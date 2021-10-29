U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

Global Military Robots Market (2021 to 2030) - by Application, Mode of Operation, Platform and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Robots Market by Application, Mode of Operation, and Platform: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Military robots are autonomous or remote-controlled machines designed specifically for military applications such as surveillance, search and rescue, as well as transportation. Robot deployments in modern battles are supported by the changing nature of warfare and the high costs and soldier casualties. High soldier casualties in the past wars have raised concerns and resulted in various governments investing in new robotic systems to maintain a fleet of UUVs, UAVs, and UGVs for critical mission operations.

The investment in military robots and related technologies has become quite important for the defense forces throughout the world. Since military robots systems would result in requirements for lesser warfighters, superior defense capabilities could be made available into previously inaccessible locations, and human losses would be reduced by removing military personnel from dangerous missions, military robots systems would prove to be a big military advantage.

For the purpose of analysis, the report segments the global military robots market based on application, mode of operation, platform, and region. The report outlines the details about major applications of military robots, which include combat support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), mine clearance, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), and others. In addition, the study provides information about various modes of operation such as human-operated and autonomous. Furthermore, the platforms covered in the study include airborne robots, land robots, and marine robots. Moreover, it analyses the current market trends of military robots across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA and suggests future growth opportunities by analyzing the government regulations & policies.

Key Benefits

  • This study presents analytical depiction of the global military robots market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

  • The overall military robots market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

  • The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global military robots market with a detailed impact analysis.

  • The current military robots market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top impacting factors
3.2.2. Top investment pockets
3.2.3. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Key player positioning, 2020
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Increase in investments to develop autonomous systems throughout the world
3.5.1.2. Rise in demand for underwater drones for defense and security applications
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. High cost of military drones
3.5.2.2. Communication problems associated with autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs)
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Increasing investment for robotics technologies in unmanned ground vehicles
3.5.3.2. Rise in defense spending globally
3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis
3.6.1. Evolution of outbreak
3.6.2. Micro economic impact analysis
3.6.2.1. Consumer trends
3.6.2.2. Technology trends
3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends
3.6.3. Macro-economic impact analysis
3.6.3.1. GDP
3.6.3.2. Import/export analysis
3.6.3.3. Employment index
3.6.4. Impact on the military robots industry

CHAPTER 4: MILITARY ROBOTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
4.1. Overview
4.2. Combat support
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR)
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Mine clearance
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country
4.5. Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD)
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3. Market analysis, by country
4.6. Others
4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: MILITARY ROBOTS MARKET, BY MODE OF OPERATION
5.1. Overview
5.2. Human operated
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Autonomous
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: MILITARY ROBOTS MARKET, BY PLATFORM
6.1. Overview
6.2. Airborne robots
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Land robots
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Marine robots
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: MILITARY ROBOTS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. BAE Systems plc
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Company snapshot
8.1.3. Operating business segments
8.1.4. Product portfolio
8.1.5. Business performance
8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.2. Elbit Systems Ltd.
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Company snapshot
8.2.3. Operating business segments
8.2.4. Product portfolio
8.2.5. Business performance
8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.3. GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Company snapshot
8.3.3. Operating business segments
8.3.4. Product portfolio
8.3.5. Business performance
8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.4. ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES LTD. (IAI)
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Company snapshot
8.4.3. Operating business segments
8.4.4. Product portfolio
8.4.5. Business performance
8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.5. LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Company snapshot
8.5.3. Operating business segments
8.5.4. Product portfolio
8.5.5. Business performance
8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.6. NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Company snapshot
8.6.3. Operating business segments
8.6.4. Product portfolio
8.6.5. Business performance
8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.7. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Company snapshot
8.7.3. Product portfolio
8.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments
8.8. RHEINMETALL AG
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Company snapshot
8.8.3. Operating business segments
8.8.4. Product portfolio
8.8.5. Business performance
8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.9. SAAB AB
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Company snapshot
8.9.3. Operating business segments
8.9.4. Product portfolio
8.9.5. Business performance
8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.10. THALES GROUP
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Company snapshot
8.10.3. Operating business segments
8.10.4. Product portfolio
8.10.5. Business performance
8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mch4t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-military-robots-market-2021-to-2030---by-application-mode-of-operation-platform-and-region-301411917.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

