U.S. markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,695.00
    +13.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,239.00
    +148.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,102.50
    +18.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.10
    +10.30 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.00
    -1.11 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,661.10
    -15.90 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    18.70
    -0.21 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9733
    -0.0050 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.69
    -1.88 (-5.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1245
    -0.0086 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6990
    +0.5170 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,678.69
    +984.97 (+5.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.89
    +13.36 (+3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,935.41
    +85.14 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Global Milk Packaging Market Trends, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2022-2027: Rising Demand for Single-serve Milk Packs is Anticipated to Impel Market Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Milk Packaging Market

Global Milk Packaging Market
Global Milk Packaging Market

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Milk Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global milk packaging market reached a value of US$ 40.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 51.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.06% during 2021-2027.

Milk packaging refers to the procedure of utilizing different types of containers to carry, identify, protect and enable merchandizing of milk. It aids in extending the shelf life of the packaged milk from a few hours to weeks and months. It acts as a barrier against microorganisms and other external factors like light and moisture.

Apart from this, milk packaging plays a crucial link between the manufacturer and consumer for the safe delivery of the milk through different stages of production, storage, transportation, distribution and marketing. It also enables manufacturers to differentiate their products from those of their competitors.

Milk is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, proteins and fatty acids, and it assists in maintaining healthy bones, enhancing the immune system and preventing diseases like hypertension. Consequently, the demand for milk is increasing significantly which, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the global milk packaging market.

Moreover, due to growing environmental awareness and consumers preference toward the usage of eco-friendly packaging materials, numerous manufacturers are financing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative packaging solutions. Further, the rising demand for single-serve milk packs is anticipated to impel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Some of the other growth inducing factors are increasing global population, inflating income levels, rising number of health-conscious consumers, diversified applications of milk in the food and beverage industry and the easy availability of flavored milk variants in the market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What is the size of the global milk packaging market?

  • What are the key factors driving the global milk packaging market?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global milk packaging market?

  • What is the breakup of the global milk packaging market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the global milk packaging market based on the material type?

  • What are the key regions in the global milk packaging market?

  • Who are the key players/companies in the global milk packaging market?

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the packaging companies being

  • Amcor Limited

  • Indevco

  • Evergreen Packaging

  • Stanpac Inc.

  • Elopak AS

  • Ball Corporation

  • Graham Packaging Company Inc

  • SF Holdings Group Inc.

  • RPC Group Plc

  • Blue Ridge Paper Products

  • Crown Holdings

  • CkS Packaging

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Cups

  • Cans

  • Bottles

  • Pouches

  • Others

Breakup by Material Type:

  • Glass

  • Plastic

  • Metal

  • Paperboard

  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwrjzb

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • UK’s Truss to Reverse Part of Her Economic Plan Later Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot Inflation Torches Bears in a Stock Reversal for the AgesLiz Truss plans to reverse parts of her economic strategy later on Friday, a person familiar with the matter said, following weeks of market pressure on t

  • Kraft petitions McDonald’s for a Big Mac collaboration

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Kraft’s petition to add its Mac & Cheese to the Big Mac.

  • More 3D-printed steaks are coming to Europe

    STORY: Your steak could soon be 3D-printed.That’s if you live in Europe.Israeli company Redefine Meat has struck a partnership with importer Giraudi Meats to drive European distribution of its ‘New Meat’ steak cuts.The start-up is hoping to establish its products as an alternative to conventionally produced meat.Redefine Meat operates large-scale meat printers at its Rehovot headquarters south of Tel Aviv, as well as in a new factory in the Netherlands.Manager of the company's 3D-printers project Yaron Eshel explains how it works. “When I want to create my steak I have a library of a few different slabs, I can choose each one of them and I can adjust it accordingly. I can define the amount of marbling, the internal fat, or the external fat.”“And now I can start and go and print it and produce it...This is my queue, this is my timeline for today, I know that in an hour or something from now I will need to refill the machine with new materials. But now I can go directly into the printing process, and you can see how the process starts to build layer by layer.”The company makes its products from ingredients including soy and pea proteins, chickpeas, beetroot, nutritional yeasts and coconut fat.Co-founder and Chief Executive Eshchar Ben-Shitrit said Redefine Meat was launching tenderloin and striploin steaks.“In the past two years we have been working deeply on understanding meat and what makes meat so exciting and we identified a few components that we can recreate from plants and have the same exact performance as the tissue of animal meat, giving you, with a combination of additive manufacturing, the exact feeling you experience (with) a good steak, a good cut of meat, coming from an animal, without the use of the animal.”Plant-based meat alternatives have become increasingly popular in recent years.Spanish startup Novameat is also using 3D printing technology to manufacture vegetarian steaks. But the early hype about plant-based meat alternatives has ebbed as inflation and recession worries have driven some customers back to cheaper animal meat products.Companies such as U.S.-based Beyond Meat have cut their sales outlooks.Redefine Meat, however, has big ambitions. Its New Meat is currently available in Israel, Britain, the Netherlands and Germany.Almost 1,000 restaurants are currently paying about $40 per 2 pounds for its steak cuts.The company plans to launch its products at restaurants and butchers in France, then in Italy, Greece and Sweden later this year, and in dozens more countries in 2023. “We see a world in a decade from now that new meat, or meat made from plants, is a big part of the meat industry. It replaces a lot of the meat that people consume today that is bad for the environment and bad for the most, most of the people in the supply chain. I still believe that people will consume high-quality meat forever, coming from animals, and these two industries will live side by side.”“Even when we will become one percent, two percent, and the industry will become 10 percent of the meat industry, the impact on the planet is so big that it’s worthwhile to pursue it in the next decade.”

  • 7 Best Costco Snacks for Affordable School Lunch Treats

    School lunches can get pricey, but one of the best hacks for saving on costs is to buy snacks in bulk. Costco offers a wide variety of school lunch snacks at competitive prices -- though some are...

  • 5 Things I Always Buy at Costco

    As someone who shops at Costco on a regular basis, I can say with confidence that doing so saves me a lot of money in the course of feeding my family. In fact, I generally make a point to buy cereal at my local supermarket, not Costco, because it's often less expensive to do so (and because you can often score some boxes on sale). Plus, Costco's milk must be magical, because it often has a sell-by date three weeks out.

  • 4 Worst Things To Buy at Costco in October

    As fall kicks into full swing, you might be saying to yourself, "Maybe I should head off to Costco and stock up on some essentials." Of course, many shoppers save a lot at Costco during all times of...

  • Our 30 Best 30-Minute Dinners

    This quick and easy dinner compilation highlights our best recipes for busy weeknights. These dishes, ranging from creamy pasta to loaded burrito bowls, have four- and five-star ratings for their deliciousness. Recipes like our Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole and Rosemary Roasted Salmon with Asparagus & Potatoes will be your new dinner favorites and are on the table in just 30 minutes.

  • Rising Food Prices are Pushing People to McDonald's

    While the rising cost of of eating out is pushing many to forgo a restaurant dinner, one food establishment that is yet to feel the burn is the Golden Arches. Despite raising the price of items on its menu by an average of 6% earlier this year, McDonald's is still seeing a steadily rising inflow of traffic. The latest recent report from Placer.ai found that, while overall restaurant visits fell 7.6% and 13.7% in August, McDonald's traffic rose by a respective 4.7% and 3.1%.

  • 10 Frozen Foods To Stock Up on at Sam’s Club for Busy Fall Days

    During these hard times when inflation is running prices up to unfathomable heights, consumers are smart to shop at warehouse clubs like Sam's Club to help maximize savings. Dollar Tree: 5...

  • Redefine Meat strikes partnership to boost 3D-printed meat sales in Europe

    Israel's Redefine Meat has struck a partnership with importer Giraudi Meats to drive European distribution of its "New Meat" steak cuts produced on 3D printers, it said on Thursday. The start-up, which raised $170 million in a series A financing round this year, operates large-scale meat printers at its Rehovot headquarters south of Tel Aviv, and a new factory in the Netherlands, hoping to establish its products as an alternative to conventionally produced meat. Early hype about plant-based meat alternatives, seen as better for animals and the environment, has ebbed as inflation and recession worries make some consumers return to cheaper animal meat products, while staffing shortages have hit fast-food chains, an important sales channel for plant-based burger patties.

  • Taco Bell Brings Back a Unique Menu Item With a Spicy Twist

    While fan reaction (and outrage) over the Mexican Pizza remains unmatched in all of Taco Bell's history, a close second are the Yum! First appearing on menus in 2018, the Nacho Fries are a seasoned version of regular French fries — crispy fries are covered with a mix of loose Tex-Mex spices and served with a side of Taco Bell's nacho cheese sauce. Looked at another way, Nacho Fries were on every third Taco Bell order across the country.

  • Roasting a turkey this Thanksgiving? Score a cult-fave thermometer on sale for $10

    Snap up this digital doodad while it's still at its Prime Day price of over 60% off — 51,000+ Amazon shoppers love it.

  • Spicy Seafood Recipes: Blackened Fish Tacos and Shellfish Ceviche

    Hot chipotle aioli and fiery jalapeños add a kick of heat to fresh fish tacos and seafood ceviche.

  • Forget butter boards, make this loaded baked potato skin board instead. Here's how

    Butter boards may be trending, but this hot take on loaded potato skins is the game day appetizer you didn't know you needed. Here's how to make it.

  • 6 Foods to Eat to Reduce Period Cramps

    If you are one of the many girls and women who experience painful menstrual cramps, a diet change may bring some relief, a new study suggests.

  • Burger King Adds a Bold New Whopper to Menus Nationwide

    The fast-food giant has once again offered a new edition of its iconic sandwich (and it's not the only chain making some seasonal additions).

  • Get these TikTok approved kitchen gadgets for under $20

    Want to add some spice to your kitchen? Take a look at a few of these TikTok famous kitchen accessories for less than $20 each on Amazon.

  • People Are Sharing The Things They Love Most About Cooking At Home, And Some Might Be Game-Changers For Anyone Who Thinks Cooking Feels Like "A Chore"

    "I love the teamwork. Me and my partner have built a cooking rapport together that feels like dancing...only with food at the end."View Entire Post ›

  • Bring On the Watermelon and Ginger Chews! Here Are the 18 Best Foods to Eat When You're Nauseous

    We’ve all been there: The queasy feeling in the pit of your stomach that’s impossible to ignore. Oftentimes, we ask ourselves, "Should I eat, or will that only make it worse?" “When you're nauseous, food may be the last thing on your mind,” says Brittany Lubeck, MS, RD, Nutritional Consultant ...

  • Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

    Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. According to the United States Department of Agriculture...