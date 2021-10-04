U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

Global Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) Market to Reach $29.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·15 min read

Abstract: - Global Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) Market to Reach $29. 6 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) estimated at US$8.

New York, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) Industry" -
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.9% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.4% CAGR and reach US$17.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 21.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR
- The Mobile Business Intelligence (BI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.6% and 16.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

  • IBM Corporation

  • Information Builders

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • MicroStrategy

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Qlik Technologies

  • SAP SE

  • SAS Institute

  • Tableau Software

  • TIBCO Software

  • Yellowfin International Pty Ltd.




Read the full report:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027

Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail &
eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Media &
Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 45: France Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 47: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 51: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 53: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 57: UK Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Business Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Business Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy &
Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Business Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Business Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy &
Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 67: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Business Intelligence (BI) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 69: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Business Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy &
Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 70: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Business
Intelligence (BI) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare &
Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 37
Read the full report:

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


