Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market
Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 16; Released: July 2021
Executive Pool: 9922
Companies: 163 - Players covered include Amazon.com, Inc.; America Movil SAB de CV; Apple Inc.; AT&T, Inc.; Bharti Airtel Limited; Blackberry Limited; CanvasM Technologies Limited; Computaris International Ltd.; Dialogic Inc.; eServGlobal; Etihad Etisalat Co., ; Gemalto NV; Google Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.; KongZhong Corp.; Mahindra Comviva; Mavenir Systems Inc.; NTT DoCoMo Inc.; OnMobile Global Ltd.; Opencode Systems Ltd.; Samsung Apps; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Sprint Corporation; Tech Mahindra Limited; TelefÃ³nica S.A.; Vodafone Group plc; ZTE Corporation and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Platform (Wireless Application Protocol, Short Messaging Services, Interactive Voice & Video Response, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, Other Platforms); Application (Mobile Browsing, Mobile Texting, Entertainment Services, Location-based Services, Other Applications); End-Use (Consumer, Enterprise, Network Provider)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2026
Robust development of the telecom industry, changing business models, entry of numerous players into the industry ranging from Incumbent mobile service operators (MSO), mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), Mobile network operator (MNO), Mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE), Telco-OTT (Over-The-Top), Content provider (CP) and Content aggregators, have pushed up competition in the voice and data services space. Price and tariffs for voice and data services has and continues to plummet worldwide. Global mobile operator voice revenue is expected to decline sharply by 2024. In other words, in a rapidly evolving mobile communications market where ARPUs generated from voice services are constantly on the wane due to saturation and commoditization of voice connectivity services and plummeting voice tariffs, telecom service providers are under tremendous pressure to offer quality services beyond basic voice services in order to sustain their business prospects. As a result, a large number of mobile network operators are packaging host of interactive mobile value added services in their service offerings in order to drive more data usage and generate additional revenues. Intensifying competition and shifting customer loyalties are also throwing the focus on MVAS as key service differentiator for telecom operators.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) estimated at US$539.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period. Wireless Application Protocol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.3% CAGR to reach US$454.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Short Messaging Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $133.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $362.7 Billion by 2026

The Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$133.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$362.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 10.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$413.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

The strong demand for accessing music over these mobile devices is providing a strong business case for entertainment MVAS. Impressed by growing demand of mobile music, network operators have been focusing on providing efficient delivery models to sell full track music across their networks. Telcos are seizing the opportunity to create their own music streaming services to provide best brand experience for customers and also to prevent loss of customer revenues to competitive OTT service providers. There is strong business sense in telcos turning to music for additional revenue generation, given the fact that a large number of global population owns a smartphone and listens to music on their phones. This gives a powerful opportunity to reach out to existing voice customers and create a new revenue stream. Free mobile music apps also have the potential to generate revenue for telcos as they stand to benefit from data consumption. Telcos also benefit from in-app advertising revenue generated by such free ad supported music apps. Several telcos are today partnering with several music streaming services to attract customers.

Interactive Voice & Video Response to Reach $240.6 Billion by 2026
In the global Interactive Voice & Video Response segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$77.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$192.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$56.6 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 13.9% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com ) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mobile-value-added-services-mvas-market-to-reach-1-1-trillion-by-2026--301346801.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

