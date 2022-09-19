Global Mobile Virtualization Market Report 2022: Escalating Demand for Centralized Data and Flexibility Fuels Growth

Company Logo

Global Mobile Virtualization Market

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Virtualization Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobile virtualization market size reached US$ 4.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.54% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Mobile virtualization enables multiple personas on a single mobile device by hosting heterogeneous operating systems (OSs) concurrently. It also allows OS software stacks without compromising the real-time characteristics of a virtualized hardware. It reduces software porting costs while facilitating the coexistence of new and legacy OS.

At present, it is widely used for the virtualization of diverse systems, such as consumer electronics, tablets and smartphones, and critical embedded systems like automobiles and control devices. In addition, a significant increase in the processing and memory resources of mobile devices is resulting in expanding research in the field of mobile virtualization.



Mobile Virtualization Market Trends:

A significant rise in mobile phone users, along with the surging need for protecting personal data, such as emails, photos, and passwords, represents one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for mobile virtualization. Moreover, enterprises around the world are increasingly adopting mobile virtualization as it offers improved IT efficiency and business continuity.

In addition to this, the escalating demand for centralized data and flexibility to manage data and the large workforce remotely and effectively is fueling the market growth. Apart from this, the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions and the integration of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), is driving the market.

The growing popularity of bring your own devices (BYOD), coupled with the growing need to separate personal and work data, is also contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, mobile virtualization is gaining traction in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector as it allows users to conveniently and collaboratively deposit checks and perform other services.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global mobile virtualization market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on technology, organization size and industry vertical.



Breakup by Technology:

Hypervisor

Application Containers

Mobile Device Management

Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

IT and Telecom

Construction and Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Public Sector

Retail

Education

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Mobile Virtualization Market



6 Market Breakup by Technology



7 Market Breakup by Organization Size



8 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Blackberry Limited

Broadcom Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

International Business Machine Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

VMware Inc. (Dell Technologies Inc).

