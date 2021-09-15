U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,480.70
    +37.65 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,814.39
    +236.82 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,161.53
    +123.77 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.45
    +24.46 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.65
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0270 (+2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3600
    -0.3200 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,104.88
    +1,365.99 (+2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.80
    +34.59 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market (2021 to 2031) - Focus on Product Type, Application, End-users and Region

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market: Focus on Product Type, Application, End Users, 25 Countries' Data, Patent Scenario, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global minimally invasive surgical systems market is estimated to be valued at $27,882.8 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $55,716.7 million by the end of 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2031.

Key questions answered in the Report

  • What are the key regulations governing the minimally invasive surgical systems market, across the globe?

  • What are the key technological developments on which the current industry leaders are spending their major share of research and development (R&D) investment?

  • How is the role of minimally invasive surgery technologies expected to evolve in the future?

  • Who are the leading players who hold significant dominance on the global minimally invasive surgical systems market, currently?

  • How likely are current business models to persist in the future?

  • What are the key market drivers, challenges, growth opportunities, and trends?

  • How do minimally invasive procedures function as compared to each other?

  • How is the expiration of patents likely to disrupt the market dynamics?

  • What are the key strategies incorporated by the leading players in the minimally invasive surgical systems landscape?

  • What is the likelihood of new players entering the market in near term?

  • What is the current revenue contribution for different endoscopes and endoscopy systems, and what are the expected modifications in the forecast period?

  • What is the current revenue contribution for the different types of conventional minimally invasive surgical systems, and what are expected modifications in the same forecast period?

  • What is the current revenue contribution for the different types of surgical robotic systems, and what are the expected modifications in the same forecast period?

  • Which countries contribute to the major share of current demand and which countries hold significant scope for business expansion activities, by the key players?

As per the National Cancer Institute, minimally invasive surgery is defined as, "surgery that is done using small incisions (cuts) and few stitches. During minimally invasive surgery, one or more small incisions may be made in the body. A laparoscope (thin, tube-like instrument with a light and a lens for viewing) is inserted through one opening to guide the surgery. Tiny surgical instruments are inserted through other openings to do the surgery. Minimally invasive surgery may cause less pain, scarring, and damage to healthy tissue, and the patient may have a faster recovery than with traditional surgery."

As per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), "Different types of computer-assisted surgical systems can be used for pre-operative planning, surgical navigation, and to assist in performing surgical procedures. Robotically assisted surgical (RAS) devices are one type of computer-assisted surgical system. Sometimes referred to as robotic surgery, RAS devices enable the surgeon to use computer and software technology to control and move surgical instruments through one or more tiny incisions in the patient's body (minimally invasive) for a variety of surgical procedures."

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on elective surgical procedures in the first half of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically impacted the daily hospital routine services on the global level. During the initial phase of the pandemic, hospitals greatly reduced or cancelled conducting elective surgical procedures for patient safety and to prioritize the care treatments for patients with COVID-19.

The reduction in the volume of elective surgical procedures on a large scale had a substantial impact on patients as well as a financial impact on the medical device manufacturers. This resulted in the decreased sales of the minimally invasive surgical systems.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the key players operating in the market, include Arthrex Inc., Asensus Surgical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical), Siemens Healthineers AG, Smith & Nephew plc, Sony Corporation, Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The minimally invasive surgical systems market market has witnessed several strategic and technological developments from January 2017- July 2021, undertaken by the different market players to attain their respective market shares in this emerging domain. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are product development and upgradations, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, funding activities, regulatory approvals, mergers, and acquisitions. The preferred strategy for companies has been partnerships, collaborations, and business expansions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Definition and Scope of Study

2 Markets
2.1 Global Market Outlook ($Million)
2.2 Key Enabling Technologies
2.2.1 Rising Adoption of 4K Imaging Technologies
2.2.2 Haptics in Minimally Invasive Surgical Technologies
2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence in Minimally Invasive Surgical Technologies
2.2.4 The Advent of Miniature Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments
2.3 Business Model Analysis
2.4 Patent Landscape
2.4.1 Minimally Invasive Conventional Technologies
2.4.2 Minimally Invasive Surgical Robotics
2.4.3 Patent Expiration Impact
2.5 Market Dynamics
2.5.1 Overview
2.5.2 Impact Analysis
2.5.3 Market Drivers
2.5.3.1 Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases
2.5.3.2 Advantages Over Open Surgeries
2.5.3.3 Increase in Global Geriatric Population
2.5.3.4 Increasing Healthcare Costs
2.5.3.5 Technological Advancement in Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures and Technologies
2.5.4 Market Restraints
2.5.4.1 High Cost of Minimally Invasive Surgical Robotic Systems
2.5.4.2 Shortage of Skilled Professionals
2.5.4.3 Restrictive Reimbursement Landscape
2.5.5 Market Opportunities
2.5.5.1 Engage in Mergers and Acquisitions to Diversify Endoscopic Portfolio
2.5.5.2 Development of Surgical Simulators for Training Professionals
2.5.5.3 Development of Low-Cost Surgical Robotic Systems
2.5.6 Market Trends
2.5.6.1 Operating Lease Programs Implemented by Surgical Robotic Manufacturers
2.6 Industry Opportunity Analysis
2.7 Supply Chain Analysis
2.8 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
2.8.1 Pre-COVID-19 Scenario
2.8.2 Post-COVID-19 Scenario
2.9 Analyst Perspective

3 Application
3.1 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market (by Application)
3.1.1 Overview
3.1.2 Opportunity Assessment
3.1.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis
3.1.4 Market Size and Forecast
3.1.4.1 Minimally Invasive Conventional Technologies
3.1.4.1.1 General Surgery
3.1.4.1.2 Urology Surgery
3.1.4.1.3 Gynecology Surgery
3.1.4.1.4 Orthopedic Surgery
3.1.4.1.5 Cardiovascular Surgery
3.1.4.1.6 Neurosurgery
3.1.4.1.7 Others
3.1.4.2 Minimally Invasive Surgical Robotics
3.1.4.2.1 General Surgery
3.1.4.2.2 Urology Surgery
3.1.4.2.3 Gynecology Surgery
3.1.4.2.4 Orthopedic Surgery
3.1.4.2.5 Cardiovascular Surgery
3.1.4.2.6 Neurosurgery
3.1.4.2.7 Others
3.2 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market (by End User)
3.2.1 Overview
3.2.2 Opportunity Assessment
3.2.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis
3.2.4 Market Size and Forecast
3.2.4.1 Minimally Invasive Conventional Technologies
3.2.4.1.1 Hospitals
3.2.4.1.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
3.2.4.1.3 Specialty Clinics
3.2.4.2 Minimally Invasive Surgical Robotics
3.2.4.2.1 Hospitals
3.2.4.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
3.2.4.2.3 Specialty Clinics

4 Product

5 Region

6 Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
6.1 Competitive Benchmarking
6.1.1 Market Share Analysis
6.1.1.1 Minimally Invasive Conventional Technologies
6.1.1.2 Minimally Invasive Surgical Robotics
6.1.2 Key Strategies and Developments (Deal Tracking)
6.1.2.1 Minimally Invasive Conventional Technologies
6.1.2.1.1 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansion
6.1.2.1.2 New Offerings and Upgradations
6.1.2.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Activities
6.1.2.1.4 Regulatory and Legal Activities
6.1.2.1.5 Funding Activities
6.1.2.2 Minimally Invasive Surgical Robotics
6.1.2.2.1 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions
6.1.2.2.2 New Offerings and Upgradations
6.1.2.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Activities
6.1.2.2.4 Regulatory and Legal Activities
6.1.2.2.5 Funding Activities
6.1.3 Competitor Snapshot
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Overview
6.2.2 Arthrex Inc.
6.2.2.1 Company Outlook
6.2.2.2 Role of the Company
6.2.2.3 Product Portfolio
6.2.2.4 Competitive Analysis
6.2.2.4.1 Strengths of the Company
6.2.2.4.2 Weakness of the Company
6.2.3 Asensus Surgical, Inc.
6.2.4 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.2.5 Conmed Corporation
6.2.6 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
6.2.7 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
6.2.8 Karl Storz SE & Co. KG
6.2.9 Medtronic plc
6.2.10 Olympus Corporation
6.2.11 Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical)
6.2.12 Siemens Healthineers AG
6.2.13 Smith & Nephew plc
6.2.14 Sony Corporation
6.2.15 Product Portfolio
6.2.16 Stryker Corporation
6.2.17 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

7 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d4b4z8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-minimally-invasive-surgical-systems-market-2021-to-2031---focus-on-product-type-application-end-users-and-region-301377954.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna seeks to join Pfizer in U.S. booster push

    Pfizer gears up for booster dose debate as Moderna pushes for its own booster approval.

  • Why Iovance Is Up Nearly 11% Today

    Shares of biopharma company Iovance (NASDAQ: IOVA) are poised to end Wednesday's trading session almost 11% higher than Tuesday's close, following an encouraging observation from investment analytics outfit Truist. Namely, the odds of an approval of one of its drug prospects seemingly improved after a rival drug developer was granted permission to expand its trials of a similar therapy. On Monday, Instil Bio (NASDAQ: TIL) announced the Food and Drug Administration had cleared the company's request to widen the scope of its current phase 2 trial of ITIL-168.

  • Why Seres Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    What happened Shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) were soaring 17.1% higher as of 3:09 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. The big gain came after the company announced that it has achieved its target enrollment of 300 participants in a phase 3 study evaluating SER-109 in treating recurrent C.

  • FDA Stays Neutral on Covid Boosters. A Showdown Is Brewing.

    The agency posted a document Wednesday that didn't reveal what its staff scientists think about the competing data on boosters.

  • Pfizer cites 'totality' of clinical data in bid for COVID-19 booster approval

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. gained 0.1% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the drug maker said the "totality" of clinical data indicates that people who are at least 16 years old and were vaccinated with the COVID-19 shot that it developed with BioNTech SE should get a booster after six months. In a

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Hand Sanitizer Exposures On Rise

    A Moon Township mother has a warning for every parent out there about hand sanitizer.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    Holding stocks for years and years is one of the best ways to get massive returns. But when you're planning to buy for a long hold, you'll need to pick companies that are capable of persistently thriving in an ever-changing world.

  • How protected are you if you're unvaccinated but had COVID?

    For the thirteenth week in a row, Duke University Hospital reported 99-100% of its ICU beds were occupied on average each day.

  • Novocure To Test Its Tumor Treating Fields With Roche's Tecentriq In Pancreatic Cancer

    Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) to develop Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) together with Roche's atezolizumab in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC). The phase 2 study was designed to test the safety and efficacy of TTFields together with atezolizumab, gemcitabine, and nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment for mPDAC. The study will enroll approximately 75 patients with a primary endpoint

  • Experts Say Nipah Virus Has Potential To Be Another Pandemic — With A Higher Death Toll

    Earlier this month, a twelve-year-old boy in Kerala’s Kozhikode district in India died from the Nipah virus, a virus that most people probably never heard of. A virus that, according to experts, has the potential to become another global pandemic with a significantly higher death toll. Approximately 70 percent of people who are infected with []

  • Mass. doctor on whether COVID-19 booster shots will start by next week?

    The debate over booster shots escalates just days before the White House hopes to distribute a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to healthy Americans.

  • Mum who nearly died of COVID vaccine side-effects vows to let daughter have jab

    Kirsty Hext, 26, was rushed to hospital after suffering an allergic reaction.

  • Vaccines for Children Are Moving Closer. Pfizer Will Seek FDA Go-Ahead Next Month.

    An executive said the company will ask for an emergency-use authorization for children aged 5 to 11, and then seek one for those six months to five years.

  • When is the best time to get a flu shot?

    When is the best time to get a flu shot?

  • Astellas' Gene Therapy Trial Hit With Another Death, FDA Slaps Clinical Hold

    Astellas Pharma Inc (OTC: ALPMF) has seen the fourth death in its experimental gene therapy trial gained through a $3 billion buyout of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. The Aspiro trial was testing AT132, gene therapy for a rare neuromuscular disease, X-linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM). But the trial has been hit by three deaths, leading to a clinical hold (this was lifted by the FDA late last year). After one patient reported abnormal liver function test results earlier this month, Astellas was for

  • The case of an Arizona mom charged with child neglect for using medical marijuana while pregnant could set a precedent

    On May 4, 2019, Lindsay Ridgell gave birth to her baby boy Silas in Phoenix after a difficult pregnancy. She'd had hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that causes severe nausea and vomiting, and had been hospitalized twice when she'd gotten so dehydrated she required IV fluids. As soon as Silas was born, Ridgell said she could feel the nausea dissipate. But a few days later, a social worker showed up in Ridgell's hospital room, she said, and told Ridgell that she would be reporting her to the De

  • COVID may never fully disappear. Here's how we live with it.

    The pandemic will eventually end, but reaching a "new normal" will mean deciding how to manage the lingering threat of the coronavirus for years to come.

  • Biden enlists Disney, Microsoft CEOs in push for vaccine mandates

    U.S. President Joe Biden met on Wednesday with U.S. CEOs and other top business leaders as he pushes companies to require workers to be inoculated against COVID-19 amid a surge in infections among the unvaccinated. Participants in the meeting included the chief executives of Walt Disney Co, Microsoft Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc . Biden last week announced https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-deliver-six-step-plan-covid-19-pandemic-2021-09-09 vaccine mandates for nearly all federal employees, federal contractors, and larger companies as the number of U.S. infections continued to rise, hospital beds in some parts of the country filled up and mask requirements returned.

  • FDA says COVID-19 vaccines continue to protect people in the U.S. from severe disease

    he Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday that observational studies have had mixed findings assessing whether the efficacy for BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine is declining as a result of time or the delta variant but in general the vaccines available in the U.S. continue to protect people against severe disease and death. The FDA's