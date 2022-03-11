SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Mobile Gaming - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Edition: 20; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 26126

Companies: 160 - Players covered include Activision Blizzard Inc.; CyberAgent Inc.; Electronic Arts, Inc.; GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.; Microsoft Corp.; NetEase Inc.; Niantic Inc.; Tencent Holdings Ltd.; The Walt Disney Co.; Ubisoft Entertainment; Nintendo; Zynga; TakeTwo Interactive and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Device (Smartphone, Tablet); Genre (Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade, Casual, Casino, Other Genres)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Mobile Gaming Market to Reach $139.5 Billion by 2026

The mobile technology boom in past years has revolutionized the industry. The industry has evolved into HD games with premium visuals and solid interaction with catching storylines from pixelated graphics and negligible interactions. Rise in penetration of smartphones and enhanced internet access in countries around the world continue to drive prospects for mobile gaming. High-end smartphones are now easily available and are also less expensive than they used to be earlier, resulting in a sharp increase in mobile gamer numbers. The trend has been more pronounced in fast emerging countries such as India, China and also Mexico. Availability of large screen smartphones with increased resolutions, for offering enriched gaming experience, also contribute to the increase of the mobile video games segment. More number of smartphone users, increasing cross-platform titles and enhancements in mobile internet infrastructure (5G network rollouts) as well as mobile hardware would also contribute to growth for the segment.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Gaming estimated at US$94.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$139.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period. Smartphone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.6% CAGR and reach US$139.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tablet segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $43.4 Billion by 2026

The Mobile Gaming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 9.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR. Indians are anticipated to spend significantly on mobile gaming which would make it the fastest growing mobile gaming market in the world. China would continue its dominance over the global gaming market, in the years ahead, both in revenue terms and in terms of player numbers. With the recent launch of top trending games in China, the gaming business is likely to grow significantly and anticipated to exceed the previous records in terms of revenue. Therefore, China's influence on the gaming market is not only because of the huge local spending, but also due to the fact that the games developed in the region dominate the global markets. Among the top 30 video games worldwide, nearly 17 games were developed by companies based in China or with an investor or parent company in China. Apart from China, other countries in Asia also play a significant role in the global gaming market. Indians are anticipated to spend significantly on mobile gaming which would make it the fastest growing mobile gaming market in the world.

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

