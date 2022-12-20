U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

The global minimal residual disease testing market is valued at an estimated USD 1.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.0%

ReportLinker
·3 min read
during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by rise in the number of patients with cancer and hematological malignancies, growing awareness drives regarding cancer by government, and increasing collaborations and partnerships between companies.

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market by Technology, Application, End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373916/?utm_source=GNW


The PCR segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the minimal residual disease testing market, by technology, during the forecast period
The minimal residual disease testing market is segmented into flow cytometry, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS).In 2021, the PCR segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the minimal residual disease testing market.

Device being easy to use, easy accessibility of assay kits, and a good sensitivity are the major factors contributing the large share of this segment.

Hematological Malignancies applications segment accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on application, the minimal residual disease testing market is segmented into hematological malignancies, solid tumors, and other applications.In 2021, the hematological malignancies application segment accounted for the largest share.

Factors contributing to the growth of this segment are increasing incidences of leukemia, lymphoma and their types and awareness about continuous monitoring of patients with these diseases.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region minimal residual disease testing market
The global minimal residual disease testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific minimal residual disease testing market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to improving healthcare infrastructure, the presence of a large pool of patient population, the rising focus of key players in the region, government efforts to increase awareness about the detection of diseases, continuously rising healthcare expenditures, an increasing number of hospitals & clinical diagnostic laboratories in India and China, and the strengthening research base for diagnostic procedures across India, China, and Japan.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 20%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 35%
• By Designation: C-level - 30%, D-level - 20%, and Others - 50%
• By Region: North America - 36%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 27%, Latin America –9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 3%

Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:
• Labcorp Inc. (US)
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
• Guardant Health (US)
• Sysmex Corporation (Japan)
• NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. (US)
• Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (US)
• ArcherDX, Inc. (US)
• Asuragen Inc. (US)
• Arup Laboratories Inc. (US)
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)
• Cergentis B.V. (Netherlands)
• Molecular MD (ICON plc) (Ireland)
• Invivoscribe, Inc. (US)
• Mission Bio, Inc. (US)
• Natera, Inc. (US)
• Opko Health, Inc. (US)
• Quest Diagnostics (US)
• Genetron Health (China)

Research Coverage:
This report provides a detailed picture of the global minimal residual disease testing market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as technology, application, and end user.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall minimal residual disease testing market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373916/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


