Global Mining Market Size – Forecasts to 2028
The paramount competitors covered in the global mining market are Glencore plc, BHP Group Limited, Rio Tinto Group, Jiangxi Copper, Vale SA, Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd., Anglo American, Aluminum Corporation of China, Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd and China Shenhua among others.
Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Mining Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1,105.94 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,425.16 Billion by 2028. Also, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028.
Key Market Insights
As per the technology outlook, the surface mining segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global mining market from 2023 to 2028
As per the type outlook, the coal mining segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global mining market from 2023 to 2028
The North American region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
Asia Pacific region has the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Coal Mining
Metal Mining
Other
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Surface Mining
Underground Mining
Placer Mining
In-situ Mining
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Thailand
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Mining Market - Forecast to 2028’’
