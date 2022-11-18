U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,979.50
    +24.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,726.00
    +145.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,799.00
    +88.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,853.60
    +11.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.32
    -0.32 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.30
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.19 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0372
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    -0.38 (-1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1908
    +0.0041 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8820
    -0.3640 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,748.88
    +155.21 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.78
    +4.35 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.61
    +59.07 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

The global milking automation market size is estimated to be USD 1.0 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of milking automation market includes the rising adoption of automated milking equipment owing to increasing average herd size, supporting government policies and incentive programs promoting dairy farm mechanization, and surging demand for quality dairy products.

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Milking Automation Market by Offering, Farm Size, Species, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363791/?utm_source=GNW


Increasing number of medium-sized farms likely to provide significant opportunities for milking automation solution providers

Medium size farms have an average herd size of between 100 and 500 cows and prefer milking systems capable of milking up to 500 cows at a time.Medium farms are common in North America, Eastern European countries, and China.

Farm owners of dairy farms with a herd size between 100 and 500 extensively use automated milking solutions as these machines facilitate the milking of multiple cows at a single time, thereby improving the milk yield.Medium-sized dairy farms on average provide a better return on investment in the deployment of milking automation equipment compared with small dairy farms, which have less than 100 animals per farm.

As the consolidation of farms is more prevalent across the world, in the coming years, the number of medium-sized farms is expected to significantly increase in the coming years. This will, in turn, provide tremendous opportunities for milking automation solution providers in the next five to ten years.

North America accounted second largest market share for milking automation in 2021
In 2021, the North America accounted for 26% of the milking automation market.US, Canada, and Mexico have been studied for the milking automation market in the North America.

Currently, several farms in the US, Canada, and Mexico have milking automation systems installed in them to improve milk yield.Advancements in dairy farming technologies and the subsequent increase in the adoption of advanced solutions for dairy farming, the drop in the prices of milking equipment, and the use of online portals for increasing awareness about farming and food quality are a few of the major factors contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, increasing labor costs in North America and the constantly growing herd size in farms are other major factors driving the market growth in North America.North America accounts for a major share of the milking automation market.

Favourable regulations related to dairy farming have made it easy for new players to enter the market. These countries have formulated several policies to enhance the establishment of milking automation. The US is leading the milking automation market in North America. BouMatic (US) and Allflex Livestock Intelligence (US) are a few of the prominent market players in North America.

DeLaval (Sweden), Afimilk Ltd. (Israel), GEA Group (Germany), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), Allflex Livestock Intelligence (US), BouMatic (US), Waikato Milking Systems (New Zealand), Dairymaster (Ireland), and BECO Dairy Automation Inc. (US) are the key players in the milking automation market. These top players have strong portfolios of products and services and a presence in both mature and emerging markets.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the milking automation market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage
This report offers detailed insights into the milking automation market based on offering (hardware, software, services), farm size (small, medium, large), species (dairy cattle, goat, sheep), and region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) which includes the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Africa).
The report also provides a comprehensive review of milking automation market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the milking automation market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363791/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Musk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gave Twitter Inc. employees an ultimatum to either commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or leave. Many more workers declined to sign on than he expected, potentially putting Twitter’s operations at risk, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power Shi

  • Shortage of Legacy Chips Keeping Ford CEO Up at Night

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. sees a prolonged shortage of mature chips that automakers need for their vehicles.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay Debts“It’s too painful. We need to understand yo

  • Twitter Workers Say Farewell After Musk Ultimatum

    The company followed up with practical details after Elon Musk challenged the remaining employees to be hardcore or leave.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • The celebrities FTX used to build trust are being sued, but can they really be held accountable?

    “We need to meet people where they are—and that means embracing skepticism.” That is what former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a statement announcing the company’s Super Bowl commercial featuring the comedian Larry David on Feb. 13. In the one-minute advertisement, David dismisses some of history’s biggest technological and scientific inventions from the wheel to the light bulb. The subtext: This guy is always wrong.

  • Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and Steph Curry among celebs sued over FTX ‘Ponzi scheme’

    A new class action lawsuit claims Brady, Larry David, and others are responsible for the FTX disaster by promoting securities to unsophisticated investors.

  • Elon Musk changes Twitter’s remote work rules, again

    Elon Musk is changing Twitter’s remote work rules yet again amid deadline for employees to commit to his vision for a “hardcore” company.

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • The new bull market will be led by stocks in these three industries. Tech and the FAANGs will fall to the wayside

    John Linehan, who manages $29 billion for T. Rowe Price, is looking to financials, energy and utilities to power the market as interest rates remain high.

  • Applied Materials Stock Leaps on Q4 Earnings Beat, Improving Outlook

    "We expect 2023 to be a down year for wafer fab equipment spending, but we believe that Applied's business will be more resilient," said CEO Gary Dickerson.

  • Top Energy ETFs

    The top-performing funds are the Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF, iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, and Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now Amid Upcoming Layoffs?

    In this video, I will be talking about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recent cost cuts announcements. The stock down more than 40% this year but with the upcoming layoffs, cost restructuring, and continued growth this might present investors with an excellent opportunity for the long term.

  • Retirement Savings Tips for Individuals 45–54 Years Old

    If you're 45 to 54 years old, retirement planning is likely on your mind. Now is the time to kick your retirement savings into high gear.

  • Elon Musk Takes a Hard Line on Quiet Quitters—and Anyone He Thinks Is Close

    The Twitter Inc. CEO’s explicit ultimatum to staffers is consistent with the hard-driving approach that helped him build some of the world’s most valuable companies—but there are risks.

  • 11 States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alameda Had ‘Secret Exemption’ From FTX Liquidation Protocols, New CEO Says

    Alameda Research, the trading vehicle at the center of Sam Bankman-Fried’s and FTX’s downfall, had a “secret exemption” from the crypto exchange’s liquidation procedures, according to bankruptcy filings Thursday. The revelation in a court filing, though scant on details, would indicate that Alameda held an advantage when making risky leveraged trades on FTX. Crypto derivatives exchanges such as FTX automatically sell the collateral of traders who borrowed its money to place bets that turned south.

  • The ‘Amazon of Africa’ is reducing staff and cutting premature products in its new era

    African e-commerce company Jumia reported $50.5 million in revenue for this year’s third quarter with declining operating losses (33%) and increasing gross profit (29%) compared to last year, while active customers and the value of services sold improved marginally. These results come out barely a week after the company’s co-CEOs since 2012 stepped down—a move that raised eyebrows in the industry as to the company’s direction.

  • Disabled employee sues Twitter over Musk's ban on remote work

    Twitter Inc owner Elon Musk's mandate that employees stop working remotely and put in "long hours at high intensity" discriminates against workers with disabilities, a new lawsuit claims. Dmitry Borodaenko, a California-based engineering manager who said Twitter fired him this week when he refused to report to the office, filed a proposed class action against the company in San Francisco federal court on Wednesday. Borodaenko said Musk's recent call for Twitter employees to return to the office or quit violates the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which requires employers to offer reasonable accommodations to workers with disabilities.

  • These are the three financial areas to sort out in the year before you retire

    Am I better off taking the tax hit now and investing less in my 401(k)? Your question has three parts: investments, taxes and cash savings. Retirement is multi-faceted, and you need answers as they relate to filling in your income gap during semi-retirement and full retirement.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is stacked with high-quality stocks, but these industry leaders stand out from the pack.