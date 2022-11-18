The global milking automation market size is estimated to be USD 1.0 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of milking automation market includes the rising adoption of automated milking equipment owing to increasing average herd size, supporting government policies and incentive programs promoting dairy farm mechanization, and surging demand for quality dairy products.

Increasing number of medium-sized farms likely to provide significant opportunities for milking automation solution providers



Medium size farms have an average herd size of between 100 and 500 cows and prefer milking systems capable of milking up to 500 cows at a time.Medium farms are common in North America, Eastern European countries, and China.



Farm owners of dairy farms with a herd size between 100 and 500 extensively use automated milking solutions as these machines facilitate the milking of multiple cows at a single time, thereby improving the milk yield.Medium-sized dairy farms on average provide a better return on investment in the deployment of milking automation equipment compared with small dairy farms, which have less than 100 animals per farm.



As the consolidation of farms is more prevalent across the world, in the coming years, the number of medium-sized farms is expected to significantly increase in the coming years. This will, in turn, provide tremendous opportunities for milking automation solution providers in the next five to ten years.



North America accounted second largest market share for milking automation in 2021

In 2021, the North America accounted for 26% of the milking automation market.US, Canada, and Mexico have been studied for the milking automation market in the North America.



Currently, several farms in the US, Canada, and Mexico have milking automation systems installed in them to improve milk yield.Advancements in dairy farming technologies and the subsequent increase in the adoption of advanced solutions for dairy farming, the drop in the prices of milking equipment, and the use of online portals for increasing awareness about farming and food quality are a few of the major factors contributing to the market growth.



Moreover, increasing labor costs in North America and the constantly growing herd size in farms are other major factors driving the market growth in North America.North America accounts for a major share of the milking automation market.



Favourable regulations related to dairy farming have made it easy for new players to enter the market. These countries have formulated several policies to enhance the establishment of milking automation. The US is leading the milking automation market in North America. BouMatic (US) and Allflex Livestock Intelligence (US) are a few of the prominent market players in North America.



DeLaval (Sweden), Afimilk Ltd. (Israel), GEA Group (Germany), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), Allflex Livestock Intelligence (US), BouMatic (US), Waikato Milking Systems (New Zealand), Dairymaster (Ireland), and BECO Dairy Automation Inc. (US) are the key players in the milking automation market. These top players have strong portfolios of products and services and a presence in both mature and emerging markets.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the milking automation market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



This report offers detailed insights into the milking automation market based on offering (hardware, software, services), farm size (small, medium, large), species (dairy cattle, goat, sheep), and region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) which includes the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Africa).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of milking automation market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the milking automation market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

