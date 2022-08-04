U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.50
    +9.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,815.00
    +45.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,313.00
    +41.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,917.20
    +6.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.65
    +0.99 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.70
    +19.30 (+1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    20.20
    +0.31 (+1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.79
    -2.14 (-8.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1500
    +0.3190 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,922.98
    -496.43 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.82
    +2.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.59
    +2.91 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Global Mobility As A Service Market Report 2022: Government Regulations and a Growing Focus on Smart City Projects Are Driving Expansion

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Mobility As A Service Market

Global Mobility As A Service Market
Global Mobility As A Service Market

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobility As A Service Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Mobility As A Service Applications - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Mobility As A Service Market: Industry Overview

The global mobility as a service market was estimated to be at $39.23 billion in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 25.7% and reach $379.66 billion by 2031. The growth in the global mobility as a service market is expected to be driven by rising urbanization and smart city initiatives, increasing adoption of on-demand mobility services, the growing trend of smart mobility with better in-vehicle facilities, and increasing parking problems, and emphasis on reducing CO2 emissions.

Market Lifecycle Stage

MaaS providers are the companies that deal with the customers firsthand since they provide the customers with multimodal transportation solutions. The growth of global mobility as a service market is majorly attributed to the growing inclination toward micro-mobility.

Growing investment in research and development activities by various manufacturers in mobility as a service is expected to propel the market. Additionally, MaaS companies have tended toward collaborating with other companies to expand their mobility capabilities.

Furthermore, favorable government policies, the adoption of more environmentally friendly and renewable energy vehicles, and an increase in competition in the electric vehicle are projected to offer new avenues for mobility as a service market. There are some challenges in the market, such as low awareness regarding total lifetime cost for private vehicle ownership and service ownership, non-availability of required infrastructure, and data privacy and security concerns. The ongoing vital developments in the market are expected to overcome them in the forecast period.

Impact of Mobility As A Service Market

  • Mobility as a service (MaaS) is a futuristic modern transportation service, with a complex network of collaborators, strategists, and technicians making up the ecosystem. The on-demand insured ride with accompanying value-added features is a key aspect of this service. It also provides customers with various options, including commuting kinds, pricing options, service duration, driver selection, and real-time journey optimization, among others.

  • Government regulations and a growing focus on smart city projects are driving the use of mobility as a service. New regulations are being drafted to stimulate the use of mobility as a service in transportation. France is at the forefront of new mobility schemes and mobility as a service model development.

  • The adoption of MaaS is expected to facilitate numerous changes, such as reducing vehicles on the road, owning vehicles on a contract basis, boosting optimization, utilizing existing infrastructure for different economic scales, and reduction in personally owned vehicle expenses. For instance, carpool not only reduces the overall running cost of the vehicle through a shared operating cost of the vehicle but also reduces the number of vehicles on the roads. Additionally, the customer experience is enhanced since MaaS offers innovative and diversified modes to commuters from different economic backgrounds.

Market Segmentation
by Application

  • Passenger Transportation

  • Freight Transportation

  • Micro Mobility

by Product

  • Ride-Hailing

  • Ride Sharing

  • Carpool

  • Rental

by Solution

  • Payment Engines

  • Navigation Solutions

  • Connectivity Providers

  • Ticketing Solutions

  • Insurance Solutions

Recent Developments in Global Mobility As A Service Market

  • In April 2022, Capitello Move and MaaS Global signed a strategic partnership to launch the world's first eco-friendly mobility platform.

  • In June 2021, Grab, a mobility services provider, further enhanced the partnership with Hyundai to encourage utilization of MaaS and accelerate EV adoption, especially in Singapore, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

  • In 2019, Lyft had invested over $1.5 billion in the R&D division. The company is keen on developing its in-house mapping platform.

  • In January 2022, Arval and Ridecell entered into a strategic partnership with an aim to accelerate the development of end-to-end mobility solutions for Arval's European customers.

  • In January 2020, Uber acquired Careem for $3.1 billion to help expand its operations in the Middle East.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations
Drivers:

  • Rising Urbanization and Smart City Initiatives

  • Increasing Adoption of On-Demand Mobility Services

  • Growing Trend of Smart Mobility with Better In-Vehicle Facilities

  • Increasing Parking Problems and Emphasis on Reducing CO2 Emissions

  • Growing Inclination Toward Micro Mobility

Challenges:

  • Low Awareness Regarding Total Lifetime Cost for Private Vehicle Ownership and Service Ownership

  • Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Opportunities

  • Growing Trend of Autonomous Vehicles

  • Increased Demand for Electric Vehicles with Comfortable and Clean Transport at A Lower Cost

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Application

3 Products

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

Companies Mentioned

  • BlaBlaCar

  • SHARE NOW

  • Citymapper

  • DiDi Chuxing

  • Grab

  • Lyft

  • Moovit Inc

  • Ola

  • Ridecell Inc.

  • Uber

  • Zoox

  • Whim

  • Floatility

  • Easy Mile

  • Bridj

  • Careem

  • Ofo

  • Moovel

  • Bussr Technologies

  • Iomob

  • Bird Rides, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89u7i9

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Tesla Shareholders Expected to Clear Path to 3-for-1 Stock Split

    The electric-vehicle make has said the stock split is designed to make ownership more accessible to employees and individual investors.

  • SoftBank Is Ready to Slash Its Massive Stake in Alibaba. Here’s Why.

    Under pressure amid a market rout, the Japanese technology investor has positioned itself to sharply sell down its Alibaba stake, according to a report.

  • A Recession Is Coming. These Are the Stocks to Hunker Down in.

    Neuberger Berman’s Eli Salzmann discusses where he is finding value today and how investors should position their portfolios defensively for the economic challenges ahead.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • AMD Stock Is Dipping. ‘Back Up the Truck’ and Buy, Says Analyst.

    Wall Street is telling investors to buy Advanced Micro Devices shares any time they fall. Analysts believe the chip maker’s second-quarter financial results show increasing long-term value despite the current difficulties in the personal-computer market. Rosenblatt analyst Han Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating for AMD stock with a target of $200 for the price, a call that implies the shares could double.

  • Lucid cuts production forecast again, shares tumble

    Lucid shares fell late Wednesday after the company slashed its production forecast for the second quarter in a row.

  • Gerhard Schröder: Germany must strike Putin energy deal and Ukraine should give up Crimea

    British Airways poised to suspend sale of long-haul flights from Heathrow Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc Jeremy Warner: We are in a different world... and Trussonomics misses the scale of the challenge Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Nutrien (NTR) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Nutrien (NTR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -0.85% and 5.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality, so there’s bound t

  • Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday. White House officials have been urging oil producers to invest in more oil production to bring fuel prices down to consumers. Occidental on Tuesday posted higher than expected earnings in the second quarter, but cut its 2022 output outlook for the main unconventional basin in the United States, knocking its shares down more than 6% to close at $60.99.

  • SoFi stock pops on Q2 earnings, revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses how SoFi Technologies stock is performing after beating Q2 revenue estimates.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours trading: eBay, Lucid Group, Booking Holdings, Clorox

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • All You Need to Know About ObsEva SA (OBSV) Rating Upgrade to Buy

    ObsEva SA (OBSV) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • AMC Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    It's lights. It's camera. Will it be action for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)? The country's largest multiplex operator is delivering a critical financial update shortly after Thursday's market close.

  • Callon Petroleum (CPE) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Callon (CPE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8% and 33.02%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is This Beaten-Down Cruise Stock a Buy?

    Carnival took on a lot of debt to cover its losses and stay afloat long enough to work its way back from its pandemic shutdown. Now it's issuing new shares.

  • Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $188.93, marking a +1.98% move from the previous day.