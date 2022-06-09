U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

Global Mobile Imaging Services Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026 - Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Portable Ultrasound Systems

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Imaging Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Global Mobile Imaging Services Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Imaging Services estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period.

Mobile radiology represents a transforming concept that is evolving rapidly in line with notable advancements in the point-of-care (POC) testing arena. By wrapping digital X-ray capability into a mobile cart or portable system, the concept allows medical professionals to perform imaging examinations almost anywhere, including at patient bedside. The functionality incorporated into a mobile and compact footprint facilitates seamless examinations and accelerates the imaging turnaround to ensure faster diagnosis and treatment-related decision.

The increasing acceptance of these mobile radiology units in clinical and other settings is anticipated to empower people and help healthcare providers in monitoring and managing patient health in an efficient manner.

The mobile radiology trend is anticipated to receive a considerable push from increasing focus on point-of-care testing and ongoing advances in this direction. The concept is expected to play an important role in complementing traditional imaging practices and enabling users to perform a large number of radiology examinations in an effective way.

X-ray, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$783.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ultrasound segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.6% share of the global Mobile Imaging Services market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $542 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $260.8 Million by 2026

The Mobile Imaging Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$542 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.63% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$260.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$276.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Continuously and rapidly evolving changes in global healthcare are helping mobile imaging services worldwide to become more popular and in their increased adoption throughout the global healthcare industry. The principal reason behind this is that mobile imaging seeks to provide comprehensive EKG, ultrasound, and X-Ray services to medical facilities, businesses, and homes directly.

Moreover, they are faster and generally cheaper when compared to third-party alternatives and take the excessive workload off overburdened in-house units for imaging. Furthermore, such mobile services can be seamlessly integrated into all existing services without any additional overhead cost. All leading players in the market for mobile diagnostic imaging have started developing mobile versions of all imaging modalities, be it X-ray, ultrasound, CT, PET, or MRI.

Such devices are hugely helpful in the emergency rooms of hospitals, as they allow immediate examination without having to remove a patient, thereby saving considerable time, especially in critical cases. Smaller hospitals too, stand to benefit from them in their ICUs ad because of lower throughput.

CT Segment to Reach $363.1 Million by 2026

In the global CT segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$232.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$310.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$33.1 Million by the year 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Mobile Imaging Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics: A Review of How Far We Have Come

  • Mobile Radiology, a Subset of PoC Diagnostics Evolves In-Sync

  • How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

  • Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Work Overtime to Manage Giant Waves of COVID Infection Testing

  • The Pandemic Triggers Shift in Consumer Behavior & Engagement With Healthcare Technologies & Services

  • Healthcare Industry Pushed to Adopt Digital Technologies & Innovate to Save Lives Amid the Crisis

  • Digital Health Technologies Poised to Break New Grounds Post Pandemic

  • Mobile Imaging Services: Definition, Importance, Benefits & Emerging New Trends

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 59 Featured) 

  • Accurate Imaging Inc

  • Alliance HealthCare Services

  • Atlantic Medical Imaging

  • Canon Inc.

  • Digirad Corporation

  • DMS Health Technologies

  • Jacksonville / First Coast Mobile Imaging, Inc.

  • Front Range Mobile Imaging, Inc.

  • GE Healthcare Limited

  • InHealth Group Limited

  • Interim Diagnostic Imaging Inc

  • Mindray Medical International Limited

  • Shared Medical Services

  • Siemens Healthineers Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rise of Home Healthcare, the Cornerstone for the Rise & Rise of Mobile Radiology

  • Handheld Point of Care Ultrasound Device Witnesses Sudden Spurt in Popularity & Demand

  • Wondering How Competition is Changing in this Market?

  • Market Share of Leading Players in Global Handheld Ultrasound Equipment Market

  • Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Portable Ultrasound Systems

  • A Respiratory Infection, COVID-19 Throws Spotlight on Lung Ultrasound Pushing Up Demand for Portable Ultrasound

  • Prenatal & Antenatal Care Presents Growth Opportunities for Portable Ultrasound

  • Global New Births (in Millions) Per Annum by Geographic Region

  • Aging Population, Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Need for Early Diagnosis Spur the Need for Mobile Imaging Services

  • Aging Population Steps-Up The Burden on medical Imaging

  • Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Need for More Advancing & Flexible Imaging Solutions

  • COVID-19 Accelerates the Aging-In-Place Trend, Spurring Opportunities for Mobile Imaging Services

  • Alternative Care Models for Delivery of Healthcare to Reduce Healthcare Cost & Alleviate Burden on Hospitals to Benefit Demand for Mobile Imaging Services

  • Here's Why Homecare is Cost Effective

  • Advancements in Medical Imaging Technology Fuels Market Growth

  • Steady Rise in Home Quarantine Cases Highlights the Need for Mobile Imaging Services

  • Rise in Sports Participations & Parallel Rise in Injuries Presents Opportunities for Mobile Imaging

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ampcls

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mobile-imaging-services-market-report-2022-market-to-reach-2-2-billion-by-2026---artificial-intelligence-at-the-forefront-in-new-portable-ultrasound-systems-301564914.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

