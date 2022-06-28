The Global Mobile Medical Imaging Service Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027. The Shift Towards 3D & 4D Technologies Shaping the Future - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The global mobile medical imaging service market was valued at $1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2027

Chicago, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report the global mobile medical imaging service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.79%. The shift from 2D to 3D image capture has shaped the future of diagnostic imaging. 3D visualization is creating photorealistic images of the anatomy to help with surgery planning and interpretation of cancerous tumors. Innovations in CT and MRI scanners have enabled the production of clearer 3D images with extremely high resolution, less noise, and a lower radiation dose.

There is a growing usage of 3D and 4D imaging in CTs, X-rays, and MRIs. 3D CTs play an instrumental role in identifying bone fragment displacement and assessing developmental deformities in trauma cases. Multidetector computed tomography (MDCT) is being used to provide clinicians with images of children’s lungs, replacing the need for invasive procedures and anesthesia. 3D virtual dissection is being used to produce 3D models of the colon, which enable physicians to virtually examine the inner surface of the entire colon.

Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $1417.12 Million (2027) CAGR (REVENUE) 4.79% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST PERIOD 2022 – 2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Service Type (Mobile X-Ray, Mobile CT, Mobile Ultrasound, Mobile MRI, Mobile EKG, and Others), End-User (Nursing Home and Assisted Living, Home Health and Hospice, Long term Acute Care Centers, and Others) GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa COUNTRIES COVERED Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, US, Canada, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Impact of Launch of New Versions and Types of Mobile Diagnostic Imaging Devices

The mobile imaging services market is highly competitive. Many players compete for obtaining a good consumer base. The players are prominently involved in strategic collaborations. These collaborations form an important part of the mobile imaging services market growth trajectory. Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships are crucial for strengthening the growth structure of the mobile imaging services market. For example, in May 2017, Alliance HealthCare Services announced the signing of an agreement with Red Rocks Radiation and Oncology, LLC. This partnership is expected to help Alliance HealthCare provide the best quality of care and patient experience to the community and expand its product portfolio.

The Governments initiatives are also taking place in Europe to develop radiology and mobile imaging services in various regions. For instance, WONCA European collaborative paper by the European Radiology Society underscores the need for collaboration between clinical radiology and general practitioners with the primary goal of improving patient care in Europe. The introduction of mobile imaging services in Europe has increased significantly in the past few years. Increasing the elderly population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the main drivers of national market growth.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Service Type

Mobile X-Ray

Mobile CT

Mobile Ultrasound

Mobile MRI

Mobile EKG

Others

End-Users

Nursing Home and Assisted Living

Home Health and Hospice

Long term Acute Care Centers

Others

Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

APAC China Japan India Australia South Korea

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina

The Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa







