The Global Mobile Apps Market is expected to grow by $957.44 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.95% during the forecast period

Global Mobile Apps Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the mobile apps market and it is poised to grow by $957. 44 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 22. 95% during the forecast period.

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Apps Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05176089/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the mobile apps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing penetration of smartphones, increasing focus on AR apps, and the growing M-commerce industry.

The mobile apps market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The mobile apps market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Android

• IOS

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing number of mobile apps for IoT devices as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile app market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of chatbots in mobile apps and the development of hybrid mobile apps will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the mobile apps market covers the following areas:

• Mobile apps market sizing

• Mobile apps market forecast

• Mobile apps market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile apps market vendors that include Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., ASICS Corp., China Mobile Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Grab Holdings Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KRAFTON Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp, Mozilla Corp., Netflix Inc., Niantic Inc., One MobiKwik System Pvt. Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., Spotify Technology SA, Ubisoft Entertainment, and Xiaomi Inc. Also, the mobile apps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

