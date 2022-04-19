U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

Global Mobile Pressure Washer Markets, 2022-2027 - Rising Need for Automation & Growing Demand for Professional Contract Cleaning Services

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Pressure Washer Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile pressure washer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2022-2027

The popularity of cordless mobile pressure washers has thus been rising significantly in recent years. With rapid improvements in battery power and technology, the sale of cordless mobile pressure washers is expected to eat up the share of corded electric pressures during the next 5 years.

In 2021, battery-operated mobile pressure washers accounted for 9.73% of the global mobile pressure washer market share. However, with technological advancements and increased availability, the demand for battery-powered pressure washers is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are the largest markets for cleaning equipment. South Africa is expected to be a major revenue contributor in the next 5 years due to the increasing outsourcing of cleaning facilities to contract cleaners, which, in turn, is driving the market for cleaning equipment during the forecast period.

The mobile pressure washer market in North America and Western Europe has been established, product innovations introduced by leading manufacturers mainly support the growth in these regions. However, the increasing demand from developing regions such as APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is also boosting the growth of the global mobile pressure washer market.

The growth of the mobile pressure washer market in Europe is mainly supported by the rising business investments, the increasing commercial and residential construction, government spending on infrastructure, and the growth in the hospitality sector supported by the rise in travel and tourism in the region.

In addition, the increasing disposable income and the rising number of dual-income households are also driving the adoption of residential cleaning equipment, thereby propelling the growth of the mobile pressure washer market.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Battery-powered machines are rapidly being adopted in the residential segment. These machines can be compared to electric machines in terms of power. The machine's high price is also contributing to its significant share in the market revenue. Several manufacturers are investing in developing more powerful battery-powered machines with longer runtime. The US, Canada, Germany, China, France, and the UK are the largest battery-powered machines market expected to pose an absolute growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major electric mobile pressure washer brands are Karcher, RYOBI, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, AR Blue Clean, Briggs & Stratton, and others. STANLEY SHP2150 is one of the most powerful electric mobile pressure washers manufactured by the brand where the connection choices are suitable for professional level accessories.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Major players that are dominating the market are Alfred Karcher, Nilfisk, Robert Bosch, Briggs & Stratton, and FNA Group. Alfred Karcher is the largest producer of commercial and residential mobile pressure washers in the world. Nilfisk, another significant player in the market, offers a wide variety of commercial as well as industrial mobile pressure washers.

Vendors with a prominent international presence currently dominate the market. Nilfisk extended its presence in the Australian market by acquiring Kerrick, a heavy-duty, commercial, and industrial cleaning equipment provider. Nilfisk has also acquired China-based Viper Group to gain a leading position in the rapidly growing Chinese market. The combined Nilfisk-Viper entity now has a global presence in around 36 countries.

Key Points

  • The 0-1,500 PSI pressure washer segment accounted for a market share of 13.72% in 2021. However, it is expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments, due to the increasing demand for battery-powered pressure washers and the growing demand for electric pressure washers for domestic usage.

  • Pressure washers with more than 4000 PSI are designed for heavy-duty commercial applications. These pressure washers can remove the toughest stains that other pressure washers cannot remove, eventually benefiting the market growth for portable pressure washers.

  • Improving living standards and growing cleaning requirements, especially in the emerging economic regions such as APAC and Latin America, are primarily driving the cleaning equipment market.

Trends Driving the Market

  • Technological Advancements and Increased Product Efficiency

  • Rising Inclination Towards Automation

  • Growing Demand for Professional Contract Cleaning Services

  • Rising Construction Activities Across the Globe Leading to Adoption of Pressure Washer

  • Surge in Usage in Residential and Commercial Application

  • Growth in Vehicle Washing Industry

Prominent Vendors

  • Alfred Karcher

  • Nilfisk

  • Bosch

  • Briggs & Stratton

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Annovi Reverberi Group

  • STIHL

  • Generac Power Systems

  • Lavorwash

  • Alkota

  • Deere & Company

  • Snow Joe + Sun Joe

  • Stanley Black & Decker

  • IPC

  • Techtronic Industries (TTI)

  • Husqvarna

  • Koblenz

  • SIMONIZ

  • Koki Holdings

  • Makita

  • ANLU

  • Greenworks Tools

  • Mi-T-M Corporation

  • Northern Tool + Equipment

  • Vortex Industries

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segmentation

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Sustainability Trends
7.1.2 Stringent Regulations
7.1.3 Growing Demand For Cordless Pressure Washers
7.1.4 Gardening Equipment
7.2 Value Chain Analysis
7.2.1 Material Suppliers
7.2.2 Manufacturers
7.2.3 Distributors
7.2.4 Application
7.3 Impact of Covid-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Technological Advancements & Increased Product Efficiency
8.2 Rising Need for Automation
8.3 Growing Demand for Professional Contract Cleaning Services

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Construction Activities Driving Adoption of Pressure Washers
9.2 Surge in Residential & Commercial Applications
9.3 Increasing Disposable Income
9.4 Growth in Vehicle Washing Industry

10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Risk of Injuries
10.2 Availability of Substitute Cleaning Methods
10.3 Variability in Raw Material Pricing

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Five Forces Analysis

12 Power Source
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Electric
12.4 Gas
12.5 Battery

13 Operation
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Hot Water
13.4 Cold Water

14 Output
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 0-1,500 PSI
14.4 1,501-3,000 PSI
14.5 3,001-4,000 PSI
14.6 Above 4,000 PSI

15 Application
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview

16 Residential
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Gardens
16.4 Vehicles
16.5 Swimming Pools & Large Patio Areas
16.6 Bicycles

17 Commercial & Industrial
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Automobile
17.4 Construction
17.5 Public & Municipality
17.6 Retail
17.7 Hospitality
17.8 Healthcare
17.9 Agriculture

18 Contract Cleaners
18.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.2 Market By Geography

19 Distribution Channel
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Market Overview
19.3 Offline
19.4 Online

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5yx8kn

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


