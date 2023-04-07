Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Applications to Drive the Market
DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Millimeter Wave Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Millimeter Wave Equipment estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Telecommunication Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.3% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Radar & Satellite Communication Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 21.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $510.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR
The Millimeter Wave Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$510.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.7% and 15.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Millimeter Wave Technology - Changing the Wireless Future
Bandwidth Hungry Networks to Drive the Market
Recent Market Activity
Millimeter Wave Spectrum
Outlook
Overcoming the Limitations
Competitive Scenario
Millimeter Wave Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Applications to Drive the Market
Transforming Wireless Technology Landscape Offers Ripe Opportunities
Evolution of Mobile Wireless Technologies
5G - The Future in Store
Small Cell Backhaul - A Lucrative Segment
Growing Need for High Frequency Bandwidths for Ultrahigh Capacity Backhaul
Metrocells - A Step Ahead of Macrocells
Expanding Internet User Base: A Key Driving Force
Rapid Penetration of Smartphones: A Strong Growth Driver
Exploring Opportunities for Mm-Wave Technology
Radar on A Chip Penetrates New End Markets
Leveraging on the Controversies Surrounding X-Ray Scanners
Cracking the Quality Issues
Evolving to Suit New Generation Radio Access Network
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
