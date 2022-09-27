Global Mobile Substation Market Report to 2026 - Mobile Substations Gain Traction in Metals & Mining Industry

Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Substation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mobile Substation estimated at US$915.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period.

Transformer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$692.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Switchgear segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.2% share of the global Mobile Substation market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $148.7 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $30 Million by 2026

The Mobile Substation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$148.7 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 16.53% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$30 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$32.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Middle East & Africa region is a key market and growth is driven by growing number of electrification initiatives across African countries and increased emphasis on infrastructure development in the Middle Eastern countries for promoting tourism.

Construction of ports is also on full swing in the region, creating a strong demand growth scenario for mobile substations. Latin America and Asia-Pacific are the other prominent markets with significant potential for growth. Mining activities are constantly expanding in these regions. Mining requires uninterrupted supply of power.



Surge Arresters Segment to Reach $159.1 Million by 2026

In the global Surge Arresters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$38 Million will reach a projected size of US$52.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5 Million by the year 2026.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1yzt3p

