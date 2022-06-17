U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

Global Mobility Call becomes the cornerstone for business and governments to build the future sustainable mobility

·4 min read

PARIS, June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The first edition of Global Mobility Call, the world congress on sustainable mobility organised by IFEMA MADRID and Smobhub, concluded today with a great boost for more sustainable, efficient and inclusive mobility, and with the consolidation of the new ecosystem of new mobility's institutional and business actors.

 

Global Mobility Call CREDIT EFE David Fernández
Global Mobility Call CREDIT EFE David Fernández

 

Global Mobility Call brought together more than 4,500 on-site attendees and 13,000 online attendees from 40 countries, with more than 1.3 million views of the live programme. In addition, 250 journalists have covered the more than 100 multi-sector dialogues, where over 300 panelists, representatives from public and private sectors, entrepreneurs, academics and experts have presented proposals, ideas, reports and reflections on the rapid processes of changes in mobility.

Among the main conclusions was the need to carry out national and international projects that promote digitalisation, decarbonisation, connectivity, intermodal and multimodal transport, industrial transformation, urban design, improvement of rural transport, funding and professional services.

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, closed the Global Mobility Call by stating that this forum "is the best example of the capacity for resilience,  ambition to transform, the essential collaboration between the public and private sectors, the strength of companies and of Spanish society as a whole. Both private and public sectors share a special ability to face difficulties and adapt to new scenarios".

He has underlined that the uncertainties provoked by the war "should not delay" the sustainable mobility transformation.

In closing the event, the President of the Executive Committee of IFEMA MADRID, José Vicente de los Mozos, explained that these days at Global Mobility Call have shown "the inspiration and the keys to enter into business of enormous proportions, for which priority is to access recovery funds", while the event has generated "content and professional networking, which will translate into a real boost for sustainable mobility".

"We have to process the vast content and contacts of highest interest which have been produced during these days. It will be our job to organise and make this important legacy available to the different sectors and the thousands of professionals who have participated in Global Mobility Call", he said.

Global Mobility Call has responded to the need to bring together all mobility actors at a time of profound transformation. The need to act on both climate and energy crises, seizing the opportunity provided by the EUR 800 billion NextGenerationEU European recovery funds, has made Global Mobility Call an unprecedented opportunity to shape the future of a decarbonised, safe, digitised mobility, which respects the planet and the people's health, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Agreement and the European Green Pact.

Among the panellists, Jeffrey Sachs, American economist and specialist in sustainable development, called for further digital development of mobility and insisted that this be approached as an integrated ecosystem of sectors, just as Global Mobility Call does.

Clotilde Delbos, CEO of Mobilize, stressed the need to work towards providing users with mobility services tailored to their needs.

Michio Kaku, physicist and futurist, predicted how the quantum physics of the future will generate computers that will connect to the brain and the robotisation of the automotive industry.

Adina Vălean, European Commissioner for Transport, highlighted the opportunity presented by the Next GenerationEU Funds to boost projects in many of Europe's mobility sectors. It was also stressed that it is important to make this coincide with the drive for energy transition, to make Europe less dependent on fossil fuels.

Monica Araya, Climate Mobility Advisor and member of the ClimateWorks & Partners' Steering Committee suggested incorporating into the sustainable mobility agenda the questions of generating employment, fostering talent and economic value, at a time when countries are trying to remain within supply chains, and society is very anxious about the climate crisis and the retraining of labour in many sectors.

Urban planner and MIT professor Carlo Ratti called for reflection on deep structural changes in the mobility of people, jobs and products, at a time of disruption accelerated by the Covid crisis and war.

More information: https://www.ifema.es/en/global-mobility-call/

CONTACTS:
Marta Cacho, Directrice de la Communication, mcacho@ifema.es
Elena Valera, Presse Internacionale, evalera@ifema.es

 

Pedro Sánchez Global Mobility Call Credit EFE David Fernández
Pedro Sánchez Global Mobility Call Credit EFE David Fernández

 

Global Mobility Call Logo
Global Mobility Call Logo

SOURCE Global Mobility Call

