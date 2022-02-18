U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market (2021 to 2029) - Featuring NEC, Siklu Communication and Aviat Networks Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Millimeter Wave Technology Market

Millimeter Wave Technology Market
Millimeter Wave Technology Market

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Millimeter Wave Technology Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-Use; By Product; By Frequency Band; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global millimeter wave technology market size is expected to reach USD 5.13 billion by 2029 according to this new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The MMW technology has enabled the radar tech for automotive & transport applications. It implies the technique in radio-frequency modules which renders an effective radar performance. These emerging applications of MMW across the automotive and healthcare industries are therefore expected to fuel the demand for MMW devices. As a result, the global market is anticipated to experience a notable swift over the estimated time.

Moreover, the ability of millimeter waves to penetrate through almost all the materials including concealed solid as well as liquid objects have made the technique extremely reliable from the security perspective. Therefore, resulting in the heavy adoption of MMW scanners at a fast pace across the security sector, in turn helping the overall MMW technology market to flourish significantly.

A few important parameters to be considered to achieve better MMW imaging include careful selection of the targets depending upon the transmission & reflecting principles, illumination, distance, detector type, and image processing. Radars and satellite communication systems are another major product based on the millimeter wave technique. The Military & defense sector was one of the initial sectors to implement small, high gain antennas that operate at high frequency in the MMW radar aircraft.

Recent years have been witnessing an increasing interest in circuits and communication systems across the educational as well as industrial sectors. The research and advancements have led to the building up of several innovations in the MMW technology and developing various components implementing the technique in the market.

The publisher has segmented the millimeter wave technology market report on the basis of product, component, frequency band, application, and region:

Millimeter Wave Technology, Product Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)

  • Telecommunication Equipment

  • Imaging & Scanning Systems

  • Radar & Satellite Communication Systems

Millimeter Wave Technology, Component Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)

  • Antennas & Transceivers

  • Amplifiers

  • Oscillators

  • Control Devices

  • Frequency Converters

  • Passive Components

  • Others

Millimeter Wave Technology, Frequency Band Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)

  • V-Band

  • E-Band

  • Others

Millimeter Wave Technology, Application Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)

  • Telecommunications

  • Military & Defense

  • Automotive & Transport

  • Healthcare

  • Electronics & Semiconductor

  • Security

Millimeter Wave Technology, Regional Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • Italy

  • France

  • Spain

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Singapore

  • South Korea

  • Rest of World

  • Brazil

  • Rest of South America

  • Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview and Scope

2. Executive Summary

3. Millimeter Wave Technology Market Insights
3.1. Millimeter Wave Technology - Industry snapshot
3.2. Millimeter Wave Technology - Ecosystem analysis
3.3. Millimeter Wave Technology Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Millimeter Wave Technology - Market Forces
3.3.1.1. Millimeter Wave Technology Market Driver Analysis
3.3.1.2. Millimeter Wave Technology Market Restraint/Challenges analysis
3.3.1.3. Millimeter Wave Technology Market Opportunity Analysis
3.4. Industry analysis - Porter's five force
3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier
3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer
3.4.3. Threat of substitute
3.4.4. Threat of new entrant
3.4.5. Degree of competition
3.5. Millimeter Wave Technology Market PEST Analysis
3.6. Millimeter Wave Technology Market Value Chain Analysis
3.7. Millimeter Wave Technology Industry Trends
3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2029 by Product
4.1. Key Findings
4.2. Telecommunication Equipment
4.3. Imaging & Scanning Systems
4.4. Radar & Satellite Communication Systems

5. Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2029 by Component
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Antennas & Transceivers
5.3. Amplifiers
5.4. Oscillators
5.5. Control Devices
5.6. Frequency Converters
5.7. Passive Components
5.8. Others

6. Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2029 by Frequency Band
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. V-Band
6.3. E-Band
6.4. Others

7. Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2029 by Application
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Telecommunications
7.3. Military & Defense
7.4. Automotive & Transport
7.5. Healthcare
7.6. Electronics & Semiconductor
7.7. Security

8. Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2029 by Region

9. Company Profiles
9.1. NEC Corporation
9.1.1. Overview
9.1.2. Financials
9.1.3. Product Benchmarking
9.1.4. Recent Developments
9.2. Siklu Communication Ltd
9.2.1. Overview
9.2.2. Financials
9.2.3. Product Benchmarking
9.2.4. Recent Developments
9.3. Bridgewave Communications, Inc.
9.3.1. Overview
9.3.2. Financials
9.3.3. Product Benchmarking
9.3.4. Recent Developments
9.4. E-Band Communications, LLC
9.4.1. Overview
9.4.2. Financials
9.4.3. Product Benchmarking
9.4.4. Recent Developments
9.5. Aviat Networks, Inc.
9.5.1. Overview
9.5.2. Financials
9.5.3. Product Benchmarking
9.5.4. Recent Developments
9.6. Millitech, Inc.
9.6.1. Overview
9.6.2. Financials
9.6.3. Product Benchmarking
9.6.4. Recent Developments
9.7. Millimeter Wave Products Inc.
9.7.1. Overview
9.7.2. Financials
9.7.3. Product Benchmarking
9.7.4. Recent Developments
9.8. Keysight Technologies, Inc.
9.8.1. Overview
9.8.2. Financials
9.8.3. Product Benchmarking
9.8.4. Recent Developments
9.9. Ducommun Incorporated
9.9.1. Overview
9.9.2. Financials
9.9.3. Product Benchmarking
9.9.4. Recent Developments
9.10. Farran Technology, Ltd
9.10.1. Overview
9.10.2. Financials
9.10.3. Product Benchmarking
9.10.4. Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/suz822

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


