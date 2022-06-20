U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.79
    +0.23 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.60
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    +0.0039 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2246
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8100
    -0.1500 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,645.22
    +1,485.06 (+7.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.27
    +9.34 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,053.58
    +37.33 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

The Global Mini PCs Market is expected to grow by $ 19.83 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Mini PCs Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the mini PCs market and it is poised to grow by $ 19. 83 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5. 04% during the forecast period.

New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mini PCs Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287471/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the mini PCs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of mini PC in educational institutions, technological advances and virtual learning, and the rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices.
The mini PCs market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The mini PCs market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Healthcare
• Retail
• Education and training
• Banking
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices in educational institutes as one of the prime reasons driving the mini PCs market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing integration of augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence (AR, VR, and AI) and an increase in the work-from-home scenario will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mini PCs market covers the following areas:
• Mini PCs market sizing
• Mini PCs market forecast
• Mini PCs market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mini PCs market vendors that include Acer Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Apple Inc., ASRock Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Azulle Tech Inc., Beelink, Dell Technologies Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Elitegroup Computer Systems Co. Ltd., GIGABYTE Technology Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Intel Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., NZXT Inc., Shenzhen Maxtang Computer Corp. Ltd., Shenzhen Shenzhou Computer Co. Ltd., and Zotac Technology Ltd. Also, the mini PCs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287471/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Massive Oil Refining Capacity Idle in China as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- As gasoline prices soar and the US considers invoking Cold War-era laws to boost production, there’s a massive pool of oil refining capacity on the other side of the Pacific Ocean that’s sitting idle. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows Af

  • Elon Musk pumps Dogecoin amid lawsuit

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained 11% since billionaire Elon Musk said that he would continue to support and buy the cryptocurrency. See related article: Bitcoin, crypto return to red after rate hike rally wears off Fast facts According to CoinMarketCap data, the memecoin was up more than 12% in the past 24 hours to US$0.05788 on […]

  • China's JD.com posts slowest growth ever in '618' shopping event

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Total sales by China's e-commerce giant JD.com rose 10.3% over the 18 days to Sunday during the first major shopping festival since a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the company said, sharply down from the 2021 event's growth of 27.7%. Chinese shoppers purchased 379.3 billion yuan ($56.48 billion) of goods on JD's platform over the "618" period, it said on its official WeChat account. The 618 event is China's second largest shopping festival after Singles Day in November, and was initiated in 2004 to mark JD.com's founding anniversary.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Bitcoin recovers above US$20K after weekend slump

    Bitcoin’s price recovered above the US$20,000 mark Monday morning in Asia after falling to as low as US$17,708 on Sunday — its lowest point since December 2020 — according to CoinMarketCap. See related article: Bitcoin, Ether recover as Fed guidance reduces policy uncertainty Fast facts The world’s largest cryptocurrency gained more than 7% in the […]

  • Austria Returns to Coal Era in Hedge Against Russian Power Play

    (Bloomberg) -- Austria is returning to the coal age, reviving use of the dirtiest fossil fuel to generate power as Russia curbs flows of natural gas to Europe.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutState-controlled Verbund AG, Austria’s bigge

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • Germany Plans Coal Reversal, Gas Funding to Counter Russian Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutGermany is stepping efforts to respond to a cut in Russian gas supplies by reviving coal plants and providing financing to secure gas for the winter, an effort that would cost about 15 bil

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

    The global boom in oil prices has been great for oil companies, but oilfield service companies haven’t quite kept up with the rush

  • The get-rich-quick days of crypto are over. Investors are losing their shirts, but industry players say this is healthy

    From Sam Bankman-Fried to Mark Cuban, the biggest names in crypto highlight what’s next for the space. “People are watching and waiting to see if something else will topple,” Dexterity Capital’s Michael Safai says.

  • Shoppers Are Facing Shortages of Beer to Popcorn This Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of popular food items from popcorn to sriracha is hitting restaurants and grocery shelves this summer, a sign that the world’s immense supply chains are still under pressure. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage M

  • Oil prices rise as tightening supply offsets global economic concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday in volatile trade, reversing earlier losses, as tightening supplies outweighed concerns about slowing global economic growth and fuel demand. Oil from Russia, the world's second-largest exporter, remains out of reach to most countries because of Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, actions that Russia calls a "special operation". Libya's oil production has remained volatile following blockades by groups in the country's east.

  • America’s Retirement System Is Broken. This Economist Is Trying to Fix It.

    Alicia Munnell, head of the Boston College Center for Retirement Research, offers three ways to shore up the system: raise taxes to bolster Social Security, make workplace retirement plans available to all workers, and encourage many Americans to work longer.

  • Saudi Arabian Stocks Tumble as Oil, Rates Roil Mideast Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutSaudi Arabian shares closed at the lowest level in about six months, leading declines in Middle East markets, following the global sell-off last week and oil’s plunge on Friday.The Tadawul

  • Bitcoin Miner Selloff Accelerates as Markets Fall to 18-Month Low

    Public Bitcoin miners are selling more of the asset to cover their costs resulting in a weekend rout that pushed crypto markets to their lowest levels since January 2021.

  • Down Between 12% and 91%: 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy This Summer

    Warren Buffett is one of the all-time greats when it comes to finding winning investments in challenging markets. Through recessions, periods of high inflation, wars, pandemics, and other tough market conditions, the Oracle of Omaha has guided his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway -- and its impressive stock portfolio -- to market-crushing performances, and inspired generations of analysts and investors along the way. With a nod to Buffett's incredible track record, three Motley Fool contributors have singled out a few stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that they think look like great buys in this wild market.

  • The 'accessibility of job skilling' is at all-time highs, Coursera CEO says

    Many workers are looking to change their 9-5, and the potential to secure a higher-paying job with more flexibility is incentivizing millions to learn new technical skills.

  • Indonesia looks to plug shortage of chicken supplies in Singapore

    Indonesian authorities hope to reach an agreement with Singapore to start exporting chickens within weeks, officials said, as the city-state scrambles to find alternative supply sources after another neighbour Malaysia restricted sales. In a further sign of growing global food shortages and supply chain issues, Malaysia halted chicken exports this month until local production and soaring costs stabilise. The move had a knock-on impact in Singapore with restaurants and street stalls hiking prices of its de-facto national dish, chicken rice.