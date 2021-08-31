U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.75
    +12.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,432.00
    +80.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,663.25
    +65.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,272.70
    +6.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.57
    -0.64 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.50
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.93
    -0.46 (-2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8600
    -0.0250 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,842.40
    -58.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.26
    +11.40 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.53
    -6.48 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market Report 2021-2029 - Opportunities in Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles Applications & Availability of Unallocated Spectrum

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global millimeter wave technology market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.2% during forecast period (2021-2029).

Global millimeter wave technology market is primarily driven by rising mobile data traffic, demand for bandwidth intensive applications and increasing adoption of millimeter wave in small cell backhaul networks. Millimeter wave technology can reduce data traffic pressure on Base Station (BS) of network, ultimately increasing the speed of communication and improving the quality of network.

Exponential increase in Data Traffic Key Booster of Market Revenues

Data traffic refers to the amount of data which is transferred between the internet and the hosting account on the web server. With the user moving towards more data intensive content such as video streaming, augmented reality, voice over data, 4k video, increasing number of internet user on smart phone etc. data traffic is expected to rise in future. Growing data traffic creates bandwidth complexities and network congestion.

One of the main advantage of millimetre wave technology is the ability to transmit large amount of data as the frequency is directly proportional to bit rates. Thus, the millimetre waves are suitable for transmission of digital data, cellular communications. This creates need for efficient wireless mobile backhaul.

The researches and telecom operators seek to incorporate millimetre wave technology in order to curb the bandwidth crunch and provide data intensive content with ease leading to the adoption of Millimetre wave technology market.

5G the New Buzz Assuring Significant Growth across the Globe

The millimetre waves are considered to be the key enabling technology for the successful deployment of 5th generation wireless communication network. With the growing investment in the 5G infrastructure a huge demand for the equipment based on millimetre wave technology is anticipated.

According to Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the communication network and service environment would become more complex by 2023 and the 5G technology market would witness immense growth due to the ongoing advancements in 5G network infrastructure.

USA, UK, France, Germany, South Korea, Japan, China are the forefront in research and trial investments for 5G technology. Such investments in 5G would fuel development in wireless infrastructure and network and promote the growth of global mobile and telecom market during the forecast period.

Mobile and Telecom Application Account for More than Half of the Market Revenues

Global millimeter wave technology market has been segmented on the basis of products, frequency band, license type and by application. The application segment is further sub segmented into Mobile & Telecommunication, Consumer & Commercial, Healthcare, industrial, Automotive and Transportation, Military, Defense, and Aerospace and Imaging.

Mobile & Telecommunication leads the application segment in terms of revenue in global millimeter wave technology market with around 55.14% market share in 2019. The millimeter waves are considered to be the key enabling technology for successful deployment of 5th generation wireless communication network and growing telecommunication industry is expected to propel the global millimeter wave technology market over the forecast period. increasing investment and adoption of 5G technology network is expected to create a huge demand for millimeter wave technology equipment.

The mobile and telecom application is expected to grow at CAGR of 35.9% during the forecast. The telecommunication industry is going under a radical change with the growing data consumption and limited bandwidth. With the increasing consumption of data radio-frequency spectrum have become congested as all the mobile providers wok in the same frequency band that leads to slower service and more dropped connections.

North America - The Present Market, APAC - The Future Market

Asia Pacific millimetre wave technology market is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 36% during the forecast period of 2021-2029.

Asia Pacific millimetre wave technology market is primarily driven by increasing data consumption that has created the demand for efficient wireless backhaul solutions coupled with high infrastructural investment to set up 5th generation wireless network. As per the CISCO VNI in 2016 Asia Pacific will account for 47% of global data traffic by 2021 followed by Middle East & Africa and North America and mobile data traffic in Asia Pacific is likely to reach 22 Exabyte's by 2021 from 2.97 Exabyte's in 2016. However, North America dominates the market in terms of revenues for 2020.

Innovation is the Key to Enhance Market Presence

Product launch is the primary strategy adopted by companies in global millimetre wave technology market. New and advanced products help to improve company's market visibility while competing effectively with key competitors in the market. Partnership and collaboration is the secondary strategy adopted by companies in global millimetre wave technology market.

Market Determinants

Market Drivers

  • Rising Mobile Data Traffic and Demand for Bandwidth-intensive Applications

  • Rising Demand in Radar and Security Applications

  • Increasing Adoption of Mmw in Small Cell Backhaul Networks

  • High Potential for the Use of Millimetre Wave Technology in Consumer Electronics

Market Restraints

  • Adverse Impact On The Environment

  • Propagation Limitations Associated With Millimetre Waves

Market Opportunities

  • Application in Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

  • Availability of Unallocated Spectrum

Market Challenges

  • Limited Range of Millimetre Waves

  • Non-Uniform Licensing Approaches across The Globe

Company Profiles

  • Bridgewave Communications

  • Cablefree: Wireless Excellence

  • E-Band Communications LLC

  • Farran Technology

  • Keysight Technologies

  • L3 Technologies Inc.

  • Millimeter Wave Products inc.

  • Nec Corporation

  • Sage Millimeter Inc.

  • Siklu Communication

  • Fujitsu

  • Denso Corporation

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Mmw Biomedical

  • Hubei YJT Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yj0ga4

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Apple’s Next iPhone Could Offer Satellite Service. Space Stocks Are Jumping.

    The news outlet MacRumors reported that the iPhone 13 may include a Qualcomm chip that supports low-earth-orbit satellite communications.

  • Zoom shares plummet in after-hours trading despite beating earnings expectations

    Zoom beat analysts' expectations for Q2, but its growth is slowing.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Raises a Red Flag About Nvidia’s $40 Billion Acquisition of Arm. Here’s Why.

    Tesla might care about the outcome of this deal for a few reasons. The biggest one is the electric vehicle pioneer's self-driving technology.

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) soared on Monday after a respected analyst posited that the satellite services provider could partner with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, Globalstar's stock price was up more than 60%. Apple's newest iPhones, due out in September, will support satellite communications, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of a bright future, but it is the dataset investors have available, and it’s natural to consult it. And when stocks show a record of strong share price appreciation, sustained over an extended period, it

  • Here is Why Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Growth Rates Aren't Keeping Up With the Stock

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 29.7x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason, and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • Cathie Wood: Institutions Used The Correction This Year To Move Into Bitcoin

    What Happened: Cathie Wood, the founder, and CEO of ARK Investment Management, believes that institutions viewed the crypto market’s correction in March as a buying opportunity. According to @yassineARK's on-chain analysis, institutions also used the correction this year to move into bitcoin. https://t.co/T8AcT2q98A — Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood) August 29, 2021 Referring to on-chain analysis by ARK’s crypto analyst Yassine Elmandjra, Wood said on Twitter that institutions used the correction to m

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • Support.com's stock gains 38% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) shares closed 38% higher on Monday at $36.39 each as they continued to take part of a massive short squeeze rally.

  • XPeng: A Drive Into a Promising Future

    Chinese stocks have taken a battering in 2021, as the Beijing authorities’ tightening of regulations has seen investors heading to the exit gates. Despite having overall government support, reflecting the tougher landscape EVs have had to navigate in 2021, Chinese EV stocks have not been spared either. Shares of XPeng (XPEV), for instance, sit 5% into the red this year. However, following the company’s Q2 earnings, which Deutsche Bank's Edison Yu calls “mostly solid,” the analyst sees enough to

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.