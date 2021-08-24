Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Report 2021-2027 - Enterprise Mobility, BYOD and CYOD Paves the Way for Mobile AR and Smart Wearables Adoption
Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market to Reach $230.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) estimated at US$10.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$230.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 55% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Marketing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 49.7% CAGR and reach US$77.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gaming segment is readjusted to a revised 59.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 52.6% CAGR
The Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 52.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 48.5% and 47% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 37.1% CAGR.
Education Segment to Record 43.8% CAGR
In the global Education segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 43.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$29.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Augmented Reality: Enriching the Real World through Convergence with Digital Information and Media
Recent Market Activity
Brief Overview of Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for Augmented Reality
AR in Digital Marketing
AR and Mapping
Education
Industry Applications
Select Innovative Companies in AR/VR Space (2017)
Factors Stimulating AR Demand
Integration of Mobile Technology and Augmented Reality Gains Momentum
Mobile AR Apps to Play Definitive Role in AR/VR Market
Benefits of Mobile AR Solutions to Key Industries
Factors Boosting Adoption of AR
Tourism
Retail
Gaming
Entertainment
Businesses and Economy
Stakeholders Eye on Delivering Immersive Experiences using Mobile AR/VR
Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Applications: Where, What and How to Display AR on a Mobile Device
Latest Augmented Reality Trends to Favor Mobile AR
Apple and Google Target Mobile AR
AR Chipsets and Sensors
Enhanced Mobile Experience
Gains for Mixed Reality
AR Smartphones and HUD Technology
Next-Generation AR Headsets
Use of Mobile AR for Marketing
AR to Topple VR
Adoption across Diverse Industries
Retailers to Embrace AR
Mobile Augmented Reality: Major Milestones Over the Years
Early AR Limited to Scientific Use for High-end Applications
ARToolKit: A Major Breakthrough for Mobile AR
ARQuake Game: First Outdoor Mobile AR Video Game
BatPortal: First PDA Enabled Wireless AR System
Mobile AR Penetrates the Mobile Phone Ecosystem
Advent of Smartphones & Tablet PCs Brought MAR Closer to Mainstream Consumer Market
Global Market Outlook
Futuristic Goals for Mobile AR in a Nutshell
Competitive Landscape
Progress Made by Major Companies in the Field of Augmented Reality
Participants across the Value Chain Bet Big on Mobile AR
Leading Mobile AR Tools Available for Developers of AR Game or App
Select Mergers & Acquisitions for 2015 & 2016
Select Popular Mobile Augmented Reality Apps for Android/iOS (2016 & 2017)
Popular Mobile Augmented Reality Apps for Android/iOS (2015)
Select Innovative Mobile AR Apps Developed in Recent Past
Crowd Funding: A Key Fund Generation Strategy for Mobile AR Vendors
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Drivers and Restraints
Augmented Reality Explodes into Mainstream
Notable AR Milestones
Promising Developments
Rapid Proliferation of Mobile App Stores Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver
Freemium Apps with In-App Purchases Score over Paid Apps & Free Ad-Sponsored Apps
Retail and Marketing Apps Dominate the Developer Investments in AR
Technology Developments & Innovations: Spearheading Growth
Markerless Augmented Reality
Cloud Computing Support for Mobile AP Apps
Smart Glasses: The New Age HMI Device Revolutionizes the Mobile AR Market
Growing Investments in Google Glasses & Other Smart AR Glasses Bodes Well for Smart Glasses MAR Apps
Mobile AR Game Apps: The Major Revenue Contributor
Gaming Dominate Mobile Apps Content Worldwide: Opportunities Galore for MAR Apps
Opportunity Indicators
Augmentation in Smartphone's Computational Capability Drives Location-Based AR
Increasing Focus on Disruptive Technologies to Boost Market Prospects in the Enterprise Sector
Mobile AR and Mobile CRM Convergence Transform Sales and Services Processes
Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0: The Next Big Thing for Mobile AR in the Enterprise Sector
Enterprise Mobility, BYOD and CYOD Paves the Way for Mobile AR and Smart Wearables Adoption at the Workplace
Mobile AR Applications: A Key Enabler of M-Commerce
Strong Growth Projected for Mobile AR in Virtual Product Display Applications
Rising Investments in AR for Mobile Marketing and Brand Building Augurs Well for the Market
Technology Advancements Enable Seamless Convergence of Mobile AR and MCommerce
Rising Prominence of Preventive Healthcare Spurs Demand for Healthcare MAR Apps
Other High-Growth Application Areas for Mobile AR
Retailers & Marketers
Tourists
Instructional Manuals and Videos
Robust Demand for Smartphones & Tablet PCs Offering Compelling MAR Experience Drives Market Growth
Rising Mobile Subscriptions Sets the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
Developments in High-Speed Networks Support New App Possibilities for Mobile AR
Enabling Mobile AR and VR with 5G Networks
Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Mobile AR
Lack of Awareness & Penetration in Addressable Markets
Lack of Visibility
Technology Limitations
Failure to Meet Consumer Expectations
Privacy Issues
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6j4b5n
