Global Mobile eSIM Market Report 2022 with Examples of Mobile eSIM Deployments Worldwide
Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Tariff Trend Report: The Emergence of the Mobile eSIM - The eSIM in Theory should Allow more Choice & Service Innovation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analyst examines the emergence of the mobile eSIM. It also looks at examples of mobile eSIM deployment worldwide.
An eSIM (short for embeddedSIM) is software embedded directly into a device to allow automatic connectivity from the device (without the need for the user to purchase a separate SIM) and can also store multiple MNO profiles.
One of the first introductions of eSIMs occurred in 2014 when Apple introduced the Apple SIM card in the US & the UK - with an eSIM installed in the iPad Air2 and the iPad Mini3 device allowing their customers to select their own MNO through the air after purchasing the device.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction - The emergence of the mobile eSIM
Examples of eSIM services in the EMEA region
Examples of eSIM services in the Asia Pacific region
Examples of eSIM services in the Americas region
Conclusions - The emergence of the mobile eSIM
Countries Covered
Argentina
Australia
Bahrain
Brazil
Canada
France
Germany
Hong Kong
India
Italy
Jordan
Kuwait
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Netherlands
Norway
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Saudi Arabia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan
Thailand
Turkey
UAE
UK
USA
Vietnam
