  • Trend Analysis: Key military robots and autonomous system markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

  • Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

  • Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Leading Companies

  • Airbus

  • BAE Systems

  • Boeing

  • Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

  • Leonardo

  • Northrop Grumman Corp.

  • Raytheon

  • Safran

  • Thales

Other Companies of Interest

  • Apium Swarm Robotics

  • Axon AI

  • Bosch Group

  • Brainalyzed

  • Continental AG

  • DoBots

  • Hydromea S A

  • Lexalytics

  • Nvidia

  • Resson

  • Sentien Robotics

  • SpaceX

Segmentation

Region

  • Americas

  • Europe

  • Asia

  • Middle East

  • Africa

Technology

Software Technologies

  • Computer Vision

  • Natural Language Processing

  • Edge Computing

  • Complex Event Process

  • Transfer Learning AI

  • Hardware Acceleration for AI

  • Reinforcement Learning

  • Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

  • Mixed Reality

  • Emotion research - affective computing

Hardware Technologies

  • Power Source

  • Actuation

  • Sensing

  • Manipulation

  • Locomotion

  • Environmental Interaction & Navigation

  • Human Robot Interaction

  • Control

Application

  • Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

  • Search and Rescue

  • Combat

  • Transportation

  • Explosive Ordnance Disposal

  • Mine Clearance

  • Firefighting

  • Others

Operation

  • Fully Autonomous

  • Semi-Autonomous

Platform

  • Land Based Platforms

  • Air Based Platforms

  • Sea Based Platforms

End User

  • Army

  • Air Force

  • Navy

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Trends and Insights
2.2 Major Findings
2.3 Major Conclusions
2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Russia - Ukraine conflict of 2022 and the use of military robots and autonomous systems

4 Technologies and Developments

4.1 Technology overview
4.1.1 Autonomy in Aerial Vehicles
4.1.2 Autonomy in Ground Vehicles
4.1.3 Autonomy in Underwater Vehicles
4.1.4 Autonomy in Maritime Surface Vehicles
4.1.5 Unmanned Spacecraft
4.2 Avionics
4.2.1 Flight Controls
4.2.2 Air data computers
4.2.3 Autopilots/flight control computers
4.3 Navigation
4.3.1 Global Positioning Systems (GPS) / Global Navigation Satellite systems (GNSS)
4.3.2 Inertial navigation systems (INS)/inertial measurement units (IMU)
4.3.3 Sense & Avoid
4.4 Sensors
4.4.1 Speed Sensors
4.4.2 Light Sensors
4.4.3 Proximity Sensors
4.4.4 Temperature Sensors
4.4.5 Position Sensors
4.4.6 Communication devices
4.4.7 Proprioceptive Sensors
4.4.8 Exteroceptive Sensors
4.4.9 Acoustic Sensors
4.5 Propulsion
4.5.1 Gas engine
4.5.2 Electric engine
4.5.3 Batteries
4.5.4 Hydrogen Cells
4.6 Payload
4.6.1 Cameras
4.6.2 Radars
4.6.3 Lidars
4.6.4 Gimbals
4.6.5 Datalink
4.6.6 Ground control station
4.6.7 Autonomous Manipulation
4.7 Autonomous Systems: Testing, Validation and Certification

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Trends
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Challenges
5.6 Important events in the market

6 Market Segmentation

7 Region Market Forecast to 2030

7.1 Introduction

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/moh8os

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact: Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-military-robots-and-autonomous-systems-technology-market-report-2022-2030-china-and-russia-are-investing-billions-in-robotics-rd-that-will-allow-them-to-narrow-the-gap-with-the-us-301727210.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

