U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.75
    +9.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,568.00
    +70.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,604.25
    +34.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,800.30
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.63
    -0.39 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.80
    -7.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0565
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.21
    +1.92 (+8.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2285
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6500
    +0.1000 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,999.14
    -172.66 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.79
    -7.46 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.70
    -7.93 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Global Military Vehicle Electrification Market Report 2022: An $8.29 Billion Market in 2026 - Long-term Forecasts to 2031 Featuring Key Players - BAE Systems, ARQUUS, Leonardo, Textron, General Motors

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Military Vehicle Electrification Market

Global Military Vehicle Electrification Market
Global Military Vehicle Electrification Market

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Vehicle Electrification Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military vehicle electrification market is expected to grow from $4.27 billion in 2021 to $4.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.30%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term.

The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many every markets across the globe. The military vehicle electrification market is expected to reach $8.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.66%.

The military vehicle electrification market consists of sales of military vehicle electrification solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for electrifying the military vehicles by replacing traditionally used fossil fuels with electricity to power light-duty vehicles, medium-and heavy-duty trucks, and others. The primary goal of military vehicle electrification is to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases.

The main types of military vehicle electrification technologies are hybrid and fully electric. The hybrid military vehicle refers to a vehicle that can work with fuel and battery. These hybrid vehicles store energy during braking and decelerating by converting kinetic energy to electricity. The military vehicle can be operated manned, autonomous/ semi-autonomous. Electrification systems are used in combat, support, and unmanned armored vehicles in power generation, cooling systems, energy storage, traction drive systems, and power conversion.

North America as the largest region in the military vehicle electrification market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in military vehicle electrification market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries for military vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the military vehicle electrification market. Over the years, lithium-ion batteries have been widely used in military applications such as tactical radios, thermal imagers, ECM, ESM, and portable computing.

The usage of lithium batteries is expected to further expand to heavy-duty platforms, such as military vehicles, boats, shelter applications, aircraft, and missiles in coming years. For instance, in July 2021, the U.S Department of Defence invested $1.65 million in NanoGraf Corporation, a US-based company that manufactures and sells lithium-ion batteries.

The investment aims to give U.S. military troops better portable power for the gear they need to use in a safe and efficient manner. NanoGraf will create silicon anode-based lithium-ion technology that is compatible with all portable batteries in order to achieve a runtime increase of 50-100% over conventional graphite anode lithium-ion cells. Therefore, increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries for military vehicles is driving the growth of the military vehicle electrification market.

Product innovation is the key trend that is gaining popularity in the military vehicle electrification market. Major companies operating in the military vehicle electrification market focus on product innovations that could give better solutions and strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in June 2022, Textron Inc., a US-based company operating in military vehicle electrification, introduced its advanced military electrification solution for existing armoured vehicle electrification. It aims to retain the advanced mobility of traditional drivelines by harnessing technologies to enable the pressing requirements of military users.

Harnessing technology is the potential utilization of power and energy by controlling the system and storing its energy for later consumption. This company's solution provides a faster route for vehicle electrification than whole-vehicle design programs, which provides the ability to export electric power to charge more solid systems and run vehicles in full-electric silent mode for limited periods on the battlefield.

In April 2022, Textron Inc, a US-based aviation and aerospace component manufacturing company, acquired Pipistrel for $221.94 million (€218 million). With this acquisition, Textron Inc aims to strengthen its product portfolio in the electrification of military vehicles business and gain a market advantage in the aerospace and defence sector.

Pipistrel has incorporated Textron's newest business division, Textron eAviation, which will follow Textron's long-term goal to provide a family of environmentally friendly aircraft for urban air mobility, general aviation, freight, and mission roles. Pipistrel Group is a Slovenia-based aircraft manufacturer that specializes in electric aircraft.

The countries covered in the military vehicle electrification market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the military vehicle electrification market are

  • BAE Systems

  • ARQUUS

  • Leonardo SpA

  • Textron Inc

  • General Motors

  • Oshkosh Corporation

  • Nikola Corporation

  • Otokar Otomotive

  • QinetiQ

  • Polaris Inc

  • Epsilor-Electric Fuel Ltd

  • Nexter Group

  • ST Engineering

  • Tesla Inc

  • ASELSAN AS

  • AM General

  • Highland Systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Military Vehicle Electrification Market Characteristics

3. Military Vehicle Electrification Market Trends And Strategies

4. Military Vehicle Electrification Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Military Vehicle Electrification Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Military Vehicle Electrification Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Military Vehicle Electrification Market

5. Military Vehicle Electrification Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Military Vehicle Electrification Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Military Vehicle Electrification Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Military Vehicle Electrification Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Military Vehicle Electrification Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Hybrid

  • Fully Electric

6.2. Global Military Vehicle Electrification Market, Segmentation By Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Manned

  • Autonomous/Semi-Autonomous

6.3. Global Military Vehicle Electrification Market, Segmentation By Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Combat Vehicles

  • Support Vehicles

  • Unmanned Armored Vehicles

6.4. Global Military Vehicle Electrification Market, Segmentation By System, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Power Generation

  • Cooling Systems

  • Energy Storage

  • Traction Drive Systems

  • Power Conversion

7. Military Vehicle Electrification Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Military Vehicle Electrification Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Military Vehicle Electrification Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9tfmo5


Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Sounds a Dire Warning About the Economy

    The billionaire entrepreneur fears that the economic downturn will become worse if this decision is made.

  • FTSE 100 and European stocks down amid recession fears

    Microsoft buys £1.6bn stake in London Stock Exchange owner.

  • Top Natural Gas Producers Rally Against Australia Price Cap Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Major natural gas producers are pushing back against an Australian plan to cap domestic prices, saying the policy risks creating supply shortages by curtailing new investment.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeRussia Is Feeling t

  • Oil resumes slide as weak economy outweighs supply risks

    SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday, deepening a multi-week decline, as a weakening global economy offset supply woes stemming from the closure of a key pipeline supplying the United States and Russian threats of a production cut. Brent crude futures were down 38 cents, or 0.4%, at $75.72 a barrel by 0900 GMT. Last week, Brent and WTI fell to their lowest since December 2021 amid concerns that a possible global recession will impact oil demand.

  • BlackRock Facing More Blowback Over ESG as GOP Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a tough couple weeks for BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest money manager, which endured fresh blows from Republican officials sharply critical of ESG.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntl

  • U.S. finalizes $2.5 billion loan to GM, LG battery joint venture

    The U.S. Energy Department said on Monday it had finalized a $2.5 billion low-cost loan to a joint venture of General Motors Co and LG Energy Solution to help pay for three new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facilities. Reuters first reported in July the planned loan to Ultium Cells LLC from the government's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing (ATVM) loan program. The loan will help finance construction of new lithium-ion manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan, supporting 6,000 construction jobs and 5,100 operations jobs at the three plants.

  • He was tortured by Russia – now he’s getting his revenge

    They are responsible for ambushes, destroying infrastructure and even, allegedly, assassinations. In Kharkiv, Balakiya and Izyum, Bel Trew meets the ordinary citizens who have become the secret weapon in the fight against Putin

  • Russian soldiers killed in Himars strike on holiday resort turned barracks

    Ukraine attacked the occupied south-eastern city of Melitopol on Saturday evening, reportedly levelling a Russian base with Himars missiles.

  • Rishi Sunak’s wife shows non-doms would not leave the country, Wes Streeting says

    Labour frontbencher says there is currently ‘a case in point in Downing Street’

  • Stocks Poised for Lower Open

    On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the November Consumer Price Index, and Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee is expected to announce an increase in the federal funds rate.

  • Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash

    Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday called to prosecute Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden who has led the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic since it started during the Trump administration, and drew swift backlash for his comment. “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” Musk said on Twitter. He later shared a meme edited to…

  • Russia removed all ships with "Kalibr" missiles from the Black Sea

    As of the morning of 11 December, Russia has not deployed a single Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea. Source: Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote from the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: "As of 11 December, there are eight enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea; in the Azov Sea, the enemy continues to control sea communications, keeping two ships on combat duty.

  • Investors Grow More Confident Fed Will Pull Off a Soft Landing

    Mutual funds and hedge funds are putting money in stocks that would benefit from slowing inflation and falling rates.

  • US scientists make huge breakthrough in fusion energy

    A major breakthrough in the search for clean energy has been made by US government scientists at a laboratory in California, it has been reported.

  • Is a 2023 recession coming? Job growth likely to slow sharply, companies brace for impact

    Job growth will slow sharply in 2023 as inflation, Fed rate hikes risk recession, economists predict. But some say payrolls will keep growing.

  • Retired Navy SEAL made famous after coming out as trans announces detransition: 'Destroyed my life'

    Retired Navy SEAL Chris Beck, who came out as transgender in 2013, announced he is detransitioning and is calling on Americans to "wake up" and protect children from transitioning.

  • North Korea Wants Dollars. It's a Sign of Trouble.

    SEOUL, South Korea — When Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, ascended to power more than a decade ago, he repeated two promises that his family has made since founding the country in 1948: to strengthen the military and to improve the economy. On the military front, Kim, 38, has delivered more than his father and grandfather who ruled before him, accelerating the country’s nuclear and missile programs. On the economic front, he has struggled, an already isolated country made more so by year

  • Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

    The world’s wealthiest person endorses right-wing attacks against the public health official in a tweet that also appears to mock nonbinary and transgender people

  • Buckle Up: It’s Going to Be a Hard Landing

    Rampant wage growth is fueling inflation and eating into profit margins in the services sector, where prices continue to soar, even as other sectors begin to see some relief.

  • Putin's new 'General Armageddon' injects discipline and stabilises Russian army

    The Russian military commander known as "General Armageddon" has stabilised Russia’s frontlines in Ukraine since taking over in October and injected discipline into the Kremlin’s army.