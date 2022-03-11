U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

Global Mobile Hospitals Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021 & 2022-2026 with COVID-19 Impact Insights

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Hospitals Market, By Function (Observation, Therapy/Treatment, Consultation, Others), By Bed Capacity (Less than 20 Beds, 20-30 Beds, up to 50 Beds), By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global mobile hospitals market is expected to undergo rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of COVID-19 and lack of proper healthcare and hospitals.

Initiatives by government and private organizations to provide better healthcare facilities is also acting as a key growth driver for mobile hospitals market.

Furthermore, mobile hospitals are finding wide application during natural disaster, civil unrest and warfare operations for onsite treatments. The increasing prevalence of various lifestyle diseases and convenience of taking these mobile hospitals in rural and remote areas, where there is lack of proper treatment and hospitals, are other factors which are expected to propel the market growth through 2026.

Additionally, the growing need for cost-effective treatment is fueling the growth of global mobile hospitals market. Also, technological innovation and integration of wireless technologies are enabling mobile hospitals to turn into mini hospitals, thereby fueling the market growth.

Based on application, global mobile hospital market can be segmented into cardiovascular, neurosurgery, laparoscopy surgery, emergency care, diagnostic imaging and others. Among them, emergency care segment is expected to undergo highest CAGR during the forecast period owing easy mobility and fast services provided by mobile hospitals. Additionally, they are increasingly being used during crisis and war situations.

Regionally, North America dominated the global mobile hospitals market in terms of revenue in 2020 owing to easy availability of mobile hospitals and high adoption rate of the new healthcare technologies in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register fastest growth through 2026 owing to increasing expenditure on healthcare sector and rise in patients suffering from COVID-19.

The market players are adopting various strategies to gather maximum market share. These include new product launches, mergers & acquisitions and partnerships.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze and forecast the market size of global mobile hospitals market.

  • To forecast global mobile hospitals market based on product type, application, company and regional distribution.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global mobile hospitals market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global mobile hospitals market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global mobile hospitals market.

Major companies operating in global mobile hospitals market include

  • Alvo Medical Aspen Medical

  • CGS Premier, Inc.

  • Saba Palaye

  • Lamboo Mobile Medical (Lamboo)

  • Vanguard Healthcare Solutions Ltd

  • EMS Healthcare Ltd.

  • Odulair, LLC

  • Neat Vehicles Ltd

  • Hospitainer

  • MCC Group

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Mobile Hospitals Market, By Function

  • Observation

  • Therapy/Treatment

  • Consultation

  • Others

Global Mobile Hospitals Market, By Bed Capacity

  • Less than 20 Beds

  • 20-30 Beds

  • up to 50 Beds

Global Mobile Hospitals Market, By Application

  • Cardiovascular

  • Neurosurgery

  • Laparoscopy Surgery

  • Emergency Care

  • Diagnostic Imaging

  • Others

Global Mobile Hospitals Market, By Region

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • North America

  • United States

  • Mexico

  • Canada

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x5e5vh


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


