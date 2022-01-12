U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

the global Mobile device management Market size is forecasted to grow from USD 5.5 Billion in 2021 to USD 20.4 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.8%

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The global Mobile device management Market size is forecasted to grow from USD 5. 5 Billion in 2021 to USD 20. 4 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29. 8% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Device Management Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Operating system Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05370350/?utm_source=GNW
The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. Mobile device management solutions allow IT teams and admins to control and distribute security policies to mobile devices accessing sensitive corporate data in their organizations, ensuring the corporate network is secure. With more employees using one or all of these devices, organizations across all shapes and size are now turning to mobile device management for enhanced data and network security and improved employee productivity. MDM solutions enable IT admins to configure enterprise-grade security policies on mobile devices, making them corporate ready.

The services to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period
In the mobile device management market by component, the services is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period.Services play an important role in managing mobile devices within an enterprise environment.

A majority of MDM vendors offer support services to enterprises for driving more business revenue.They offer two major types of services: professional services and managed services.

Professional services have been further categorized into three types: consulting services, implementation services, and support services. The services market holds a substantial share of the total mobile device management market and is expected to grow at a high rate.

Large Enterprises are expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period
By Organisation size, large enterprises are expected to hold the largest market size Large enterprises hold a larger market size in the present market, as the segment has already shown major adoption and implementation of mobile device management services.The use of smartphones and tablets to access business applications has become a common practice in large enterprises.

The growth of the large enterprises segment in the MDM market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of mobile devices among businesses and the importance of mobile applications as an effective medium of connecting organizations, their customers, and their employees.

Cloud Deployment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period
By Deployment Mode, cloud is expected to have a higher growth rate.Benefits include flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiency, and low costs.

This is due to the associated functionalities and core features. The additional benefits of cloud-based solutions include effectiveness while being used by various users, reduced upfront costs, easy rolling out of new projects, zero hardware investments, low maintenance costs, and minimized infrastructure costs.

iOS is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period
By Operating system, iOS is expected to have a higher growth rate. iOS is Apple’s proprietary OS and is specifically designed to function on Apple devices. The company offers iOS in several devices, such as the iPhone, which is the company’s flagship product. iOS contributes a significant share to the overall mobile OS segment. Apple provides several in-built security functions and software updates to offer maximum security for its mobile devices. These devices include boot and runtime protections for maintaining the integrity of devices during the ongoing mobile operations. The iOS security model only allows the installation of applications that have been signed by Apple.

APAC to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period
By region, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The mobile device management market in APAC is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years due to the constant economic growth, increasing the young workforce, and the usage of tablets and smartphones for business purposes will lead toward the adaptation of enterprise mobility solutions to meet the growing demands for securing and protecting critical data.

The dependence on the BYOD trend is expected to be an emerging one in India, as the country is home to several mid-sized and large enterprises that have enabled employees to carry their devices in office campuses.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 34%, Tier 2 – 43%, and Tier 3 – 23%
• By Designation: C-level – 50%, Directors – 30% and Others – 20%
• By Region: North America –25%, Europe –30%, APAC – 30%, Middle East and Africa- 10% and Latin America- 5%

The report covers the competitive landscape and profiles major market players, including VMware (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Blackberry (Canada), Citrix (US), Google (US), Cisco (US), Samsung (South Korea), Micro Focus (UK), ZOHO (India), SolarWinds (US), SAP (Germany), Quest Software (US), Ivanti (US), Sophos (US), SOTI (Canada), Jamf (US), Qualys (US), Snow Software (Sweden), Matrix 42 (Germany), Rippling (US), 42Gears (US), ProMobi (India), Baramundi (Germany), Mitsogo Inc (US), Codeproof technologies (US), AppTec (Switzerland), Addigy (US), Kandji (US). These players have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and market shares in the global mobile device management market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05370350/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


