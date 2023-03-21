Global Mobile Payment Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $494.5 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 27.2%

Company Logo

Global Market for Mobile Payment

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Payment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mobile Payment estimated at US$72 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$494.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Near Field Communications (NFC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 35.3% CAGR and reach US$166.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Direct Mobile Billing segment is readjusted to a revised 30.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 37.6% CAGR



The Mobile Payment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$155.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 37.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.6% and 23% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.8% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $39.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $218.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

