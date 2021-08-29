U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.48 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,410.59
    -561.86 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Global Millennial Capital, an emerging data driven venture capital fund completes its sixth investment in USA, by partnering with Rocket Dollar

·2 min read

Rocket Dollar, founded by Henri Yoshida is an emerging fintech venture which unlocks the retirement plan for Americans by offering access to alternative asset classes

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Millennial Capital, a Middle East-based venture fund investing in global markets, completes its sixth investment with a new allocation towards the fintech vertical by announcing its partnership with Rocket Dollar. Global Millennial is the first data driven investor to use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology to revamp the long-standing traditional investment evaluation and decision-making process.

Andreea Danila, Founding General Partner of Global Millennial Capital (PRNewsfoto/Global Millennial Capital)
Andreea Danila, Founding General Partner of Global Millennial Capital (PRNewsfoto/Global Millennial Capital)

Global Millennial Capital is transforming the way venture capitals have traditionally allocated capital by introducing data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning models into the investment origination and preliminary evaluation stages. Millennial Ai LLC, Global Millennial's 'secret weapon' is the reason behind the firm's selection of emerging fintech players such as Envel, Unifimoney and Rocket Dollar.

Rocket Dollar was founded in 2018 by Henry Yoshida, with the belief that retirement is changing with the consumers looking to gain access to alternatives within their retirement investment plans. Prior to Rocket Dollar, Yoshida was the co-founder of Honest Dollar, a robo-advisory retirement platform that was acquired by Goldman Sachs, as well as a founder of MY Group LLC, a $2.5-billion assets under management investment firm.

Rocket Dollar aims to remove the limitations in the current retirement investment options and provide the public with multiple asset classes such as, cryptocurrency, private equity, startups and new businesses, peer-to-peer lending to name a few, to invest in so they can work towards and have complete control over the retirement they envision for themselves.

Rocket Dollar investment thesis was developed as part of Global Millennial Capital fintech cluster assessment which includes a data review of cluster attractiveness, statistical indicators coupled with the formulation of a machine learning algorithm scoring. The investment and data analysis team concluded that Rocket Dollar ranks within the top quartile of its peer group, highlighting attractive cluster and company specific indicators.

Global Millennial Capital fund structured as an offshore regulated private investment fund with FSC (BVI SIBA act) which authorizes emerging fund managers to launch innovative strategies, is backed by 70 investors from the Middle East including family offices and HNWIs. Global Millennial Capital's Founding General Partner, Andreea Danila is an award-winning entrepreneur and venture capitalist with an extensive track record, experience and reputation in the private equity and venture capital sector.

More information visit: https://globalmillennialcapital.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1603931/Global_Millennial_Capital_Andreea_Danila.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-millennial-capital-an-emerging-data-driven-venture-capital-fund-completes-its-sixth-investment-in-usa-by-partnering-with-rocket-dollar-301364841.html

SOURCE Global Millennial Capital

