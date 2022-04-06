U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

Global Mobile Battery Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Battery Market by Type, Application and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global mobile battery market size was valued at $21.2 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $38.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Mobile battery is the type of battery that is rechargeable with high energy density and is used in smartphones and non-smartphones. Lithium-ion battery is the most widely used battery type in the mobile applications owing to its competitive advantages over other conventional batteries such as high energy density, lighter weight, fast charging and others. Batteries used in daily consumer electronics devices need to balance properties such as specific energy, energy density, low device weight, operating temperature, and others, for the proper working/operation of mobile batteries.

The mobile battery market is driven by rise in demand for mobile devices such as smartphones, featured phones across the globe. In addition, rise in demand for longer battery life owing to utilization of various applications such as weather forecasting, video & audio players, gaming and other social media applications is another key factor fueling the demand for mobile batteries which in turn is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high cost and potential risk hazards associated with mobile batteries are the key factors expected to hamper the growth of the global mobile battery market during the forecast period.

The global mobile battery market is segmented on the basis of type, application, sales channel, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into lithium-ion battery, nickel based and others. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into smartphones and non-smartphones. By sales channel, it is divided into online and offline. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

  • The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2021 and 2030.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global mobile battery market is provided.

  • Porter's five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

  • Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the global mobile battery market growth, in terms of value.

  • Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

  • This report provides a detailed analysis of the current global mobile battery market trends and future estimations from 2021 to 2030, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: -MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key forces shaping the market
3.3. Value chain analysis
3.4. Top investment pockets
3.5. Patent analysis
3.5.1. By region, 2013-2020
3.6. Market dynamics
3.6.1. Drivers
3.6.1.1. Surge in demand for smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices
3.6.2. Restraint
3.6.2.1. High cost and potential risks hazards associated with lithium-ion battery
3.6.3. Opportunity
3.6.3.1. Higher energy efficiency requirements in technologically updated consumer gadgets
3.7. Impact of government regulations on the market
3.8. Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the market

CHAPTER 4: MOBILE BATTERY MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Lithium-ion battery
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market size and forecast
4.2.4. Lithium iron-phosphate
4.2.5. Lithium Manganese Oxide
4.2.6. Lithium-titanate-oxide (LTO)
4.2.7. Others
4.2.8. Market share analysis, by country
4.3. Nickel-based battery
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market size and forecast
4.3.4. Nickel Cadmium
4.3.5. Nickel Metal Hydride
4.3.6. Market share analysis, by country
4.4. Others
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: MOBILE BATTERY MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Smartphones
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.3. Non-smartphones
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: MOBILE BATTERY MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Online
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
6.3. Offline
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: MOBILE BATTERY MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2020
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Heatmap
8.5. Key developments
8.5.1. Key acquisitions and agreement

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Company snapshot
9.1.3. Product portfolio
9.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments
9.1.5. Amperex Technology Limited - SWOT Analysis
9.2. LG CORPORATION
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Company Snapshot
9.2.3. Product portfolio
9.2.4. Business performance
9.2.5. LG Corporation - SWOT Analysis
9.3. MAXELL, LTD.
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Company snapshot
9.3.3. Operating business segments
9.3.4. Product portfolio
9.3.5. Business performance
9.3.6. Maxell, Ltd. - SWOT Analysis
9.4. MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Company snapshot
9.4.3. Operating business segments
9.4.4. Product portfolio
9.4.5. Business performance
9.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.4.7. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. - SWOT Analysis
9.5. PANASONIC CORPORATION
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Company snapshot
9.5.3. Operating business segments
9.5.4. Product portfolio
9.5.5. Business performance
9.5.6. Panasonic Corporation - SWOT Analysis
9.6. SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Company snapshot
9.6.3. Operating business segments
9.6.4. Product portfolio
9.6.5. Business performance
9.6.6. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. - SWOT Analysis
9.7. SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO., LTD.
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Company snapshot
9.7.3. Product portfolio
9.7.4. Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd. - SWOT Analysis
9.8. TIANJIN LISHEN BATTERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Company snapshot
9.8.3. Product portfolio
9.8.4. TianJin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co., Ltd. - SWOT Analysis
9.9. TWS
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Company Snapshot
9.9.3. Product portfolio
9.9.4. TWS - SWOT Analysis
9.10. ZHUHAI COSMX BATTERY CO., LTD.
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Company snapshot
9.10.3. Product portfolio
9.10.4. Zhuhai CosMX Battery Co., Ltd. - SWOT Analysis

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mobile-battery-market-to-2030---opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecasts-301518978.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

