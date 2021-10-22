U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,552.70
    +2.92 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,701.12
    +98.04 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,162.48
    -53.22 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,299.24
    +3.05 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.00
    +0.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.40
    +29.50 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    +0.61 (+2.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1647
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6620
    -0.0140 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6370
    -0.3510 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,585.75
    -2,434.97 (-3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.37
    -38.66 (-2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.55
    +41.25 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

The global mirror coatings market is projected to grow from USD 642 Million in 2021 to USD 829 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3%

ReportLinker
·4 min read

during the 2021-2026 period. The demand of mirror coatings is rapidly increasing in architectural, decorative and solar power applications, especially in the APAC region. The driving factors for the mirror coatings market is the increase in urbanization and income level.

New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mirror Coatings Market by Resin Type, Technology, Substrate, End-Use Industry, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05343327/?utm_source=GNW
The growth in industries like architectural and automotive & transportation is helping in growth of mirror coatings market.

Drying and curing processes are highly time-consuming for water-based coatings becoming a restraint in the development of mirror coatings market.

Solar Power is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of mirror coatings market.
Mirror coatings are used in various solar power equipment such as solar thermal collectors and CSP plants.Solar power is a high-value and emerging end-use industry for mirror coatings.

These coatings are used to optimize solar power conversion and provide long-term protection against environmental hazards.For this application, extra-clear glass with low iron oxide content is preferred owing to its high transparency and energy transmittance.

The concentrated production of energy from sunshine is one of the greatest discoveries of modern science. This has changed the era.

Silver-based coatings is the largest substrate segment of the mirror coatings market.
Silvering is the chemical process of coating glass with a reflective substance.Silver mirror coatings offer the highest reflectance in comparison to other substances.

Silver mirror coatings are preferred in the architectural, automotive & transportation, and decorative applications because they provide a warmer image; an aluminum mirror produces a sharper image. Manufacturers use a basecoat and topcoat (multilayer) based on different resins such as polyurethane, epoxy, and acrylic to protect the silver layer from dust, rain, scratching and tarnishing.

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market for mirror coatings market during the forecasted period.

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing mirror coatings market.It is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period in terms of value and volume both.

The market is expected to witness significant growth in architectural, automotive & transportation, and solar power sectors in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The growth of these industries is influencing the growth of the mirror coatings market.

Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.

Breakdown of Primary Interviews:
• By Company Type: Tier 3 – 46%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 1 – 18%
• By Designation: Directors – 27%, C Level – 18%, and Others – 55%
• By Region: APAC – 45%, North America – 18%, Europe – 9%, South America – 9%, and Middle East & Africa – 9%

The key companies profiled in this report are FENZI Group (Italy), Tianjin-Xin-Lihua-Color-Matterials(NBC) (China), The Sherwin Williams Company (US), CASIX (China), Ferro Corporation (US), Glas Trösch Holding AG (Switzerland), General Optics (Asia) Limited (India), Newport Thin Film laboratory (US), Grincoat Company ltd. (Taiwan), Dynasil Corporation (US), AGC Inc (Japan), Evaporated Coating, Inc (US), AccuCoat Inc (US), Jenoptik AG (Germany), ASML Berlin (Berliner Glas) (Germany), Guardian Industries (US), JML Optical (US), The Mader Group (France), Ophir optics group (Israel), and Saint Gobain (France)

Research Coverage:
The report segments the Mirror coatings market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa), by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic & others), Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, & Nanotechnology-based coatings), Substrate (Silver, Aluminum and others) End-Use Industry (Architectural, Automotive & Transportation, Decorative, Solar Power & others).The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the mirror coatings market.

The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.

Reasons to Buy the Report
The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05343327/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Phunware stock surges over 1,000% early Friday as a Trump-linked SPAC heads for a 1,345% weekly gain

    Shares of Phunware Inc. surged more than 1,000% early Friday, as a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, called Digital World Acquisition Corp. , was revealed to be merging with an entity called Trump Media Technology Group. Austin-based Phunware is an advertising startup that has been associated with former President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, and appeared to be getting a lift from the DWAC SPAC deal, which apparently represents the former president's latest attempt to l

  • Intel plummets on slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down Intel’s latest earnings report.

  • Snap’s stock gets hammered as Apple’s privacy crackdown stings advertisers

    Snapchat parent Snap was smacked in early trading Friday, falling more than 20% on news that Apple's privacy changes were hurting advertising.

  • Novavax Faces 1 Major Risk Right Now. Should You Buy the Stock Anyway?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the coronavirus vaccine race as a favorite. Manufacturing issues have delayed Novavax's submission for emergency authorization in the U.S. and other countries. A news report suggested Novavax's delays may not be over.

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe sto

  • Why Roblox Shares Are Rising

    Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) shares are trading higher by 5.6% at $83.00. The stock spiked following a tweet from a Bloomberg report stating Google is lowering its cut from subscriptions on Google Play from 30% to 15%. Mark Gurman tweeted: "Google is lowering its cut from all subscriptions on Google Play to 15% from 30% -- from day 1. The reduction previously only took effect on the first $1 million in revenue and for users who subscribed longer than a year. Change doesn't apply to in-app-purchases

  • China Tears Up the Rule Book in the Race to Fix Its Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Drones buzz above traffic-clogged roads in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, as white-capped police officers attempt to manage lines of hundreds of trucks waiting to be loaded with cargoes of coal. Many have been there for days. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you are looking to own the assets that make the world work, then these three infrastructure stocks will be up your alley.

  • Why Senseonics Holdings Stock Popped This Week

    Shares of Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT: SENS) rose by nearly 10% by the end of trading Thursday afternoon this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Senseonics is a small-cap player in the high-value and ultra-high growth continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system market. Senseonics applied for a premarket approval to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to extend the wearable life of the Eversense CGM system to 180 days on Sept. 30.

  • Beyond Meat Plunges After Cutting Revenue View on Demand Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc. fell the most in almost a year after the maker of plant-based meats reduced its revenue guidance for the third quarter, citing a decline in retail orders, operational challenges and ongoing impacts from Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go W

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Earnings Top, Sees Higher Steel Prices; CLF Stock Near Buy Point

    Cleveland-Cliffs' Q3 earnings demonstrate the company's transformation. CLF stock rose near a buy point, while NUE and STLD have more work to do.

  • Frank Fu’s CaaS Capital Portfolio: Didi, Mastercard and More

    In this article, we take a look at Frank Fu’s CaaS Capital portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Fu’s hedge fund and go directly to Frank Fu’s CaaS Capital Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. CaaS Capital is a New York based venture capital firm that invests virtually across all industries. It is managed […]

  • Snap’s Record Rout Leads $100 Billion Social-Media Stock Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. posted its biggest one-day drop on record after the Snapchat parent company warned that Apple Inc.’s data collection rules and global supply-chain bottlenecks are weighing on advertising spending.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Mo

  • Why We Are Not Worried About Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Dividend

    After reporting the Q3 earnings, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) "took one on the chin" as the stock is down 10% pre-market. Like (almost) every major tech company, Intel's operations have also been plagued with supply chain bottlenecks and component shortages. Yet, the CEO, Pat Gelsinger, remains optimistic that the worst is in the rear-view mirror.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises. But Not Because It Beat Earnings.

    Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs earned $2.33 a share from $6 billion in sales in the third quarter, topping analysts' estimates.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a C

  • Boeing Stock Just Got a New ‘Buy’ Rating. Why It’s Nothing to Get Excited About.

    Although it looks as if the aerospace company has picked up a new backer on Wall Street, it hasn't.