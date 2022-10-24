U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,783.86
    +31.11 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,430.47
    +347.91 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,880.37
    +20.65 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.92
    -0.32 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.68
    -0.37 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.10
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    +0.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9879
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2170
    +0.0040 (+0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8800
    +1.2500 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,291.77
    -141.64 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.96
    -1.39 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

The Global Military Robots Market is expected to grow by $8.19 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Military Robots Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the military robots market and it is poised to grow by $8. 19 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.

New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military Robots Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02084957/?utm_source=GNW
15% during the forecast period. Our report on the military robots market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the strengthening of border surveillance and patrolling, advances in the naval warfare domain, and increasing robots use in locations of CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) attacks.
The military robots market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.

The military robots market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Airborne military robots
• Navel military robots
• Land-based military robots

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the development of multi-mission robots as one of the prime reasons driving the military robots market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of weapons systems into robots and the development of humanoid robots will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the military robots market covers the following areas:
• Military robots market sizing
• Military robots market forecast
• Military robots market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military robots market vendors that include AeroVironment Inc., Applied Research Associates Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Bayonet Ocean Vehicles, Cobham Ltd., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., General Robotics Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Milanion Ltd, M-Tecks Robotics, Northrop Grumman Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Robo-Team Defense Ltd., Saab AB, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thales Group. Also, the military robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02084957/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Texas Natural Gas Drops Toward Zero as Output Swamps Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesS&P 500 Climbs Amid Gains in Defensive Stocks: Markets WrapSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drop

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

    These growth stocks have fallen hard this year, but that creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Amazon to switch security vendors, resulting in 1,200 Seattle-area layoffs

    A spokesperson for the security company says the laid-off employees aren't expected to become unemployed.

  • Marketed as 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta,' Barilla sued over product not being made in Italy

    Barilla markets itself as "Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta," but the Illinois-based company makes its products in Iowa and New York, a suit alleges.

  • New Rule Brings Big Changes to Your Retirement Plan Rollover

    Billions of dollars are moved annually from 401(k) plans to IRAs. And starting in July, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) will mandate that all financial advisors and brokers comply with a higher fiduciary standard for retirement plan rollovers. Under … Continue reading → The post This New Rule Will Bring a Big Change to Your Retirement Plan Rollover appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Trading Schlumberger and Halliburton, the Pick of the Oil Services Companies

    If oil prices were headed higher, one needed exposure to oil services. If production was on the rise in North America, one wanted to be in Halliburton. If production was rising more quickly globally, then Schlumberger was the obvious choice.

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.

  • Saudi Arabia launches bid to attract $10 billion in supply chain investment

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Sunday launched an initiative to attract investments in supply chains to and from the kingdom, with an aim of raising an initial 40 billion riyals ($10.64 billion). The initiative by Prince Mohammed bin Salman will include allocating about 10 billion riyals in incentives for supply chain investors, state news agency SPA reported, without elaborating. The latest supply chain initiative includes establishing a number of special economic zones, said a statement on SPA that also referred to ongoing "legislative and procedural" reforms.

  • EU Sanctions Already Crimping Russian Crude Sales to Prime Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union sanctions aimed at Russia’s crude exports may be starting to have an impact already, six weeks before they’re due to come into effect.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesS&P 500 Climbs Amid Gains in Defensive Stocks: Markets WrapSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutSeaborne crude

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Ph

  • The Smart Way to Lower Taxes on Retirement Income

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple Music and Apple TV+ prices are going up. Here’s how much you’ll soon pay for streaming.

    Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. both raised prices of their U.S. streaming services this year, and now Apple Inc. is following suit.

  • Lowe’s CIO Seemantini Godbole on how $153M tech hub takes retailer's efforts 'to a whole different level'

    Lowe’s Cos. Inc. Chief Information Officer Seemantini Godbole knows the home-improvement retailer's South End tech hub will play a key role in accelerating efforts to become a best-in-class omni-channel retailer.

  • iPadOS 16 and MacOS release: Apple releases controversial new software for iPad

    Apple has released its controversial new iPad update, iPadOS 16, as well as a major new version of MacOS. Both updates bring Apple’s devices in line with the iPhone, which received its own iOS 16 update last month. A new tool, named Stage Manager, aims to make it easier to multitask and switch between different apps – but has received sustained criticism.

  • Philips to cut 4,000 jobs, 'Black Adam' brings in $67 million, Pinterest partners with Headspace

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down leading headlines including job cuts at Philips, the box office debut for 'Black Adam,' Pinterest teaming up with Headspace, and Toshiba's valuation.

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement

    If you're retired or close to it, there are a lot of good reasons to buy dividend stocks. Not only do you want a reliable income stream as you close out your working years, but now is also a great time to buy dividend stocks. Yields have risen in the market pullback, and many of these top dividend stocks are now cheap.

  • Philips to Cut 4,000 Jobs as Big Recall, Supply Snags Hit Earnings

    The Dutch healthcare conglomerate said that the job cuts, which amount to about 5% of its 80,000 workforce, would save Philips almost $300 million a year.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • What Warren Buffett Said 20 Years Ago Still Holds True With the Market Down 23% Again

    The S&P 500 is down 22% year to date, as of this writing -- one of the worst one-year performances in many investors' lifetimes. Investors love a good quote from investing great Warren Buffett. Back then, Buffett said he had an "aversion" to buying stocks and he consequently bought very little.