U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,752.00
    -52.50 (-1.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,314.00
    -444.00 (-1.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,639.75
    -122.50 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.30
    -27.10 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.04
    -2.26 (-2.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.20
    -25.30 (-1.46%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    -0.55 (-2.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0010
    -0.0050 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.96
    +0.67 (+2.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1824
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8530
    +1.4410 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,739.60
    -76.28 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    423.00
    +5.74 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.96
    -40.41 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,643.39
    +164.62 (+0.62%)
     

Global Modified Starch Market to Reach $17.38 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3%

·5 min read

DUBLIN, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modified Starch Market Size, Share, Trends, By Function, By Modification, By Application By Raw Material, By Form, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global modified starch market size is expected to reach USD 17.38 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report. The rising demand for convenient and processed food items is expected to remain a key driving factor for the growth of the modified starch market.

However, the rising health consciousness among consumers and the growing demand for healthy and nutritious food items are expected to create new opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

The increasing use of modified starch as a fat replacer in processed food items is expected to remain a key driving factor for the growth of the market over the forecast period. Modified starch is used as a fat replacer in various food items such as bakery products, desserts, sauces, dressings, and soups.

The rising health consciousness among consumers and the growing preference for low-fat food items are expected to increase the demand for modified starch as a fat replacer over the forecast period. However, limited sources and unfavorable climatic condition in potato and corn producing regions are hindering the growth of modified starch market.

The demand for modified starch is high in end-use industries such as food and beverage, animal feed, paper and textile, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. among these applications, food and beverage industry is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the modified starch market during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for processed and convenience food, globally.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

  • Physical modification segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing use of modified starch as an alternative to fat and fillers in the food & beverage industry. Modified starch is used as a thickener, binding agent, emulsifier, stabilizer, and texturizer in processed foods such as soups, sauces, dressings, bakery products, and breakfast cereals.

  • On the basis of source, the corn segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The growth of this segment is driven by the availability of corn starch, which is a major raw material used for the production of modified starch.

  • The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for modified starch during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rapid economic development, growing population, and changing lifestyle of consumers in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Moreover, the increasing use of modified starch in end-use industries such as food and beverage, animal feed, paper and textile, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics is expected to drive the market growth in this region.

  • In terms of application, the bakery and confectionery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing demand for convenience food items, such as ready-to-eat snacks and baked goods, is expected to remain a key driving factor for the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, the publisher has segmented modified starch market based on function, modification, application, raw materials, form, and region:

Function Outlook

  • Thickeners

  • Stabilizers

  • Binders

  • Emulsifiers

  • Others

Modification Outlook

  • Physical Modification

  • Hydrothermal

  • Non-hydrothermal

  • Chemical Modification

  • Cationic Starch

  • Etherified Starch

  • Enzymatic Modification

Application Outlook

  • Food & Beverage

  • Processed Food

  • Bakery & Confectionery

  • Fortified drinks

  • Others

  • Animal Feed

  • Swine Feed

  • Ruminant Feed

  • Poultry Feed

  • Others

  • Industrial

  • Papermaking

  • Weaving & Textile

  • Medicines & Pharmaceuticals

  • Cosmetic

  • Others

Raw Materials Outlook

  • Corn

  • Cassava

  • Potato

  • Wheat

  • Others

Form Outlook

  • Dry

  • Liquid

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Modified Starch Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Modified Starch Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand for processed and convenience food

4.2.2.2. Functional properties of modified starch and their ease of incorporation in a wide range of food applications

4.2.2.3. Growing demand for adhesives in a range of industrial applications

4.2.2.4. Increase in research & development activities to develop innovative products

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited sources and high cost of natural additives

4.2.3.2. Rising cost of raw materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Price trend Analysis

4.6. Customer Mapping

Chapter 5. Modified Starch Market By Function Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Modified Starch Market By Modification Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Modified Starch Market By Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Modified Starch Market By Raw Materials Insights & Trends

Chapter 9. Modified Starch Market By Form Insights & Trends

Chapter 10. Modified Starch Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

11.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

11.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4. Market positioning

11.5. Strategy Benchmarking

11.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

 Companies Mentioned

  • Cargill Incorporated

  • Ingredion

  • Tate & Lyle

  • Roquette

  • Avebe

  • Grain Processing Corporation

  • SPAC Group

  • Angel Starch & Food Pvt. Ltd.

  • Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd.

  • Beneo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qgmg60

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-modified-starch-market-to-reach-17-38-billion-by-2030-at-a-cagr-of-3-301586582.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Google CEO Sends Worrying Warning About the Economy

    Alphabet ( ), the parent company of Google, seems to prove them right. Indeed, Sundar Pichai, the CEO, has just warned employees that the company will probably not be spared from a potential recession. The internet giant and its subsidiary Youtube, for example, could be affected by a reduction in the advertising and marketing budgets of companies seeking to reduce their costs to cope with the drop in consumer and household spending.

  • Oil prices tumble more than $2 ahead of potential large U.S. rate hike

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT after settling below $100 for a second straight session on Wednesday. Oil prices have tumbled in the past two weeks on recession concerns despite a drop in crude and refined products exports from Russia amid Western sanctions and supply disruption in Libya.

  • Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan Stock Tumbles After Lender Halts Buybacks and Posts Earnings Miss

    Bank earnings season got off to a rocky start Thursday after JPMorgan Chase second-quarter results missed analysts’ estimates. Making matters worse, the lender said it was temporarily halting share repurchases. Shares of JPM organ (ticker: JPM) fell more than 2% in premarket trading.

  • JPMorgan Stock Slumps After Q2 Earnings Miss, Slowing Loan Growth, Share Buyback Suspension

    JPMorgan set aside more than $1 billion to cover potential bad loans as it posted softer-than-expected second quarter earnings and cautioned on "negative consequences" for the global economy.

  • TSMC Sees Solid Q3 Demand As Asia Chipmakers Outpace US Rivals While Congress Debates Support

    "Moving into third quarter 2022, we expect our business to be supported by continued demand," said CFO Wendell Huang.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Oil Crisis Isn’t Over, IEA Says. Why Prices Are Falling.

    IEA executive director Fatih Birol warns that the worst of the global energy crisis has yet to come.

  • JPMorgan Halts Share Buybacks as Earnings Miss Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. temporarily suspended share buybacks and reported second-quarter results that fell short of analysts’ estimates, driving the stock lower. Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesT

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JP Morgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Burger King, Wendy's Embrace a New Kind of Value

    Forget the 4 for $4, the $5 Biggie Bag or even the $6 Your Way meal, both chains have a deal designed to take on McDonald's.

  • Celsius' Mining Unit Files for Bankruptcy Just Months After Announcing IPO Intention

    The mining unit filed for bankruptcy just few months after it said it intends to go public.

  • Elon Musk: ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil’

    The Tesla CEO's definition of energy independence for a EV-world means you have to have the batteries.

  • J.P. Morgan: The Energy Sector Offers the Most Attractive Risk-Reward Profile. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 50% Upside

    Sometimes it’s good to take a worm’s eye view of the markets, to narrow down the search and the market analysis to a particular industry or a particular sector. The zoomed-in view offers some advantages that the macro lacks – greater detail, or a look at opportunities that might get lost in the shuffle of a larger market trend. And that’s what we have here. Markets are trending down right now, but J.P. Morgan energy sector expert Christyan Malek sees a chance for investors to find an attractive

  • Groundbreaking judge will oversee Twitter's lawsuit against Musk

    The first female chief judge on Delaware's nationally known business court will oversee Twitter Inc's lawsuit that seeks to hold Elon Musk to his agreement to buy the social media platform for $44 billion, according to court records. Kathaleen McCormick took over the role of chancellor, or chief judge, last year after the retirement of Andre Bouchard on the Court of Chancery, a favored venue for large corporate disputes.

  • ‘Quality’ companies are getting stronger yet their shares are down in this selloff. This is how to find the bargains.

    If you’re a long-term investor, this year’s selloff is good news because it offers a great chance to pick up quality companies at a discount. “Portfolio managers have been selling what they can as opposed to what they want to sell, and high quality has more liquidity,” says David Sekera, Morningstar Direct’s U.S. market strategist. Now is the time to join the liquidity providers and buy the weakness in quality names getting dunked.

  • ‘Scary times’: Builders are slashing home prices and slowing construction as buyers pull back, survey shows

    A proprietary survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting reveals a broad slowdown in business for home builders.

  • Rite Aid CEO says new Philadelphia HQ part of strategy to shed 'old-fashioned' image

    Rite Aid CEO Heyward Donigan wants to make it clear that the company’s new Philadelphia headquarters is “not an office.”

  • Saving for Retirement? Investment Giant Says Make These 3 Moves By Years End

    With 2021 coming to a close, T. Rowe Price says there are several moves that people saving for retirement should make by the end of the year. The investment management giant says harvesting losses for tax purposes, reassessing your asset allocation … Continue reading → The post Saving for Retirement? Investment Giant Says Make These 3 Moves By Years End appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.