Global Modacrylic Fibers Industry
Global Modacrylic Fibers Market to Reach $742. 7 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Modacrylic Fibers estimated at US$656. 2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$742.
New York, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Modacrylic Fibers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957420/?utm_source=GNW
7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Protective Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.2% CAGR and reach US$272.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hair Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $177.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR
The Modacrylic Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$177.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$141.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.
Upholstery & Household Segment to Record 2.1% CAGR
In the global Upholstery & Household segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$69.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$77.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$99.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation
Fushun Rayva Fiber Co., Ltd
Jiangsu Blue Peacock Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.
Kaneka Corporation
Nantong Xufeng Textile industrial Co., Ltd
Shanghai Changjie Textile Co., Ltd.
Tianjin Gt New Material Technology Company Limited
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957420/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Modacrylic Fiber Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Modacrylic Fibers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Modacrylic Fibers Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Protective Apparel (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Protective Apparel (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Protective Apparel (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Hair Fiber (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Hair Fiber (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Hair Fiber (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Upholstery & Household (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Upholstery & Household (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Upholstery & Household (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Synthetic Fur (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Synthetic Fur (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Synthetic Fur (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Industrial Fabrics (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Industrial Fabrics (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Industrial Fabrics (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Modacrylic Fiber Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Modacrylic Fibers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Modacrylic Fibers Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 21: Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Modacrylic Fibers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Modacrylic Fibers Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 24: Canadian Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Modacrylic Fibers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Japanese Modacrylic Fibers Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 27: Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Modacrylic Fibers in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Modacrylic Fibers Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Modacrylic Fiber Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Modacrylic Fibers Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Modacrylic Fibers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Modacrylic Fibers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 35: Modacrylic Fibers Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: European Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Modacrylic Fibers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 38: French Modacrylic Fibers Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Modacrylic Fibers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Modacrylic Fibers Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Modacrylic Fibers in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Modacrylic Fibers Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Modacrylic Fibers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: United Kingdom Modacrylic Fibers Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Modacrylic Fibers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Modacrylic Fibers Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 51: Spanish Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Modacrylic Fibers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Modacrylic Fibers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 54: Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Modacrylic Fibers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: Modacrylic Fibers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Modacrylic Fibers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Modacrylic Fibers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Modacrylic Fibers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Modacrylic Fibers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Modacrylic Fibers Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Modacrylic Fibers Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Modacrylic Fibers Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Modacrylic Fibers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Modacrylic Fibers Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 69: Indian Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Modacrylic Fibers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: South Korean Modacrylic Fibers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Modacrylic Fibers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Modacrylic Fibers Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Modacrylic Fibers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 77: Modacrylic Fibers Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Modacrylic Fibers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Demand for Modacrylic Fibers in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Modacrylic Fibers Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Modacrylic Fibers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Modacrylic Fibers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Modacrylic Fibers Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Modacrylic Fibers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Modacrylic Fibers Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Modacrylic Fibers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Modacrylic Fibers Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Modacrylic Fibers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Modacrylic Fibers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 93: Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Modacrylic Fibers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Modacrylic Fibers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Modacrylic Fibers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Modacrylic Fibers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Modacrylic Fibers Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 99: The Middle East Modacrylic Fibers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Modacrylic Fibers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Iranian Modacrylic Fibers Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Modacrylic Fibers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Modacrylic Fibers Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Modacrylic Fibers in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Modacrylic Fibers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Modacrylic Fibers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Modacrylic Fibers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Modacrylic Fibers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Modacrylic Fibers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Modacrylic Fibers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Modacrylic Fibers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Modacrylic Fibers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 117: Modacrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957420/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001