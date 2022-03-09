U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

Global Mobile Wallet Services Procurement Report with Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends | SpendEdge

·3 min read

- Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights

- More than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers use our insights daily

- SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile Wallet Services market size is expected to grow by USD 3,747.65 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.98% during the forecast period. To know more about this market.

Mobile Wallet Services Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report

Request For a Free Sample Report

Mobile Wallet Services Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Mobile Wallet Services research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets, market opportunities, challenges and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Subscribe Now for Free

The report provides insights on the following information:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs

  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities

  • Supply chain margins and pricing models

  • Competitiveness index for suppliers

  • Market favorability index for suppliers

  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of Mobile Wallet Services Market

www.spendedge.com/report/mobile-wallet-services--procurement-market-intelligence-report

Detect blind spots in your revenue decisions by analyzing interconnected unknowns around the "Mobile Wallet Services Market."


Report Metrics

Details

Base year considered

2021

Forecast period

2022 - 2026

Forecast units

USD Billion

Geographies covered

North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC

Leading Mobile Wallet Services suppliers

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group Holding

Top Pricing Models

Rebate-based model, and Subscription-based model

Best Selling Procurement Research Report:

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Mobile Wallet Services Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mobile-wallet-services-procurement-report-with-top-spending-regions-and-market-price-trends--spendedge-301496648.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

