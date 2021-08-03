Global Mobile Device Management Market to Reach $98.71 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Surge in data and mobile devices in organizations and rise in BYOD culture in organizations drive the growth of the global mobile device management market. By component, the solution segment would lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Based on region, on the other hand, the market across North America dominated in 2020 and would lead the trail throughout the forecast period.

Portland,OR, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global Mobile device management market generated $8.49 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $98.71 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 27.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Surge in data and mobile devices in organizations and rise in BYOD culture in organizations drive the growth of the global mobile device management market. However, high implementation cost and lack of awareness in developing nations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in adoption of cloud-based technology among enterprises presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 324+ Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12786

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic immensely impacted the global manufacturing and industrial sectors as production facilities were hindered, which, resulted in significant demand in industries, especially during the initial phase of the lockdown.

Nevertheless, the situation is reviving as the government bodies across the globe are initiating for vaccination drives. And, the market, therefore, is expected to recoup soon.





Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services segment. The solution segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global mobile device management market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 30.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Story continues

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Mobile Device Management Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12786?reqfor=covid

Based on deployment model, the report divides the market into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment dominated the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global mobile device management market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. At the same time, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 28.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market is studied across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market across North America dominated with highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12786

The major market players profiled in the report include Cisco System Inc., Vmware Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Blackberry Ltd., IBM Corporation, Samsung Electronics, SAP SE, Quest Software, Sophos Ltd. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, regional expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



