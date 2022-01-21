Global Mobility-as-a-Service Growth Opportunities

Evolving work environments and shifting industry structures change consumer preferences and influence mobility in cities. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced cities to rethink their transportation networks and make them more flexible and sustainable.

Innovative solutions are necessary to meet citizens’ needs, ensure efficient transportation systems, and comply with global environmental goals. Sustainable mobility can solve the challenges of rapid urbanization and increased congestion levels.Mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) consolidates various transport modes from different providers into a single app that handles all travel matters (e.g., travel planning and payments). In the future, it will include other value-added services. Not only has MaaS emerged as a standalone business-to-customer (B2C) solution for users, but cities are also registering widespread interest in and adoption of MaaS platforms among businesses and governments. This is an opportunity for MaaS providers to offer the necessary tools, data, and technology to optimize mobility networks. The MaaS market is still in the nascent phase, with evolving business and revenue models.This study’s geographical scope covers North America (NA); Europe; Asia-Pacific (APAC); the Rest of the World (RoW), which includes Latin America (LATAM), United Arab Emirates (UAE), and South Africa. Frost & Sullivan offers insights into the global MaaS market and details opportunities that industry stakeholders can pursue to achieve growth through this report.Other topics covered include:

• The addressable market for MaaS operators and value pool by the end of 2030

• Changes in commuters’ mobility choices from 2022 to 2030

• Mobility ecosystem stakeholders and its expected evolution

• Implementation models and projected success levels

• Market trends in the short, medium, and long terms

• Ways to build a more robust growth pipeline

• COVID-19 pandemic implication on employee commuting patterns

• The future direction of B2B MaaS

