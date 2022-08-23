U.S. markets closed

Global Mixer Grinder Market to Generate $18.18 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in business-related travel and increase in number of food joints such as hotels & restaurants fuel the growth of the global mixer grinder market. Moreover, due to the pandemic, there was a rapid increase in the number of residential consumers who were developing interest in baking and cooking different types of foods and deserts at home. This increase in interest helped in increasing the sale of mixer grinder.

portland, OR, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mixer grinder market garnered $12.70 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $18.18 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$12.70 billion

Market Size in 2031

$18.18 billion

CAGR

3.7%

No. of Pages in Report

325

Segments covered

Product Type, End User, Distribution Channel,  and Region.

Drivers

Surge in number of food joints such as hotels & restaurants

Rise in business-related travel

Expansion of the food service industry

Opportunities

Rise in trend of cloud kitchen

Restraints

Intense competition and alternatives to mixers

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Mixer Grinder Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17298?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a slight negative impact on the growth of the global mixer grinder market in the initial phase. This was due to disruptions in supply chains and distribution channels.

  • However, these losses were recovered in the later phases, as lockdowns forced everyone to stay at home and consumers started pursuing their various hobbies. There was a rapid increase in the number of residential consumers who were developing interest in baking and cooking different types of foods and deserts at home. This increase in interest helped in increasing the sales of mixer grinder.

  • New recipes and guides were being circulated online as trends and many consumers were eagerly pursuing those trends. Most foods that people were cooking required extensive mixing and dough making, which is a difficult process if done by hand. Attributed to such difficulties, consumers started purchasing mixer grinders to make such processes easier and more efficient than manual processes, which led to an increase in sale of mixer grinder.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global mixer grinder market based on product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the traditional mixer grinder segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global mixer grinder market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the stand mixer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Copy of Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17298

Based on end user, the residential segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global mixer grinder market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more thanthree-fourths of the global market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Leading market players of the global mixer grinder market analyzed in the research include Bajaj Group, BOSCH, Crompton greaves consumer electricals limited, De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l, Electrolux AB, Galanz Enterprise Group, Group SEB, Havells India Ltd., Kenstar, LG Electronics Ltd., Morphy Richards, Newell Brands, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, and Whirlpool Corporation.. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17298

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us                        

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


