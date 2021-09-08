Global Minoxidil Market Report 2021: Increased Prevalence of Alopecia, Especially Androgenetic Alopecia (AGA), will Boost the Market
DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Minoxidil Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for minoxidil should grow from $1.9 billion in 2020 to $2.4 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% for the period of 2020-2025
The report analyzes the market trends of Minoxidil with data from 2019, estimates from 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through the forecast period of 2020 through 2025). The report will highlight the current and future market potential of Minoxidil along with an analysis of the competitive landscape. Regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities
are covered.
The growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of cases of alopecia, the rising geriatric population and rising cases of chronic diseases.
The increased prevalence of alopecia, especially androgenetic alopecia (AGA), will boost the Minoxidil market in the forecast period.
Hair loss resulting from chronic diseases is another propelling factor to the Minoxidil market.
Other key factors augmenting demand for Minoxidil are the rising geriatric population, the increasing number of cases of alopecia areata, ongoing R&D and the launch of novel products. One impediment to market growth during the forecast period, however, could be the side effects of Minoxidil.
For this report, the market is segmented based on type, form, application and geography or region. Based on type, the market in this report is segmented into 5%, 2% and 10% Minoxidil. The forms of Minoxidil are topical and oral. In terms of applications, the report covers alopecia and chronic diseases.
In terms of regional analysis, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW, with detailed analysis of the market in major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, and India. For market estimates, data are provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast values for 2025.
The Report Includes
Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, 2020, and projection of CAGR through 2025
Market share analysis of minoxidil by type, form, application, and region, and evaluation of market size and forecast, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the market growth
Coverage of ongoing scientific discoveries and technological advances and insights into marketed and pipeline (R&D) products, product recalls, and reimbursement policies
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
Comprehensive company profiles of major players, including Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Global Market Size
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Chapter 4 Regulatory and Patent Landscape
Regulatory Landscape
U.S.
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Patent Reviews
Chapter 5 Market Trends
Product Pipeline
Future Potential Treatments
Strategies and Developments
Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 on Market
Overview
COVID-19 Crisis
Short-Term Impact on Pharmaceutical Industry
Long-Term Impact
Impact on Supply Chain
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Minoxidil
Current Outlook
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type
2% Minoxidil
5% Minoxidil
10% Minoxidil
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Form
Topical
Oral Minoxidil
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application
Alopecia
Other Chronic Diseases
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
Overview
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
India
China
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Apotex Inc.
Cipla
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson
Mylan (Viatris)
Novartis Ag
Perrigo Company Plc
Pfizer Inc.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
