U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,407.90
    -15.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,849.57
    -266.83 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,767.43
    +6.14 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,205.05
    -18.53 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.07
    -2.49 (-3.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1800
    +0.0040 (+0.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3906
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4960
    +0.4460 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,301.62
    +1,181.21 (+3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.74
    +41.97 (+4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Global Mobile Edge Computing Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Mobile Edge Computing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Mobile Edge Computing Market
Global Mobile Edge Computing Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 9; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 49263
Companies: 55 - Players covered include Adlink Technology Inc.; Advantech Co., Ltd.; AT&T Inc.; Gigaspaces Technologies Inc.; Huawei Technology Co. Ltd.; Intel Corporation; Juniper Networks Inc.; Nokia Corporation; Saguna Networks Ltd.; SK Telecom Co. Ltd.; SMART Embedded Computing; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; ZephyrTel Inc.; ZTE Corporation and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Component (Hardware, Software & Services); Application (Location-Based Services, Video Surveillance, Unified Communication, Data Analytics, Other Applications); Vertical (IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Other Verticals)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Mobile Edge Computing Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026
Mobile edge computing, also popular as multi-access edge computing, represents an advanced edge computing option intended to bring cloud storage and computing closer to the network edge for sophisticated capabilities. The origin of mobile edge computing architecture can be attributed to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) initiative that places edge nodes on mobile and fixed networks. The concept allows processing in central offices, bases stations and other key aggregation points on a network. The execution and processing of applications closer to cellular network lead to network de-congestion, reduced latency, better user experience and enhanced performance. Mobile edge computing allows faster and more flexible deployment of various services and applications for customers. The technology combines telecommunication networking and IT to help cellular operators in opening radio access networks (RANs) for authorization of third parties such as content providers and application developers. The access to cloud services and resources also allows emergence of new applications to support smart environments.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Edge Computing estimated at US$427.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.8% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 29.3% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 35.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $242.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $173.5 Million by 2026
The Mobile Edge Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$242.5 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$173.5 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 35.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.9% and 29.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.3% CAGR.

The market is presently witnessing steady growth also fuelled by the factor of aggressive investment of market players in developing cutting-edge technologies and providing more effective solutions to consumers. Factors including growing load on global cloud infrastructure and increase in intelligent application numbers are also fuelling market growth for mobile edge computing. Growing need for enhancing QoE (Quality of Experience) for end users and increasing ultra-low latency demand are also fuelling demand growth for MEC solutions. MEC aids real time applications in the processes of data analysis and processing. 5G network and emergence of several new languages and frameworks for IoT solutions would also offer major market growth opportunities over the coming years. Location based services is anticipated to report one of the strongest growths of all services over the upcoming years due to greater efficiencies, reduced costs and increasing requirement of enterprises to provide enhanced QoE.

Nonetheless, mobile edge computing necessitates more hardware locally which leads to increase in maintenance cost, a factor with the potential to hinder anticipated growth for the market. Also, despite being fairly safe, edge computing necessitates constant updating and monitoring because cyber-attacks are also becoming increasingly sophisticated. There is also dearth of skilled labor for handling the technology which is highly complex. Lack of deployment capability and required infrastructure could also restrain growth in the market. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mobile-edge-computing-market-to-reach-2-2-billion-by-2026--301348262.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMD Stock Is Up More Than 4% Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were up 4.2% today as of 3:30 p.m. EDT. The run higher builds on the 13% return AMD had in July following the company's superb second-quarter 2021 earnings update.

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mike McCormack, senior vice president, investor relations. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to the Lumen Technologies second-quarter 2021 earnings call. Joining on the call today are Jeff Storey, president and chief executive officer; and Neel Dev, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Here's Why Nikola Stock Bounced Back Wednesday

    Some comments from a large industrial engine company about the hydrogen economy gave Nikola a boost today.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August

    According to New Frontier Data, legal weed sales in the U.S. are expected to grow by an annual average of 21%, ultimately hitting north of $41 billion by mid-decade. While this sales growth will undoubtedly make some cannabis investors rich, we also know that not every marijuana stock can be a winner. The following trio of pot stocks stand out for all the wrong reasons and should be avoided like the plague in August.

  • 10 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend paying stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now. There is no denying that the pandemic-led recession exacerbated the stock market volatility last […]

  • Why Microvision Shares Fell 18% Last Month

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 17.8% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A drop or a jump of that magnitude often points to game-changing news, but it was really just business as usual for this ultra-volatile stock. The maker of micro-display systems for augmented reality and lidar laser-scanning tools for autonomous vehicles had one minor news item to share last month.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, inc (KTOS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, inc (NASDAQ: KTOS)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 3, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day and thank you for standing by.

  • Why Cardlytics Is Plunging 25% Today

    Investors are punishing this small company for quarterly results that shouldn't be all that surprising.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • DraftKings Q2 Earnings Preview: Expanding to More States and Reopening Trends

    Daily fantasy sports, mobile sportsbook, and iGaming company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) will report second-quarter earnings on Friday, Aug. 6. DraftKings has the licenses to operate mobile sportsbooks in 12 states, serving 27% of the U.S. population.

  • These 2 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Be Safer Than Their Bigger Rivals

    China's ongoing crackdown on its top tech companies has rattled investors and crushed the sector's bellwether stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu. It's tempting to avoid all Chinese stocks until this regulatory storm ends, but investors should keep an eye on two companies that aren't as exposed to the government's wrath: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI). NetEase is China's second-largest mobile game publisher after Tencent.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    Last Thursday, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) reported second-quarter earnings. Amazon's growth slowed and both companies provided weak guidance. In fact, now looks like a good time to buy both of these growth stocks.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • 3 Reasons PayPal Stock Is a Buy After Earnings

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) continued to experience strong momentum on its platform in the second quarter. The weak guidance and subsequent sell-off stems from eBay. PayPal separated from eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) in 2015, and over the last few years, eBay has been transitioning to its own managed payments system.

  • Robinhood Stock Is Soaring. Cathie Wood May Be Right.

    Biden calls Delta-driven surge of coronavirus cases ‘largely preventable tragedy,’ Lyft turns profitable as demand increases, SEC’s Gensler calls unregulated crypto markets ‘the Wild West,’ and other news to start your day.

  • Kraft Heinz Earnings Top Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The food purveyor reported an adjusted profit of 78 cents a share, beating forecasts for 72 cents a share, on sales of $6.6 billion, topping expectations for $6.55 billion.

  • Reddit Crypto Traders Rush for Riches Before Wall Street Invades

    (Bloomberg) -- Matthew Tweed is worlds apart from Wall Street traders. The 20-year-old finished high school just two years ago, never went to college and works out of his bedroom at the family home in Surrey, England.Yet thanks to the fragmented new world of crypto, Tweed is making markets in Bitcoin derivatives with his one-man operation, which is connected to two of the largest exchanges -- alongside the hedge fund pros.After learning how to build algorithms from a stranger on Reddit, he’s try