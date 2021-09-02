U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

Global Mobile Entertainment Market Report 2021-2027 - The Freemium Revenue Model is Here to Stay

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Entertainment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global market for Mobile Entertainment estimated at US$91.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$257.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Mobile Games, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.5% CAGR and reach US$132.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile Music segment is readjusted to a revised 18.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.5% CAGR

The Mobile Entertainment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$59.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 14% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.

Mobile TV Segment to Record 12.8% CAGR

In the global Mobile TV segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$17.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$39.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Mobile Entertainment: Moving Beyond Plain Vanilla Offerings

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Mobile Communications Sector - Focus Shifting Towards Data Services

  • Positive Economic Scenario Induces Market Optimism

  • Mobile Gaming Market Continues to Dominate

  • In-App Ads and Free-to-Play Remain Key Monetization Opportunities

  • Mobile TV Gaining Prominence

  • App Stores Revolutionize Mobile Distribution

  • Mobile Apps: A Beneficiary of the Changing Role of Mobile Phones

  • Uptrend in Internet Usage Elevates Mobile Entertainment Prospects

  • Mobile Entertainment Senses Parallel Opportunities through Uptrend in Internet Consumption

  • Faster Broadband Speeds Trigger Massive Volume Growth

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 46 Featured)

  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (USA)

  • Apple, Inc. (USA)

  • AT&T, Inc. (USA)

  • Bharti Airtel Limited (India)

  • CBS Corporation (USA)

  • Comcast Corporation (USA)

  • CyberAgent, Inc. (Japan)

  • Facebook, Inc. (USA)

  • WhatsApp Inc. (USA)

  • Google, Inc. (USA)

  • LINE Corporation (Japan)

  • Machine Zone, Inc. (USA)

  • Mobi2fun Mobile Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (India)

  • Mobile Roadie (USA)

  • MobiTV, Inc. (USA)

  • Orange S.A. (France)

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

  • Sky plc (UK)

  • Spotify AB (Sweden)

  • Stingray Digital Media Group (Canada)

  • Twitter, Inc. (USA)

  • Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Soaring Mobile Device User Base Instigates High-Potential Opportunities

  • Proliferation of Smartphones: Cornerstone for Ongoing Market Expansion

  • Mobile Entertainment Also Driven by Tablet Usage Patterns

  • 4G Networks to Further Augment Mobile Devices' Role in Market Growth

  • Thrust towards 4G across Mobile Value Chain Bodes Well

  • Social Networking Propagates Expansion in Viewer Base

  • Rising Popularity of Mobile Video

  • 'Designed for Mobile': A Lucrative Market for Content Developers

  • Handset Design - A Major Factor Determining User Experience

  • Emerging Markets - Hotspots for Growth

  • Young People Drive Mobile Content Usage

  • The Freemium Revenue Model is Here to Stay

  • Noteworthy Mobile App Development Trends

  • Mobile App Security

  • Cloud Compatibility

  • Wearable Technology

  • Wi-Fi in Indoor Settings

  • Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT)

  • Dominance of Android and iOS Platforms

  • Consistent Growth for Enterprise Apps

  • Developers to Embrace Swift Programming Language

  • Shorter App Development Cycles

  • Proliferation of Free Apps

  • Demographic Factors Offer Opportunities on Platter

  • Rapid Increase in Urban Households & Rising Living Standards

  • Ballooning Middle Class Population

  • Rise in Consumer Spending on Mobile Entertainment Augments Revenue Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Entertainment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Music by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile TV by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4etstq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mobile-entertainment-market-report-2021-2027---the-freemium-revenue-model-is-here-to-stay-301368330.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

