Global Mobile Gimbal Market Report 2023: Growth in the Entertainment Industry Fuels Sector

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Gimbal Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Price Point, By Stabilization Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mobile Gimbal Market size is expected to reach $716.1 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



The market for mobile gimbals is predicted to expand due to the unexpected increase in vloggers since they enable vloggers to record stable, explicit videos that they can upload to their channels to display a decent video and draw in more viewers.

Furthermore, as more individuals chose to turn to vlogging as a career during COVID-19 because they had lost their jobs and have nothing to do, there has been an increase in the number of daily vloggers.



Today's web material is more readily accessible than ever before. This is because more people are online, and social media affects consumers. Platforms like YouTube and Instagram are now highly lucrative thanks to the increase in growth and average surfing time among the population, which has drawn much rivalry among content producers. Content producers have begun investing in cameras and mobile peripherals like mobile gimbals to produce higher-quality movies and stay competitive. The sales of mobile devices and their peripherals have been boosted by this rising investment, which has also indirectly encouraged the rise of mobile gimbals on the international market.



Market Growth Factors

Increase in entertainment sector growth



Consumer perception, experience, and payment for entertainment and media have altered due to rapid technical advancements, corporate structures, and consumer behavior. Therefore, the market leaders in this sector put equal emphasis on creating fan-focused brands and companies that actively make excellent content. Because of this, these market participants invest in tools and technologies, including computer-generated imagery (CGI), visual effects (VFX), and a range of cameras and other accessories like gimbal systems. Given all of this, the market for mobile gimbals would see rapid development due to the expansion of the entertainment sector.



More people are using the internet and producing content themselves.



The widespread use of smartphones and the accelerated internet browsing speeds brought on by the introduction of 4G, and now 5G have impacted social media material growth. On websites like YouTube, user-generated material is on the increase. YouTube's popularity has led to a boom in vlogging and video editing industries. On YouTube, millions of content producers have audiences of all proportions. Making YouTube videos has become a popular source of income for many individuals. Consequently, the mobile gimbal industry would see rapid expansion in the years to come.



Market Restraining Factors

Low preference for mobile filmmaking



Frequently charging the phone while filming caused it to get hot and unresponsive. When utilizing a mobile device for filming, one needed help to start or stop the recording and often lost takes. All of the details seem crisp on the little screen. However, some views can have blurry pictures if the movie is transferred to a laptop. There have been several complaints from filmmakers concerning mid-take exposure changes. Even when the exposure was locked, it sometimes changed unexpectedly amid certain shots. When this occurs, little can be done, which eventually lengthens the time required. All of these might have a detrimental effect on the market expansion for mobile gimbals.



Type Outlook



Based on the type, the mobile gimbal market is bifurcated into foldable, Bluetooth-enabled, and wireless remote control. The wireless remote control witnessed the largest revenue share in the mobile gimbal market in 2021. This is because customers are drawn to its conveniences, such as simple control and relaxation for the hand combined with easy management of wireless remote control.



Price Point Outlook



Based on price point, the mobile gimbal market is classified into low/economical, premium, and medium. The medium range segment covered a considerable revenue share in the mobile gimbal market in 2021. The mobile gimbals in this market sector are anticipated to have excellent development prospects, particularly in emerging nations like China, India, and Brazil. These emerging countries are distinguished by increased content producers and vloggers, quick urbanization, and increased disposable income. In addition, the tendency of content production among young people in emerging countries will also help the mobile gimbal business thrive.



Stabilization Type Outlook



Based on the stabilization type, the mobile gimbal market is divided into 2-axis stabilization and 3-axis stabilization. The two-axis segment held the highest revenue share in the mobile gimbal market in 2021. This is due to its portability, lightweight battery, and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, because humans are better at controlling lateral (left and right) hand motions, the two-axis gimbal is better suited for those new to videography and seeking something to experiment with. In addition, due to the increase in content producers, the category is anticipated to develop faster.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on the distribution channel, the mobile gimbal market is segmented into online and offline segments. The online segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the mobile gimbal market in 2021. Because of the enhanced customer reach provided by the internet sales channel, many businesses now rely heavily on it as a source of income. As technology develops and online services become more widely accessible, consumers are becoming more aware of the many buying patterns that exist in society. The technology will likely affect how people purchase items and are attractive to millennials and generation Z.



Scope of the Study

By Type

Wireless Remote Control

Bluetooth Enabled

Foldable

By Price Point

Low/Economic Range

Premium Range

Medium Range

By Stabilization Type

2-axis Stabilization

3-axis Stabilization

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (iFlight Technology Company Limited)

Guilin Zhishen Information Technology Co., Ltd.

EVO Gimbals

Feiyu Technology Incorporated Co., Ltd

Zhongshan Kingjoy Photographic Equipment Co., Ltd.

Gudsen Technology Co., Ltd.

Movo Photo Group LLC

Snoppa Technology Co., Ltd.

Hohem Technology Co., Ltd.

SHAPE wlb Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Global Mobile Gimbal Market by Type



Chapter 4. Global Mobile Gimbal Market by Price Point



Chapter 5. Global Mobile Gimbal Market by Stabilization Type



Chapter 6. Global Mobile Gimbal Market by Distribution Channel



Chapter 7. Global Mobile Gimbal Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



