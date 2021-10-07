U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

Global Mining Project Pipeline Handbook 2021

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Journal Intelligence Project Pipeline Handbook 2021" journal has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mining Journal Intelligence's Project Pipeline Handbook presents the methodology behind a database of development projects, along with a cross-section of assets from within our growing universe of coverage.

The database is the result of direct investor demand following the inaugural Mining Journal Select conference in 2018, which sought to critically assess mature, pre-production investment opportunities and present only those of sufficient quality to our investor audience.

While in 2018 that selection process was time-intensive and subjective, the publisher has now formalised the procedure, so it is streamlined and formulaic.

The broader concept recognises the difficulty investors face in sifting through the plus-2,000 listed resources equities across the major mining exchanges to identify a crop of assets worth greater investigation. What makes this challenge more acute is the varied ways in which companies report key asset metrics.

Here, for each asset included, 24 metrics are presented which are regarded as central to any investment decision, normalised by unit and currency. Those metrics are baked into our ratings formula that, while still in its raw form, has been built around industry consultation. There is also a broad selection of commodity outlooks to provide context for the asset ratings.

The publisher is focused on development assets only, which requires an asset to have an economic or technical study published that provides key financial metrics that can be run through the formula.

While the database captures 24 metrics for each asset, the formula takes select metrics and manipulates them in various ways to deliver indicative ratings across six categories, which are weighted for an overall score: Economics (40%); Jurisdiction (20%); Confidence (15%); Financeability (10%); Geology (7.5%); and Engineering/Metallurgy (7.5%).

  • Economics: NPV, IRR and, NPV: initial capex ratio

  • Jurisdiction: World Risk Report 'Investment Risk Index' rating

  • Confidence: Commodity-price assumption, Discount rate, Study age, and Study stage

  • Financeability: Market capitalisation: initial capex ratio and operating margin

  • Geology: Resources (M&I) and resource grade

  • Engineering/Metallurgy: Proven technology.


For more information about this journal visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ag1esg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


