Global Mobile Analytics Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 19%

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Application, By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By End-use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mobile Analytics Market size is expected to reach $14.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 19.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

Analytics is gathering and analyzing user data to understand better user behavior and the functionality of a website or service. Mobile platforms and properties, like mobile sites and mobile applications, generate data, which is measured and analyzed in mobile analytics. Mobile analytics monitors user interaction with the app in addition to app-specific information, including installs, launches, taps, events, versions, screens, user retention, funnel analytics, flows, and more.

Mobile analytics also gathers and assesses equivalent user metrics to web analytics, like the number of people using the app, their nation of origin, the type of device they are using, and the operating system version they are using. Global demand for mobile analytics has increased due to the market smartphone penetration and the need for new and valuable insight into consumer preferences.

Furthermore, the market for mobile analytics has also grown due to the rise in mobile advertising and the introduction of data analytics and big data. On the contrary hand, more chances are anticipated to arise throughout the anticipated period as more businesses enter the market and offer cutting-edge solutions.

Organizations are very concerned while analyzing their sales funnels, customer profiles, crash rates, demographics, open app rates, customer retention, or any other data that is relevant to their business, such as sliding away users, time spent on the app, or most common paths to an in-app purchase.

To be more specific, in case a company discovers that 75% of its users leave the shipment screen of their sales to funnel, there probably is a design, user interface (UI), or user experience (UX) issue with that screen, or there is a technical issue preventing users from finishing the transaction.

Market Growth Factors

An Increase In Mobile Users

Since the 2007 launch of the iPhone, mobile activity has significantly increased. Every year, there has been a double-digit increase in mobile device usage. Google announced mobile-first indexing at the beginning of 2020, changing its algorithm for indexing and ranking all online content to be mobile-first. Mobile analytics is becoming more widely used as a result of rising smartphone usage and the creation of several mobile-based applications. These elements all help the market for mobile analytics to expand.

The Popularity Of Real-Time Analytics For Personalized Ads Is Rising

Real-time advertising, which refers to the overall category of graphics-based web advertising, is a performance-based type of display advertising. The created marketing materials are graphically shown online. RTA utilizes real-time bidding (RTB), a technique that enables the auctioning of online advertising space in milliseconds. Artificial intelligence (AI) marketing automates marketing choices and activities based on data gathering and analysis.

Market Restraining Factor

Concerns Pertaining To Security Breaches

While mobile applications (apps) are being used more and more frequently by online users for their daily tasks and requirements, processing personal data through these tools poses serious security and privacy threats to consumers. These risks are primarily caused by the variety of data and sensors stored in mobile devices, the use of various identifiers and increased possibility of user monitoring, the complex mobile app ecosystem, and the app developers" limitations, as well as the extensive use of third-party software and services.

Scope of the Study
By Component

  • Solution

  • Services

By Application

  • Mobile advertisement & Marketing Analytics

  • Targeting & Behavioral Analytics

  • Application Performance Analytics

  • Others

By Organization Size

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By End-use

  • Retail & E-commerce

  • BFSI

  • Government

  • Travel & Hospitality

  • IT & Telecommunications

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Healthcare & Life Sciences

  • Others

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

  • Adobe, Inc.

  • Google LLC

  • IBM Corporation

  • Micro Focus International PLC

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • SAS Institute, Inc.

  • Oracle Corporation

  • SAP SE

  • Salesforce.com, Inc.

  • Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otn47v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

