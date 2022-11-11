Global Mobile Crane Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Altec, Kobelco Construction Machinery, Liebherr-International and Manitowoc Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Crane Market By Boom Type, By Carrrier Type, By Terrain Type, By End User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile crane market was valued at $14,357.7 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $24,507.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.



Mobile cranes are designed for lifting heavy objects on construction, manufacturing, and other sites. Mobile cranes have self erection abilities, which make them suitable for use in compact urban spaces and construction sites. In addition, mobile cranes can be remotely operated, which reduces the risk of accidents and fatalities caused due to collapsing of weight. Moreover, mobile cranes typically have hydraulic telescopic booms or lattice booms and can be further attached with hook or other load handling devices.



The infrastructure industry is witnessing growth in developing countries, including India, China, Brazil, Vietnam, and others. In addition, the residential and commercial building construction sector is also witnessing a significant rise in these countries, with high potential of further growth. The tight fiscal budgets and lack of government funding have been overcome by increase in focus on public-private partnerships (PPPs). PPPs have been implemented in various countries, such as South Korea, India, and others.

The boost in PPPs and surge in investments through private channels can assist to boost the infrastructure industry; thereby, driving the growth of the mobile crane market. Moreover, increase in focus on aftermarket and services industry is expected to assist in driving the mobile crane market growth. Many players in the market aim at developing their aftersales service capabilities to gain consumer trust and lead the market.



Furthermore, mobility feature of mobile cranes boosts their demand over static cranes. This further boosts the demand for mobile cranes; hence, driving the growth of the market. However, weight limitations and lower reach than static and tower cranes restrain the mobile crane market growth significantly. Due to the compact size restrictions, mobile cranes have limited capabilities, which hinders the market growth.



Technological developments in mobile cranes, such as remote access, load identification and management, and other similar features are anticipated to create opportunities for the growth of the mobile crane market during the forecast period.



The market for mobile cranes is segmented on the basis of boom type, carrier type, terrain type, end-user industry, and region. By boom type, the mobile crane market is bifurcated into lattice boom and telescopic boom. According to carrier type, the global mobile crane market is categorized into wheel mounted and track mounted. By terrain type, the market is segmented into on-road, rough terrain, and all-terrain. By end-user industry, the market is classified into construction, manufacturing, and utilities.



Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021, accounting for the highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in spending on infrastructural development and forestry industry from public and private entities.



Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the mobile crane market report include, Altec Inc., Cargotec Corporation, Liebherr International AG, Manitowoc Company Inc., Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corporation, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG), Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd., and Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: MOBILE CRANE MARKET, BY BOOM TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Lattice Boom

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Telescopic Boom

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: MOBILE CRANE MARKET, BY CARRRIER TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Wheel mounted

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Track mounted

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: MOBILE CRANE MARKET, BY TERRAIN TYPE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 On road

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Rough terrain

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 All terrain

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: MOBILE CRANE MARKET, BY END USER INDUSTRY

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Construction

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Manufacturing

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Utilities

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: MOBILE CRANE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Altec, Inc.

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 cargotec corporation

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 Liebherr-International AG

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Manitowoc Company, Inc.

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 SANY Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Tadano Ltd.

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Terex Corporation

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

