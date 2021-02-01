U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,736.34
    +22.10 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,035.08
    +52.46 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,200.00
    +129.30 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.12
    +12.48 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.50
    +0.30 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.00
    +11.70 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    28.58
    +1.66 (+6.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2085
    -0.0053 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0770
    -0.0160 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3663
    -0.0046 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.9630
    +0.2560 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,240.82
    -154.05 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    666.16
    -6.67 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,465.08
    +57.62 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.05
    +427.66 (+1.55%)
     

Global Miniature Ball Bearings Industry

ReportLinker
·24 min read

Global Miniature Ball Bearings Market to Reach $2. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Miniature Ball Bearings estimated at US$1. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.

New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Miniature Ball Bearings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957389/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Dust Cover Miniature Ball Bearings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Open Miniature Ball Bearings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $405.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

The Miniature Ball Bearings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$405.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$466.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

Other Types Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR

In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$224.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$320.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$299.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • CW Bearing GmbH

  • GRW Gebr. Reinfurt GmbH & Co. KG

  • Kitanihon Seiki Co. Ltd.

  • MinebeaMitsumi, Inc.

  • NSK Ltd.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957389/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Miniature Ball Bearings Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Miniature Ball Bearings Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Miniature Ball Bearings Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Dust Cover Miniature Ball Bearings (Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Dust Cover Miniature Ball Bearings (Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Dust Cover Miniature Ball Bearings (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 7: Open Miniature Ball Bearings (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Open Miniature Ball Bearings (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Open Miniature Ball Bearings (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 14: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 15: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: Industrial (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: Industrial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Aerospace (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 20: Aerospace (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Aerospace (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Household Electrical Appliances (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 23: Household Electrical Appliances (End-Use) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Household Electrical Appliances (End-Use) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027

Table 25: Medical (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Medical (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Medical (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Robotics (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 29: Robotics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 30: Robotics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Miniature Ball Bearings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 36: United States Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: United States Miniature Ball Bearings Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Miniature Ball Bearings Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 39: Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Miniature Ball Bearings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Canadian Miniature Ball Bearings Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 42: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 43: Canadian Miniature Ball Bearings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 45: Canadian Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Miniature Ball Bearings: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 47: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 48: Japanese Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Miniature
Ball Bearings in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Japanese Miniature Ball Bearings Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 51: Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Miniature Ball Bearings Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 53: Miniature Ball Bearings Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 54: Chinese Miniature Ball Bearings Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Miniature Ball Bearings in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 56: Miniature Ball Bearings Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 57: Chinese Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Miniature Ball Bearings Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Miniature Ball Bearings Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 59: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 60: European Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: European Miniature Ball Bearings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

Table 62: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 63: European Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 64: European Miniature Ball Bearings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 65: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 66: European Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 67: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 68: French Miniature Ball Bearings Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 69: French Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: Miniature Ball Bearings Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 71: French Miniature Ball Bearings Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 72: French Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 73: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 74: German Miniature Ball Bearings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 75: German Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 76: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 77: German Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 78: Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 79: Italian Miniature Ball Bearings Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 80: Miniature Ball Bearings Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 81: Italian Miniature Ball Bearings Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 82: Italian Demand for Miniature Ball Bearings in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: Miniature Ball Bearings Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 84: Italian Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Miniature Ball Bearings:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 86: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 87: United Kingdom Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Miniature Ball Bearings in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 89: United Kingdom Miniature Ball Bearings Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 90: Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Miniature Ball Bearings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: Spanish Miniature Ball Bearings Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 93: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 94: Spanish Miniature Ball Bearings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 95: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 96: Spanish Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Miniature Ball Bearings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 98: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 99: Russian Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: Russian Miniature Ball Bearings Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 101: Miniature Ball Bearings Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 102: Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Miniature Ball Bearings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

Table 104: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 105: Rest of Europe Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: Rest of Europe Miniature Ball Bearings Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 107: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 108: Rest of Europe Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Miniature Ball Bearings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 110: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Miniature Ball Bearings Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: Miniature Ball Bearings Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Miniature Ball Bearings Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 119: Australian Miniature Ball Bearings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 120: Australian Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 121: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 122: Australian Miniature Ball Bearings Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 123: Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 124: Indian Miniature Ball Bearings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 125: Indian Miniature Ball Bearings Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 126: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 127: Indian Miniature Ball Bearings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 128: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 129: Indian Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 131: South Korean Miniature Ball Bearings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 132: Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 134: South Korean Miniature Ball Bearings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 135: Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Miniature Ball
Bearings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 137: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Miniature Ball Bearings Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Miniature Ball Bearings in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Miniature Ball Bearings Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 141: Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Miniature Ball Bearings Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

Table 143: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 144: Latin American Miniature Ball Bearings Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 145: Latin American Miniature Ball Bearings Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 146: Miniature Ball Bearings Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 147: Latin American Miniature Ball Bearings Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Miniature Ball Bearings in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 149: Miniature Ball Bearings Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 150: Latin American Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Miniature Ball Bearings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

Table 152: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 153: Argentinean Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Argentinean Miniature Ball Bearings Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 155: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 156: Argentinean Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 157: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 158: Brazilian Miniature Ball Bearings Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 159: Brazilian Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 160: Miniature Ball Bearings Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 161: Brazilian Miniature Ball Bearings Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 162: Brazilian Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027

MEXICO
Table 163: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 164: Mexican Miniature Ball Bearings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 165: Mexican Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 166: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 167: Mexican Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 168: Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Miniature Ball Bearings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 170: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Miniature Ball Bearings Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Miniature Ball Bearings Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 173: Miniature Ball Bearings Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 174: Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Miniature Ball Bearings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 176: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 177: The Middle East Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 178: The Middle East Miniature Ball Bearings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 179: The Middle East Miniature Ball Bearings Historic
Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 180: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027

Table 181: The Middle East Miniature Ball Bearings Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027

Table 182: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 183: The Middle East Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Miniature Ball Bearings: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 185: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 186: Iranian Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Miniature
Ball Bearings in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 188: Iranian Miniature Ball Bearings Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 189: Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Miniature Ball Bearings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

Table 191: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 192: Israeli Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 193: Israeli Miniature Ball Bearings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 194: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 195: Israeli Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Miniature Ball Bearings Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 197: Miniature Ball Bearings Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Miniature Ball Bearings Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Miniature Ball Bearings in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 200: Miniature Ball Bearings Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Miniature Ball Bearings
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 204: Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 205: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Miniature Ball Bearings
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 207: Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Miniature Ball Bearings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Miniature Ball Bearings Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Miniature Ball Bearings Market
in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 213: Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 214: African Miniature Ball Bearings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 215: Miniature Ball Bearings Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 216: African Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 217: African Miniature Ball Bearings Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 218: Miniature Ball Bearings Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 219: Miniature Ball Bearings Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 31
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957389/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Exclusive-Mexican tax authorities to seek over $500 million from Canada's First Majestic

    Mexico's government plans to seek more than $500 million from Canadian miner First Majestic Silver Corp in what it says are owed taxes for artificially keeping its silver prices low over the past decade, two sources told Reuters. Audits dating back to 2010 show that the company owes about 11 billion pesos ($534.36 million), the sources said. So far, Mexico's Tax Administration Service, or SAT, has sought 5.5 billion pesos ($267.18 million) in tax debt, with the remaining half of the total yet to enter into formal disputes, according to the sources.

  • Nine Investors Instantly Make $16 Billion On GameStop Stock 'Squeeze'

    Here's a game many would like to play how to make a billion bucks in a month? And nine investors just pulled it off with GameStop stock.

  • Novavax Surges On Highly Effective Covid Shot; Is NVAX Stock A Buy?

    Novavax said in January its coronavirus vaccine was 89.3% effective in a Phase 3 test. It's also effective against the U.K. variant. Is NVAX stock a buy?

  • Citadel Silver Holding Exposes Rifts in WallStreetBets Army

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin’s Citadel has once again found itself at the center of a WallStreetBets drama, this time over the firm’s holdings of silver.The precious metal has become a popular buying target for retail investors keen to inflict losses on hedge funds, after posts on WallStreetBets claimed the market was ripe for a short squeeze. Yet some members of the Reddit forum have responded with pleas to avoid the trade, saying Citadel stands to benefit as a major holder of the largest silver exchange-traded fund.“CITADEL IS THE 5TH LARGEST OWNER OF SLV,” one WallStreetBets user wrote on Sunday, referring to the iShares trust’s ticker symbol. “IT’S IMPERATIVE WE DO NOT ‘SQUEEZE’ IT.”Read more: Silver Spikes Past $30 as Retail Investors Swarm Biggest TargetCitadel Advisors LLC owned about 6 million shares of the iShares Silver Trust as of Sept. 30, equivalent to a 0.93% stake, data compiled by Bloomberg show.While these holdings may well be related to its role as one of the world’s largest market makers -- the firm also held shares in at least 17 other silver companies and ETFs -- the debate they have caused highlights that traders in the WallStreetBets forum are far from a homogeneous group.They stunned the world by banding together to fuel epic gains in heavily shorted stocks including GameStop Corp. In the past few days investors have been watching the metal’s rally for clues on the staying power of this David-vs-Goliath buying spree.Silver futures on the Comex jumped as much as 13% on Monday. That pushed prices above $30 an ounce to the highest level since 2013, but the gains are so far tiny relative to GameStop’s 16-fold surge since mid-January.A phone call to Citadel’s Chicago office outside regular business hours went unanswered. It’s unclear whether the firm’s holdings of iShares Silver Trust or other silver-related securities have changed since September -- given its market-making role, it is likely they would. Inflows into the iShares trust surged by a record $944 million on Friday as trading in the ETF soared.As well as being one of the biggest market makers, Citadel runs one of the largest hedge funds in the world. The firm drew the ire of the WallStreetBets crowd last month after it injected cash into hedge fund Melvin Capital, which lost about 53% in January after being hit by a short squeeze on shares including GameStop.Anger toward Citadel among WallStreetBets users only increased after Robinhood Markets imposed curbs on trading GameStop last week. Some alleged that Griffin, whose firm helps execute orders from Robinhood customers, might be behind an attempt to stamp out the rebellion of individual investors. Citadel and Robinhood both denied any involvement by the billionaire in the decision.(Updates with more market-making context.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nio, Xpeng Sales Soar To Start 2021 After 2020 Boom; Li Auto Due

    Nio and Xpeng posted strong January sales that suggest no pause in China's electric-vehicle market after 2020's boom.

  • Elon Musk Turns Tough Interviewer For Robinhood CEO, Demands Answers On GameStop Events

    Robinhood Co-founder and CEO Vladimir Tenev made a surprise appearance on Clubhouse early Monday with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) counterpart Elon Musk, who grilled him extensively on recent events. What Happened: Tenev said it had been a “surreal” week for him, in a reference to the Reddit investor-led short squeeze rally in the shares of Gamestop Corp (NYSE: GME), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Blackberry Ltd (NYSE: BB) and others. The brokerage head referred to these stocks as “meme stocks” throughout the broadcast where he appeared to clarify the events of the tumultuous week — when purchase of such stocks was restricted on the popular trading app. Tenev said the app experienced “unprecedented volume” and “load on the system.” He pointed out that the net buys increased exponentially. Robinhood was among the top apps on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) respective app stores as of last week, Tenev noted. Detailing the sequence of events that led to the suspension of buying in the Reddit-fueled stocks, he said Robinhood received a demand for $3 billion from the National Securities Clearing Corporation in the wee hours of Thursday. NSCC provides clearing, settlement, risk management, and central counterparty services. The executive explained that Robinhood had to put up money for the NSCC based volatility and the concentration of securities but the formula behind the demand was not fully known to him. Why It Matters: The NSCC is not a government agency but is rather controlled by a consortium, as per Tenev. The executive said that on Monday’s opening, some of the “stringent limits” placed on the hot stocks will be removed. Tenev said that some limits would always be in place. “If someone decided to deposit $100 billion and trade in one stock that’s not gonna be possible.” “Citadel and other market makers were not involved in it,” said Tenet in reference to the trading restrictions. NSCC had lowered its deposit requirements to $1.4 billion after Robinhood reached out. After explanations were given on the restrictions, the clearinghouse dropped the deposit to $ 700 million. Tenev admitted that restricting trade was a “bad outcome for customers” but other brokers had also placed similar restrictions. In a lighter moment in the interview, Musk asked Tenev if he was being held hostage while handing out this explanation, to which the Robinhood CEO replied in negation, saying “thanks for asking.” Related Links: Robinhood Gets B Funding, Taps Credit Line As It Prepares To Resume Trading Of GameStop, Other Hot Stocks See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Talks Self-Driving, Batteries, Space, Neuralink, COVID-19 Vaccines, Bitcoin In Clubhouse AppearanceTesla, Charles Schwab — Stocks NYSRTS, One Of US' 10 Largest Pension Funds, Purchased In Q4© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GameStop traders may inflict even more pain on Wall Street: Goldman

    Wall Street is far from being out of the woods as retail investors have their moment.

  • EV battery maker Microvast to go public via merger with SPAC Tuscan Holdings in deal valued at about $3 billion

    Microvast Inc., a maker of electric vehicle battery technology, said Monday it is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition corporation Tuscan Holdings Corp. in a deal with an implied equity valuation of $3 billion. Upon closing, the combined company will be renamed Microvast Holdings Inc. and will list on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "MVST." The company was founded in 2006 in Houston, Texas, and develops batteries for commercial and specialty vehicles. It's R&D and production capabilities span battery materials, multiple battery cell chemistries, modules and packs. Its batteries are being used in almost 30,000 vehicles in 160 cities and 19 countries, for a total of more than 3.8 billion miles traveled, the companies said in a statement. The new company will have up to $822 million in cash. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. Tuscan Holdings shares were halted premarket for the news. SPACs, or blank-check companies, go public without having a business, and then have two years to acquire one or more. They have proved to be highly popular during the pandemic.

  • Robinhood Narrows Trading Restrictions to Eight Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. reduced the number of companies with trading restrictions to eight from 50, ahead of Monday’s trading session, according to an update on its website.The current list includes GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Express Inc., Genius Brands International Inc., Koss Corp., Naked Brand Group Ltd. and Nokia Oyj.Opening new positions in these securities is limited, according to Robinhood’s website, which listed the maximum number of shares and options contracts each user can hold. For those whose current holdings already exceed the limits, their positions won’t be sold or closed.Robinhood put buying restrictions in place after its clearinghouse deposit requirements for equities increased last week, the company said in a blog post on Friday. “It was not because we wanted to stop people from buying these stocks,” Robinhood said.Rumors that the company was pressured by Citadel or other market makers to restrict trading on GameStop and other “meme stocks” are false, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said on social audio app Clubhouse in an appearance with Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. Rather, it was because the National Securities Clearing Corp. sought $3 billion in deposits, which the firm negotiated down to $700 million, he said.“We knew this was a bad outcome for customers,” Tenev said. “But we had no choice as we had to conform to our requirements.”The trading app, popular among retail investors who fostered the rise of GameStop stock, has been under fire across the political spectrum for its decision to restrict trading of high-flying stocks that surged after being touted on social media.Senator Elizabeth Warren on Sunday called for a broader review by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on recent trading swings and said a broker-dealer like Robinhood that invites a lot of individual investors needs to operate “under some basic rules.”Robinhood’s Trading Restrictions Not Illegal: Fmr. SEC Counsel (Video)“You can’t do that in the middle of a trading cycle,” Warren said of Robinhood’s trading limits on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “It’s not about protecting people from making bad trades. It’s about keeping the playing field level.”A representative for Robinhood declined to comment beyond the website’s update.Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Robinhood, mostly alleging restrictions by the trading platform that amounted to a breach of contract. Still, investors who sued online brokerages over claims they were unfairly blocked from trading shares may have a long wait before their cases are resolved.(Updates with CEO comments in 5th, 6th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump to recover some losses, silver prices surge

    Stock futures traded higher Monday morning, recovering some losses after last week’s selloff.

  • 10 Ways to Reduce Your 401(k) Taxes

    How you take a 401(k) distribution can greatly impact your taxes. Read about 10 ways to help reduce the taxes you pay on 401(k) withdrawals.

  • Your next stimulus check: New $1,400 payment faces big votes this week

    Speaker Pelosi and her Democrats want to fast-track new aid. When might you get more cash?

  • Nokia upped to buy after Ericsson results

    Nokia was upgraded to buy from sell at DNB Markets, which also lifted its price target to €4.80 ($5.80) from €4. Analyst Frank Maao said the share price has come down after the retail frenzy last week, the read-across from Ericsson's fourth quarter suggests there is 5G cycle strength in Northeast Asia excluding China, the capital markets day in March could be another catalyst and there could be increasing order momentum from those looking to diversify away from Chinese gear. Nokia shares rose nearly 8% in premarket trade.

  • Silver Spikes Past $30 as Retail Investors Swarm Biggest Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Silver broke above $30 an ounce as the precious metal took center stage in the retail investor frenzy sweeping through markets.Most-active futures jumped as much as 13% to $30.35 an ounce on the Comex, the highest in eight years. That followed a weekend buying binge that overwhelmed online sellers of silver coins and bars from the U.S. to Australia. BlackRock Inc.’s iShares Silver Trust, the largest exchange-traded product tracking the metal, recorded an unprecedented $944 million net inflow on Friday.Like the buying stampede in GameStop Corp. and other small-cap stocks that has captivated the financial world in recent weeks, silver’s advance can be traced to Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum. One post last week declared the metal “THE BIGGEST SHORT IN THE WORLD” and encouraged traders to pile into the iShares trust as a way to stick it to big banks.Yet silver differs in important ways from stocks like GameStop. For one, the scope for a short squeeze in silver is far less obvious: money managers have had a net-long position on the metal since mid-2019, futures and options data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show.The market for silver is also by some measures much deeper than those for smaller stocks like GameStop. The bricks-and-mortar video game retailer had a market capitalization of about $1.4 billion in mid-January, before the Reddit frenzy sent the company’s value soaring more than 16-fold. By contrast, London vaults held 1.08 billion ounces of silver at the end of November, according to LBMA data. That’s worth almost $32 billion at current prices.Why Reddit traders will learn commodities aren’t stocks: Macro ViewWhat’s more, it’s unclear how long retail investors will stick to the silver trade. Already some prominent members of the WallStreetBets forum have advised against it, with some noting that Ken Griffin’s Citadel Advisors LLC, a favorite bogeyman of the Reddit crowd, is listed as one of the biggest shareholders of the iShares silver trust.Whether or not the rally fizzles, it could have ramifications beyond what has typically been a relatively niche corner of the commodities world. As the first high-profile target of the retail frenzy to start trading on Monday, silver may help set the tone this week for managers trying to gauge how Reddit-fueled volatility will impact their risk models and potentially cascade from one asset to the next.Momentum Trade“Last week’s events have shown it to be unwise to doubt the purchasing power of retail investors, and this has been sufficiently demonstrated again on the silver market,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “They may find it a bit harder to squeeze the silver market than they did with GameStop -- the former is much bigger and more liquid -- but the momentum looks like it rests with them at the moment.”Early trading pointed to more gains for SLV on Monday. The ETF was up over 10% in the pre-market session, on huge volumes. As of 9:16 a.m. in New York 27.1 million shares had changed hands.Futures were trading 11% higher on the Comex, after rising more than 5% last week. Spot silver climbed to as high as $30.1003 an ounce. Other precious metals also advanced. Spot gold rose 0.9%, while platinum jumped 3.9%.The buying frenzy also fed into mining shares. Mexican silver miner Fresnillo Plc surged as much as 21% in London trading. China Silver Group Ltd. rose as much as 63% in Hong Kong, while Australia’s Silver Mines Ltd. gained as much as 49%.The calls to buy silver began appearing on WallStreetBets as early as Wednesday, when the mania surrounding GameStop reached a fever pitch. Some of the posts touched on a similar David-vs-Goliath theme that has inspired individual investors to take on short-selling hedge funds: “Any short squeeze in silver paper shorts would be EPIC. We know billion (sic) banks are manipulating gold and silver to cover real inflation.”But that narrative isn’t as straightforward as the one surrounding GameStop, one of the most-shorted stocks in the U.S. before it began surging this month.Silver has performed well over the past year, rallying more than 60% on a weaker dollar and hopes for an end to the pandemic. It has also attracted bullish commentary from some of the biggest Wall Street banks. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. described silver as the “preferred precious metal” in a Jan. 27 research note that had a price target of $30 an ounce. Net-bullish bets by money managers rose to a three-week high in the week to Jan. 26, according to CFTC data compiled by Bloomberg.Short-term forward rates on the London silver market flattened on Monday, indicating strong demand for the metal in coming weeks.“I can envisage a scenario where maybe a hedge fund has purchased maybe a short-term tactical long position, so the upside could be a combination of several factors now,” said Philip Newman, managing director at consultancy Metals Focus.Locking UpStill, that hasn’t stopped some retail investors from piling in. By Sunday, sellers of physical silver including Apmex -- often called the Walmart of precious metals products in North America -- said they were unable to process orders until Asian markets opened because of record demand. “It’s been nuts,” said John Feeney, business development manager at Guardian Vaults in Sydney.Ken Lewis, Apmex’s chief executive officer, said the decision to temporarily suspend silver sales was unprecedented in the company’s history and that it may take longer then usual to fill orders going forward.“As we evaluate the markets, it is difficult to know where silver’s price and demand will go in the coming day and weeks,” Lewis said, adding that his firm is “locking up any metal we can find in the marketplace.”(An earlier version of this story corrected value of London vault holdings in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • After 10 Years of Underperformance, Commodities Are Set to Boom. Here’s How to Play the Rally.

    Commodities are starting to revive after a 10-year bear market. The recovery in commodity prices, Goldman Sachs analysts say, “will actually be the beginning of a much longer structural bull market” that could rival that of the 1970s, when gold rose 25-fold, and the mid to late 2000s, when oil peaked at over $140 a barrel. Global economies look poised to revive in the second half of 2021 as pandemic restrictions ease.

  • Robinhood in a tough position as it faces a wave of lawsuits over GameStop saga

    Since the Robinhood mobile trading app temporarily blocked its customers from buying stock in GameStop, AMC, Entertainment, and 11 other companies last Thursday, it has been hit with at least 33 federal lawsuits across the country.

  • ‘My family won’t let me go hungry’: Two young traders surf GameStop’s epic wave — but not without regrets

    'I’m young and it’s scary having it all in there,' says one young trader who uses Robinhood.

  • The Two Moves Gilead Just Made Send These Biotech Stocks Skyward

    Gilead Sciences announced a partnership in HIV with Gritstone Oncology, and upped its stake in Arcus Biosciences. Biotech stocks Gritstone and Arcus jumped on the Gilead tie-ups.

  • Greylock Files for Bankruptcy After Losses Spur Withdrawals

    (Bloomberg) -- Greylock Capital Associates filed for bankruptcy protection in New York as investors pulled money from the hedge fund following three consecutive years of losses.The Chapter 11 proceedings will allow Greylock to restructure its debt and terminate its Madison Avenue office lease in Manhattan, according to a Jan. 31 filing signed by Chief Financial Officer David Steltzer.Assets under management at the emerging markets hedge fund -- which more than halved since 2017 to $450 million at the end of 2020 -- will drop by $100 million by the end of March in the absence of new investments, according to the filing.Greylock has cut its staff to nine people from 21 three years ago, and is in talks with its remaining major investors, confident that the business can “successfully reorganize and continue as a going concern” after the bankruptcy, Steltzer wrote. The firm hasn’t hired any financial or business consultants.The firm has no plans to shut down, according to a message from Greylock President Ajata “AJ” Mediratta. The hedge fund opened a small office in Stamford, Connecticut last year to make it easier for the firm’s commuters, reducing the need for a large office in midtown Manhattan.Distressed DebtGreylock, founded in 2004 according to the filing and led by Chief Executive Officer Hans Humes, is known for making bets on distressed debt and troubled sovereign bonds. It was one of the funds that negotiated the Greek government’s debt restructuring, according to its website.The fund struggled last year as emerging market bond prices cratered at the start of the pandemic. Creditors took haircuts in Ecuador and Argentina, and Venezuelan and Lebanese sovereign bonds also slipped as the countries have yet to resolve their defaults.Greylock filed for Chapter 11 protection under the Subchapter V provision, which was introduced last year to make the bankruptcy process cheaper and easier for small companies.The case is Greylock Capital Associates LLC, 21-22063, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York.(Updates with comment from firm’s president in the fifth paragraph. A previous version corrected the spelling of the CFO’s name)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Zoom Stock A Buy Right Now? Equity Offering Sets Stage For Acquisition

    Yes, shares in Zoom Video have soared during the coronavirus crisis. But post-pandemic, what's the outlook for Zoom stock as Wall Street looks ahead? Is ZM stock a buy ahead of earnings?