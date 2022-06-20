The Global Mini PCs Market is expected to grow by $ 19.83 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Mini PCs Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the mini PCs market and it is poised to grow by $ 19. 83 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5. 04% during the forecast period.

New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mini PCs Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287471/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the mini PCs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of mini PC in educational institutions, technological advances and virtual learning, and the rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices.

The mini PCs market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The mini PCs market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Education and training

• Banking

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices in educational institutes as one of the prime reasons driving the mini PCs market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing integration of augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence (AR, VR, and AI) and an increase in the work-from-home scenario will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mini PCs market covers the following areas:

• Mini PCs market sizing

• Mini PCs market forecast

• Mini PCs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mini PCs market vendors that include Acer Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Apple Inc., ASRock Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Azulle Tech Inc., Beelink, Dell Technologies Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Elitegroup Computer Systems Co. Ltd., GIGABYTE Technology Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., NZXT Inc., Shenzhen Maxtang Computer Corp. Ltd., Shenzhen Shenzhou Computer Co. Ltd., and Zotac Technology Ltd. Also, the mini PCs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287471/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



